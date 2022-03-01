MOREHEAD Morgan County opened on a 6-0 run on Russell on Tuesday night in their 16th Region Tournament quarterfinal.
Russell, however, did exactly what it has done much of the season, respond with an answer backed by the Red Devils’ suffocating defense.
Russell used its pressure to force 13 Morgan County turnovers that led to 22 points to knock off the Cougars, 64-47.
“That’s definitely the difference and that’s what we wanted to do,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “The pace really started to bother them in the second half and just having to face the press possession after possession really worked.”
Led by Shaelyn Steele’s 22 points, Russell answered Morgan County’s start with a 7-0 run for its first lead of the game.
Steele’s defense led to easy runouts and a lead that quickly grew to double figures to open the second half. Steele tallied five swipes along with seven dimes.
“I thought we started the game really well,” Morgan County coach Derrik Young said. “We were attacking the basket. I knew Russell—that’s kind of their thing—they have slow starts, right. They get some turnovers on their pressure and Steele is just a pure athlete. She really changed the momentum of the game, but we continued to fight and I was proud of how our kids worked tonight.”
Russell also added 12 points to its total off fast breaks with several forced turnovers in the Morgan County backcourt.
“I thought that was one of the keys for us to be successful tonight, not getting those live-ball turnovers,” Young said. “Those easy points. If we can get them in a half-court set, I felt confident we could make it tough on them and I think we did. Once those live-ball turnovers started showing up, our confidence started dropping a little bit and that’s just how it goes sometimes.”
But the Russell pressure proved to be too much down the stretch as the Devils took their largest lead of the night at 17 points with 1:01 to play in the third without Steele registering a point in the frame.
Instead, Jenna Adkins and Bella Quinn joined Steele in the double-digit club, netting 16 and 13, respectively.
“People really underestimate how good our other kids really are and how well they can drive and make shots,” Layne said. “They stepped up and drove lanes and hit shots when they needed to.”
Jenna Hampton led Morgan County with 18 points and was the only player to finish in double figures for the Cougars.
“Hampton drove pretty good on our 2-3, but our 12 (1-2-2 press) really bothered (Morgan County) all night and got the turnovers we needed,” Layne said.
Morgan County closes the season at 23-10 with back-to-back trips to Morehead and only one graduating senior in Emily Adkins.
“You build off this with experience and that’s something you can’t replace,” Young said. “Before there was no expectations. Last year we did our thing and this year they were trying to see if it was a fluke or not, and it’s not. We can play and hopefully next year we can continue and get us a district championship and keep moving forward with positivity.”
Russell (26-5) will meet Ashland in the semifinals on Friday night at 8 p.m.
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Hampton 8-18 2-2 5 18
E. Adkins 1-6 2-2 2 5
Smith 2-4 3-4 8 8
E. Clinger 2-5 0-0 6 4
Ross 2-6 2-2 2 6
L. Clinger 0-0 0-0 0 0
M. Adkins 2-3 0-0 0 6
Pelfrey 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 2
TOTAL 17-43 9-10 26 47
FG Pct.: 39.5. FT Pct.: 90.0. 3-pointers: 4-12 (Ross 0-3, E. Clinger 0-1, Smith 1-1, Hampton 0-1, E. Adkins 1-3, M. Adkins 2-3). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Adkins 7-15 0-0 7 16
Steele 8-17 5-7 5 22
J. Atkins 1-4 0-0 3 2
Jachimczuk 2-6 0-0 5 5
Sanders 3-3 0-0 3 6
Oborne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Darnell 0-1 0-0 1 0
Fitzpatrick 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 3
TOTAL 26-55 7-9 32 64
FG Pct.: 47.3. FT Pct.: 77..8. 3-pointers: 5-15 (Adkins 2-5, Steele 1-2, Quinn 1-4, Jachimczuk 1-4). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
MORGAN CO. 9 8 13 17 — 47
RUSSELL 11 15 21 17 — 64