MOREHEAD Jahnna Lane couldn't contain her emotions Monday.
Lane, a Menifee County alumna, had just watched her Wildcats knock off West Carter, 53-47, in the quarterfinals of the girls 16th Region Tournament at Johnson Arena. She saw senior Kelsie Woodard score 28 points, grab 18 rebounds and block three shots, and she observed the Wildcats' first region win since 1988 and just the second in school history.
Her eyes were redder than a just-picked Envy apple.
“I think this is awesome,” Lane said. “To come from a small county that is the heart of Kentucky – our students are wonderful; they work hard, they play hard.
“I'm in tears, basically.”
Woodard's cheeks, meanwhile, were as crimson as 53 bushels of Chandler strawberries.
Menifee County (21-14) coach Paul Ricker said the win was a matter of staying with the game plan.
“We weren't going to double,” Ricker said. “We were just going to try and contain (West Carter senior Allie Stone) and make her shoot contested shots. We did that.”
Stone finished her high school with 30 points. Next for her: college basketball – she's considering the University of Pikeville and Transylvania University, she said.
West Carter (22-10) started with a flourish – a 12-4 lead a little more than six minutes into the game. Stone's eight points led the run.
Perhaps more important, at least for the Comets, was their defense on Woodard. Hanna and Amelia Henderson limited her to 1 of 8 shooting in the first quarter.
“That's probably everybody's game plan,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “She really settled in and did a good job.”
Woodard, meanwhile, wasn't frustrated.
“They were doing a job, I was just trying to play through contact,” Woodard said.
Woodard's offense picked up in the second stanza – six points and 3 for 3 from the field.
“We actually made the adjustment in the second quarter,” Ricker said. “Kelsie wants so bad to win the game. … She was pressing a little much, rushing her shots.
“When she slowed down … things started to roll for her in the second quarter. They couldn't guard her in the second half.”
Woodard's two free throws gave the Wildcats a 27-26 lead midway through the third quarter – their first since the opening minute. Stone's jumper put West Carter barely ahead, 33-31, with eight minutes to play.
Stone's 3 tied the score at 45-all with 1:30 left in the game. Menifee County's Shalyne Baker broke the tie with a jumper 15 seconds later.
Then, possibly the defensive play of the game. With 47 seconds remaining, Stone drove right of the lane – and watched Woodard swat the shot out of bounds.
“I saw her coming because she always wants to go to her right,” Woodard said. “So she came to her right. I saw her coming. I was, like, 'just contest it, don't foul her.' If you get the block, you get the block. If she makes it, great.”
Baker's bucket was the beginning of a flood of Woodard scoring – a layup and four free throws. Stone's jumper with 25 ticks remaining was West Carter's only points the rest of the way.
Menifee County meets Boyd County, a 55-27 winner over Raceland, in Friday's semifinals at 6:30 p.m. But Monday was a time to celebrate in Frenchburg, Denniston, Mariba and Scranton.
“We're a close-knit community, a close-knit school,” Ricker said. “Since COVID, there's not been a lot of fans in the gym watching. This year, we kind of got back to normal.”
Woodard, meanwhile, needed just four words to describe her feelings: “We finally made it.”
MENIFEE CO. FG FT REB TP
Gevedon 3-6 0-0 2 7
Parks 1-2 2-4 1 4
Harris 0-3 0-0 0 0
Wells 2-7 1-1 5 5
Ke. Woodard 10-20 8-9 18 28
Baker 3-10 2-6 4 8
Diehl 0-0 0-0 2 0
Hall 0-0 1-4 1
Team 2
TOTALS 19-48 14-24 35 53
FG Pct.: 39.6. FT Pct: x. 3-point FG: 1-7 (Gevedon 1-3, Harris 0-3, Wells 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
WEST CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 2-8 0-0 7 5
Stone 11-27 6-6 4 30
Bond 1-5 1-2 4 4
A. Henderson 4-9 0-0 6 8
H. Henderson 0-4 0-0 5 0
Burton 0-2 0-0 1 0
Kinney 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 6
TOTALS 18-55 7-8 37 47
FG Pct.: 32.7. FT Pct: 87.5. 3-point FG: 4-14 (Middleton 1-2, Stone 2-8, Bond 1-1, A. Henderson 0-1, Burton 0-2). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
MENIFEE CO. 8 10 13 22 – 53
W. CARTER 12 10 11 14 – 47