MOREHEAD Bill Bradley called Mikayla Martin 95% recovered in her return from an ACL tear last year.
He might want to bump that up a bit after the junior’s performance Wednesday night against West Carter in the opening round of the girls 16th Region Tournament at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Having only five points in nine minutes at the break, Martin finished the game with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ashland to a 60-56 win over West Carter.
And she never left the floor in the second half.
“We thought she couldn’t last the whole game anyway, so really, it was a blessing in a way just for us to hold the lead until halftime,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said of Martin. “She was ready to go."
West Carter opened the game on a 5-0 run and led by five once more in the first quarter before Ashland found its traction and also a bit of luck which fell the Kittens’ way to start the second stanza after Kylie Gilliam picked up her second foul. She had been lights-out in the opening quarter, scoring eight points while limiting Martin in the paint.
“We talked about it before the game and how nervous we were going to be,” Bradley said. “Casey (Wallenfelsz) had a great game tonight. She had to guard Stone the whole game and she hit some clutch free throws. Once we got those jitters out of the way, I thought we settled in nice. Those offensive rebounds we got there in the middle part of the game really kept us in it.”
West Carter coach Faith Conn said once Martin and Gilliam were both off the court, things seemed to even back up, but the production of Gilliam was certainly missed.
“When Martin went out it kind of evened it out a bit for us,” Conn said. “But Kylie is one of those that we have to get going and get going early. She still played fantastic. She played as hard as she could and did things offensively and defensively, even though those stats might not show up for points. She played really well tonight.”
Ashland led 28-26 to start the second half but an 18-11 frame sparked by nine Martin points moved the Kittens ahead 46-37 through three.
West Carter made one final shot across the bow with a 6-0 run sparked by Gilliam and Allie Stone that trimmed the deficit to 46-44 with 5:50 to play. Wallenfelsz pushed the lead back to eight for the Kittens, but Stone and company made one more push at the comeback.
Down six with 1:52, Amelia Henderson got a stick-back at the rim and added a left-corner 3 to make it 55-54 with 1:01 to play.
Thirty-three seconds later, Stone nailed a pair of freebies that tied the affair at 56-56. Out of the timeout, Ashland went to the player who led it to the finish line in Martin and the junior finished at the rim for the lead.
“We like to shoot 3s but we knew they had to pick one or the other,” Bradley said of the final play. “Let us shoot 3s or help out on Mikayla. Boy, she had a good game and really stepped up tonight and did an unbelievable job.
“We did a great job getting it to her. That was one of our plays we have for her. Carley (Cullop) had to look somebody off and then get it to her. That’s part of it, too. Carley had to make the pass and cut at the right time and she just finished it up like a champ.”
Conn said it was no secret who was going to get the ball on the final Kittens possession.
“We talked about it and said, it’s going to 44,” she said, referencing Martin by her jersey number. “We were just too late and that was the dagger. I think we got there but I think our minds were just a second behind tonight.”
With three ticks remaining, Martin sank two free throws to seal the win for the third time over the Lady Comets this season.
“We knew it would be a battle this whole time and it was from start to finish,” Conn said. “Every single minute mattered; every single second mattered. My girls fought as hard as they could. We just came up a little shy.”
West Carter got an opportunity to tie or take the lead after Martin’s go-ahead bucket, but Stone’s heave toward an open Amelia Henderson sailed high and out of bounds.
Stone finished with 28 points. Henderson added 14 off the bench. Gilliam had 10.
“Allie will take that last possession all on her and that one turnover does not define what she did tonight,” Conn said. “Twenty-eight points tonight and that turnover means nothing. She kept us in the game. Without her, we wouldn’t even be in that position to have that open look.”
West Carter finishes the season 14-8 and falls to Ashland for the fifth consecutive time in Morehead, with their last win there over the Kittens coming in 2003.
“It’s been a year, to say the least,” Conn said. “These girls have fought and every time we came back, they came in with an attitude of ready to learn instead of, ‘We are going to get shut down in two weeks, so what’s it matter?’ Every time we stepped out on the court for practice or a game, we got better. The fact that these girls are so resilient in basketball, especially these seniors, it shows a lot of excitement for their futures.”
Ashland advances to Friday night’s semifinals and will meet Russell at 8 p.m. after the Lady Devils pulled away from upset-minded Menifee County, 60-44.
“They had a little trouble with Menifee for a while because of foul trouble and a lot of it is going to depend on how they call the game,” Bradley said. “I thought they called it pretty close their game. Our game, I thought they let us play really rough in the first half, then called it different the second half. That’s going to be a big part of it, is adjusting to how they call.”
Bradley coached in his 37th region tournament game, tying him for third-most all-time with former East Carter coach Hager Easterling.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Cullop 3-8 1-3 7 9
L. Wallenfelsz 0-2 0-0 0 0
C. Wallenfelsz 3-8 3-6 2 9
Sellars 2-5 2-4 6 6
Robinson 1-3 0-0 1 2
Martin 9-13 7-10 10 25
Woods 3-7 2-2 4 9
TEAM 4
TOTAL 21-46 15-25 34 60
FG Pct.: 45.7. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 3-14 (Woods 1-2, Cullop 2-6, Sellars 0-1, C. Wallenfeltz 0-3, Robinson 0-1, L. Wallenfeltz 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 0-1 2-2 3 2
Bond 1-4 0-0 1 2
Stone 7-18 12-13 6 28
Henderson 4-7 3-4 6 14
Rayburn 0-0 0-0 1 0
Jordan 0-5 0-2 2 0
Gilliam 5-7 0-0 5 10
Steagall 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 1
TOTAL 17-42 17-21 25 56
FG Pct.: 40.5. FT Pct.: 81.0. 3-pointers: 5-13 (Middleton 0-1, Stone 2-5, Jordan 0-1, Bond 0-2, Henderson 3-5). PF: 16. Fouled out: Jordan. Turnovers: 9.
ASHLAND 13 15 18 14 — 60
W. CARTER 15 11 11 19 — 56
Officials: Chris Amburgey, Eddie Browning, Scott Frazier