MOREHEAD Fifty-three miles separate Boyd County from Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Thirty-two minutes stand between the Lady Lions and a chance to claim their fourth 16th Region championship.
Boyd County led Rowan County wire-to-wire Friday night in the semifinal round and punched its ticket to the championship with a 60-46 thumping of Rowan County.
“Whatever the date was we started, if you’d told me we would be in the region championship game, I would say, we will take it no matter what the record is because to get to our ultimate goal,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “We have to win tomorrow night. I’m just glad that we are here and look forward to tomorrow night.”
Bailey Rucker and Harley Paynter provided Boyd County an 8-2 lead with 5:40 to go in the first behind a pair of Rucker triples and a Paynter layup in transition.
“She’s just playing so well for us right now,” Fraley said of Rucker. “She’s comfortable and she’s knocking down shots. Every time she shoots, I think it’s going in. It looks that good off her hands.”
Rucker backed up her 20-point, 10-rebound performance in the opening round with 16 points while added three more triples to her tournament total which now stands at seven.
“I rely on my team,” Rucker said. “They get me the ball and if I’m feeling it, they’re going to feed me. All credit to them because they know how to find me.”
Rucker continues to show she’s completely returned after an injury nearly took her out during her freshman season.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Rucker said of being on the floor. “When I first did it, everyone thought it was my ACL and it was actually my PCL. I thought I was done for. To come back as fast as I did, it was just an amazing feeling. I’m on cloud nine.”
Haven Ford and Katie Chandler answered the Lions run with one of their own to pull to within two, 9-7 just over a minute later but the Lady Lions would start to pull away, two points at a time.
The Lady Lions led 17-11 after one and behind a suffocating defensive stand in the second, held the Lady Vikings to only six points in the frame. Meanwhile, the shots just kept on dropping for the Lady Lions.
Back-to-back Hannah Roberts buckets pushed the lead to eight and Rucker’s third triple of the half made it 24-13. Ford’s layup on the other end cut the lead to nine but a pair of Audrey Biggs freebies moved the Boyd County advantage back to 11 and the Lady Lions never trailed by fewer than that margin the rest of the contest.
“We didn’t handle the physicality very well,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said. “We didn’t adjust and that goes for me. I didn’t adjust the girls very well to what we needed to do and I don’t think we adjusted very well in that first half with the way the game was being called.
“Just the adjustments needed we didn’t do until the middle of the third quarter and by then, when you are playing someone like Boyd County, its way to late. If you don’t make those adjustments pretty quick, you are going to get run out of the gym.”
With Rucker drawing the extra attention in the second half, Paynter took advantage of the open space and one-on-one defense to finish at the rim to open the fourth quarter that gave Boyd County its largest lead of the night, 52-47.
“She got to the basket several time for us there and she can do that,” Fraley said. “We’ll work on her shot and I’d be surprised if she’s not in the gym tonight.”
Paynter led the Lady Lions with 20 points while going 10 of 13 from the charity stripe.
Fraley said Rucker’s quick start opened the playbook for the fast-paced Lady Lions to attack from all angles.
“It gives us lead way to do a lot of things,” Fraley said. “You want to take her away, we’ll hit you with something else. They do a really good job of finding each other. We didn’t have as many assists tonight as I would’ve liked, but we shared the ball really well. I like the way we played.”
Rowan County outscored Boyd County 19-10. Ford led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
“We are a young team,” Stokes said. “Coming into the year, we had two girls who had varsity experience. That’s it. We had to learn a lot this season to get where we are.”
Despite the youth, Stokes said he was most impressed with the poise his team showed.
“They didn’t quit,” Stokes said. “We kept telling them don’t quit and just play hard for us. Show people what you can do. We’re kind of in an awkward spot where I don’t feel like our girls get noticed a whole lot. This is a chance for a lot of people and teams to see them and they never gave up. They worked hard the whole four quarters, but we didn’t do enough in the first quarter.”
Boyd County returns to the regional championship for the fifth consecutive season after falling last year to Russell 75-57 and Rucker said the Lady Lions have not forgot the feeling of leaving Morehead without the trophy.
“We’ve been counting it since we walked out of here last year with a loss,” Rucker said. “It’s been on our calendar and it’s been one of our main goals but it’s only the first step to the big step.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Whitmore 0-4 0-0 0 0
Caldwell 1-1 0-0 1 3
Rucker 5-9 3-4 3 16
Paynter 5-17 10-13 9 20
Roberts 6-11 0-0 6 12
Biggs 2-8 5-7 7 9
Jordan 0-1 0-0 2 0
Stewart 0-1 0-0 4 0
Opell 0-0 0-0 0 0
Neese 0-0 0-0 0 0
Woods 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 7
TOTAL 19-52 18-24 40 60
FG Pct.: 36.5. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 4-19 (Whitmore 0-2, Caldwell 1-1, Rucker 3-6, Paynter 0-6, Roberts 0-2, Biggs 0-2). PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Utterback 0-0 2-2 3 2
Rose 2-8 0-0 1 5
Ford 4-15 13-16 10 23
Melton 1-5 0-0 4 2
Chandler 3-10 2-3 6 8
Haynes 0-2 0-0 0 0
Lewis 1-4 0-0 2 3
Moore 0-0 0-0 1 0
Whelan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sergent 0-1 0-0 0 0
McDaniels 0-0 0-0 0 0
Barnett 0-1 0-0 0 0
Ford 0-0 0-0 0 0
Chandler 1-3 0-0 2 3
TEAM 5
TOTAL 12-49 17-21 34 46
FG Pct.: 24.5. FT Pct.: 81.0. 3-pointers: 5-21 (Rose 1-4, Ford 2-7, Chandler 0-2, Chandler 1-2, Haynes 0-2, Lewis 1-3, Barnett 0-1). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14. Technical Foul: Bench.
BOYD CO. 17 15 18 10 — 60
ROWAN CO. 11 6 10 19 — 46
Officials: Chris Amburgey, Scott Frazier, Chris Whisman.