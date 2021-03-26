MOREHEAD Even Shaelyn Steele didn't expect it to go in.
Russell's stud freshman point guard let fly with a running 35-or-so-footer as time expired in the first half of the 16th Region Tournament semifinals on Friday night.
"I just kinda threw it up," Steele said. "I was not expecting it to go in at all."
It hit the glass first, but it did. That was how the first half went for the Lady Devils, who led Ashland 42-21 at intermission.
The Kittens made their run, closing it to a nine-point margin on Kenleigh Woods's drive with 5:18 to play, but the Lady Devils held Ashland without a field goal the rest of the way to lock down a 59-45 victory at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Russell advances to tonight's region tournament final and a rematch with Boyd County, with which it split two regular-season games.
"Everyone says they're the favorite," Lady Devils coach Mandy Layne said of the Lady Lions. "We're gonna go out, we're gonna have some fun and hopefully we can compete with them."
Russell had to get there first, which it did by dominating the Kittens in the first 11 minutes of the game and then closing it out from there. The Lady Devils took a 33-9 lead on Steele's jumper at the 5:08 mark of the second quarter.
Ashland outscored Russell 36-26 the rest of the way, but couldn't get closer than nine.
"I was so happy with our intensity early," Layne said, "and we just kinda unfortunately hit that wall, but then we got it together and I feel like we finished it out strong on both ends of the court."
Steele led all scorers with 17 points for the defending region champion Lady Devils (18-5). Kaeli Ross and Aubrey Hill added 16 points apiece. Steele also claimed 12 rebounds and Hill snagged 10.
Hill scored eight points and Ross added seven as part of Russell's 17-2 surge over the first five and a half minutes of the game. Ross's 3 at the 6:06 mark of the second quarter gave her 10 points before the game was 10 minutes old.
"She loves Morehead State," Layne said of Ross, last year's region tournament MVP, then cracked, "I wish we could play all our games here, actually. She always steps up big.
"We really want all five (starters) in double figures, but three with 16 or more, that's awesome."
Concurred Steele: "When I drive and I don't have a shooter (open inside), Kaeli can hit, and Aubrey inside, I have a post that I can get it to and know that she's gonna score."
Mikayla Martin dropped in 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ashland (15-10), which was energized instead of deflated by Steele's buzzer-beater, coach Bill Bradley said.
"It just typified the first half," Bradley said of Steele's shot. "We did a lot of things wrong boxing out and our defense slacked a little bit, and that caps it off.
"But that really fired them up into halftime. It really got them mad after we saw them cheering over there, and I thought we really came out and did a great job the second half."
Russell's field-goal drought to close the game was actually longer than Ashland's -- the Lady Devils didn't score from the floor after Hill's bucket down low with 6:04 to go. But Russell didn't need to.
The Lady Devils converted seven free throws down the stretch and finished 9 for 11 from the line in the fourth quarter. And they slapped the defensive cuffs on Ashland after Woods's drive lifted Ashland within single digits for the first time since the 3:25 mark of the first frame.
"Our defense stood up huge the last 5:18 of the game," Layne said. "We got key stops when we needed them to put the game away."
Bradley noted entering the tournament Ashland was uncharacteristically among the greenest teams in the field because of how many new players in leading roles it has, and he said that experiential gap showed early as Russell made its run. But he was pleased with the Kittens' effort down the stretch.
"To battle back that far, we knew we had a shot then and that's all we wanted, a chance to come close and get a chance to win," Bradley said. "But again, (Russell) stepped up. Mandy's got a great team, and it should be a good one (tonight in the region final)."
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 2-5 1-2 4 5
Sellars 3-6 1-3 2 7
C. Wallenfelsz 1-2 4-4 2 7
Martin 3-9 10-13 10 16
Cullop 3-11 0-0 5 7
Robinson 0-0 0-0 0 0
L. Wallenfelsz 1-1 1-2 1 3
Team 3
TOTAL 13-34 17-24 27 45
FG Pct.: 38.2. FT Pct.: 70.8. 3-pointers: 2-11 (C. Wallenfelsz 1-1, Cullop 1-7, Woods 0-1, Sellars 0-1, Martin 0-1). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Ross 5-15 4-4 5 16
Steele 5-19 6-7 12 17
Adkins 3-5 2-3 6 8
B. Quinn 0-1 2-2 0 2
Hill 6-13 4-5 10 16
Atkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Jachimczuk 0-3 0-0 2 0
A. Quinn 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 19-57 18-21 37 59
FG Pct.: 33.3. FT Pct.: 85.7. 3-pointers: 3-12 (Ross 2-3, Steele 1-5, Adkins 0-2, Jachimczuk 0-2). PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
ASHLAND 9 12 14 10 — 45
RUSSELL 26 16 4 13 — 59
Officials: Kristie Combs, Eddie Browning and Jacob King.