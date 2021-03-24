MOREHEAD “Big Shot” Bella struck again in Russell’s opening game at the 16th Region Tournament.
Bella Quinn connected on four triples, two coming at the beginning of the second frame when her team needed a shot of adrenaline.
Menifee County had cut the Lady Devils’ lead to two after starters Shaelyn Steele and Aubrey Hill had to reside on the bench for much of the first half with two fouls apiece.
“I just know that I need to shoot,” Quinn said. “When I am open, I know that I need to hit it. I keep getting more confident as I hit more.”
Russell leaped ahead later in the second stanza. A 14-0 burst followed to end the third frame and the Lady Devils pulled away for a 60-44 win over the Ladycats at Johnson Arena on Wednesday night.
Russell’s path for success this year has followed it into the postseason. Coach Mandy Layne found several contributors during those fateful eight minutes on both ends of the floor.
Menifee County took its only lead of the contest at 13-12 after Maleigha Eversole scored in the post.
Jenna Adkins responded with a driving bucket to give the Lady Devils the lead for good. Kaeli Ross suppled plenty of offense in the absence of Steele and Hill. Josie Atkins keyed the team defensively in the paint.
“It is definitely big when you have two that picked up two fouls that quickly,” Layne said. “We have really been working on fronting (in the post). We knew with the draw that any of the three teams that we could play would have a really good big. It really helped us tonight.”
“I thought Bella, Kaeli, Jenna, Campbell (Jachimczuk) and Josie Atkins played well,” she added. “Josie guarded (Kelsie) Woodard. We stepped up and hit big shots. We were able to keep that lead and we spread it out.”
Quinn hit from deep in the corner to start the seven-point surge. Ross added a short jumper and Adkins scored another to give Russell a 27-18 advantage.
“I know that we have to pick up our offense and defense because they both give us a lot there,” Quinn said of Steele and Hill. “We just needed to move the ball and look for other people to get shots. I think that is what we did. We really picked it up in the second half when we got them back.
The Ladycats didn’t falter and only trailed by five at the break. Menifee County (11-10) found its way to the rim. It allowed the team to attempt 19 free throws in first half. The Ladycats hit 11 but they only had three tries in the second 16 minutes.
Steele had an instant impact after her return to the court to start the third quarter. She hit from downtown on Russell’s first possession of the second half. Steele stole the ball and followed with a layup a few seconds later.
“They were hungry,” Menifee County coach Paul Ricker said. “We talked about it at halftime. We knew some of their big stars were going to come out wanting to play. I thought we got caught a couple of times defensively. When they started rolling, we tightened up. It was the difference in the game.”
The Ladycats scored just five points in the third stanza. The team tallied the quintet in response to Steele’s offense. Hannah Harris’s triple closed the gap to 39-34, but the Lady Devils ended the frame with 14 straight points.
Steele ended the third-quarter surge the same way she began it. The freshman swiped the ball and scored to send Russell (17-5) to the final quarter with plenty of momentum.
Woodard led all scorers with 19 points in her final high school game.
“When you have and coach a player like that, it is a blessing,” Ricker said. “Every team we play has to focus on trying to stop her, which frees other stuff for us. We didn’t do a good job of knocking shots down when they were double-teaming her. She does it all for us.”
Russell placed four players in double figures. Ross had 15 points. Hill tallied 13 points, Quinn contributed 12 and Adkins netted 11.
MENIFEE CO. FG FT REB TP
Gevedon 0-4 0-0 0 0
Parks 2-6 0-3 3 4
Harris 1-3 0-0 1 3
Wells 1-2 3-4 8 5
Ke. Woodard 8-13 3-3 7 19
Jones 0-0 0-0 2 0
Burgess 1-1 0-0 0 2
Eversole 1-2 0-1 1 2
Baker 1-4 5-7 3 7
Ledford 0-0 0-0 0 0
Deihl 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ka. Woodard 0-0 0-0 0 0
Wells 0-1 0-0 0 0
Golden 0-0 0-0 1 0
Hall 0-0 2-4 0 2
Team 2
TOTAL 15-36 13-22 28 44
FG Pct: 41.7. FT Pct: 59.1. 3-point FGs: 1-8 (Gevedon 0-3, Harris 1-2, Ke. Woodard 0-1, Baker 0-1, C. Wells 0-1). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 22.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 4-12 0-0 1 9
B. Quinn 4-5 0-0 4 12
Adkins 5-9 1-2 0 11
Ross 6-13 3-3 6 15
Hill 5-9 3-6 7 13
Maynard 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sanders 0-0 0-0 0 0
Darnell 0-1 0-0 1 0
Hester 0-1 0-0 0 0
Atkins 0-0 0-0 3 0
A. Quinn 0-0 0-0 0 0
Oborne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jachimczuk 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 25-51 7-11 25 60
FG Pct: 47.1. FT Pct: 63.6. 3-point FGs: 5-10 (Steele 1-2, B. Quinn 4-5, Adkins 0-1, Ross 0-1, Jachimczuk 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
MENIFEE CO. 14 15 5 10 — 44
RUSSELL 16 18 19 7 — 60
Officials: Kristie Combs, Chris Whisman and Jacob King.