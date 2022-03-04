MOREHEAD Ashland's twins delivered triples.
Kittens senior guards Casey and Lindsay Wallenfelsz combined for three 3-pointers in a third-quarter span of 90 seconds to break a tie with Russell with an 11-2 run.
Ashland then held off the Red Devils' surge down the stretch to prevail, 52-49, in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals on Friday night at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Russell reeled off nine consecutive points early in the third quarter to tie the game on Shaelyn Steele's theft and pull-up jumper in the lane with 5:26 to go in the frame. Then the Wallenfelszes went to work.
Lindsay drained consecutive treys, and after two Steele charity tosses, Casey connected on another 3. Casey added two free throws with 1:47 to go in the third quarter to push the Kittens' edge back to nine.
"The adrenaline was running," Casey said. "It was just crazy. Coach (Bill Bradley) says you can't stop, you can't hesitate when you shoot; you can't think about it. So I let it fly. I do what he tells me to do, and if it goes in, it goes in."
The Kittens extended the coaching career of Bradley, set to retire at the end of his 42nd season in the profession, by at least one game -- into tonight's region tournament final. Ashland did it by ending Red Devils' run of region crowns at two.
"They had an edge from last year's experience, going back-to-back," Bradley said of Russell. "We needed to come out like a freight train, and they did. They didn't give up.
"I'm really proud of our girls for hanging on and hitting our free throws and taking care of the ball. Really proud of them."
Casey Wallenfelsz scored 12 points and Ella Sellars dropped in 10 -- all at the foul line -- for Ashland (22-5).
Steele dropped in 25 for Russell (26-6). Jenna Adkins netted 13.
The Red Devils got within one possession on six occasions in the final 4:32 but never got even.
"Nothing was really going our way the whole entire night," Russell coach Mandy Layne said. "You hate to say it was (Ashland's) night, but it kinda was their night, the way that things were going.
"Give credit to them. They had a great game plan coming in and they kept us off-balance, especially offensively, all night long. I thought they hit shots and hit free throws when they needed to."
The Kittens took a nine-point lead on two Kenleigh Woods free throws 40 seconds into the fourth quarter. Russell countered with a 9-2 spurt and at one point got within one, on Steele's jumper with 27 seconds to go, but never got level.
"The ones who had the most experience, Ella, Mikayla (Martin), Kenleigh, we wanted them to have the ball the most," Bradley said, "but Jaidyn (Gulley) stepped up and did an unbelievable job the last three minutes, for somebody who hadn't been on this floor before."
Ashland won despite making only three two-point field goals and going 9 for 34 from the field (26.5%) for the game. The Kittens connected on 28 of 35 free throws (80%). Conversely, Russell was scoreless from 3-point range.
"Game plan was to give Shaelyn hers and give up no 3s," Bradley said. "They didn't have one 3 in the game."
Added Lindsay Wallenfelsz: "We had to scramble a lot, and Shae's good at that. When she has to scramble, she just goes in and shoots it and it goes in most of the time."
The Wallenfelsz twins are well familiar with Steele. They transferred to Ashland from Russell before their sophomore season.
"It feels so good beating a team where I came from, and I know them. I have chemistry with them," Casey said. "It's also hard because I have chemistry with them. It was amazing having this big win."
Russell, which will miss the region final for the first time in four years, is left to gear up for next season.
"You don't want to taste defeat, but we had been on a streak of winning and some of these kids had never actually experienced (a region tournament loss)," Layne said. "We're just gonna have to get back to work. I have a lot of work to do, and like I told them, they also do too."
Ashland advanced to tonight's region tournament final to meet Boyd County. The Lions held off Menifee County, 57-53, in Friday's first game.
(606) 326-2658 |
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 1-3 3-4 2 5
Sellars 0-7 10-13 2 10
C. Wallenfelsz 3-4 4-4 3 12
L. Wallenfelsz 3-7 0-0 2 9
Martin 1-6 6-8 6 8
Robinson 0-3 0-0 5 0
J. Gulley 1-3 5-6 5 8
Team 8
TOTAL 9-34 28-35 33 52
FG Pct.: 26.5. FT Pct.: 80.0. 3-pointers: 6-19 (L. Wallenfelsz 3-7, C. Wallenfelsz 2-3, J. Gulley 1-2, Woods 0-1, Sellars 0-4, Robinson 0-2). PF: 16. Fouled out: Martin, Robinson. Turnovers: 17.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
J. Adkins 4-6 5-7 5 13
Steele 8-21 9-14 5 25
Quinn 2-8 0-0 1 4
Atkins 1-4 1-2 4 3
Jachimczuk 1-1 0-0 3 2
Sanders 0-3 2-2 5 2
Oborne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 5
TOTAL 16-43 17-25 28 49
FG Pct.: 37.2. FT Pct.: 68.0. 3-pointers: 0-4 (Quinn 0-2, Steele 0-1, Sanders 0-1). PF: 21. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
ASHLAND 12 9 14 17 -- 52
RUSSELL 8 6 14 21 -- 49
Officials: Chris Amburgey, Will Fugate and Jake Johnson.