MOREHEAD Raceland didn't exactly want to let Boyd County shoot uncontested 3-pointers in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals, coach Ron Keeton said, but the Rams were willing to concede some triple looks to the Lions in order to keep from getting beat up inside.
"We just gave them too many," Keeton said.
Raceland lingered within 12-8 of Boyd County in the final minute of the first quarter on Monday night on Emma Broughton's jumper. But that left the Lions time for two treys -- Audrey Biggs's 3 with 19 seconds to go in the frame and Emilee Neese's triple at :01.
Boyd County was off and running. It pitched in six 3-pointers in the first half, which in turn fueled its pressure defense as the Lions pulled away to a 55-27 victory at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
"We took 28 3s tonight," Boyd County coach Pete Fraley noted, "and I'm assuming Ron probably was like, 'Hey, we'll live with that, outside,' as opposed to us going inside.
"And, good game plan. We were fortunate enough to make six in the first half and build a lead and go from there."
Raceland, making its first region tournament appearance in a decade, led 4-0 on two Emma Picklesimer buckets and was still ahead until Biggs's putback with 2:34 to go in the first frame.
Boyd County solved it by forcing 20 Rams turnovers in the first half alone and holding Raceland to just one field goal between Broughton's basket with 34 seconds left in the first quarter and Raegan Mackie's tally in the lane with 1:43 to play in the third frame -- a span of nearly 15 game minutes.
During that time, the Lions went from being ahead by four points to up 34.
"We're a team of runs and momentum," Fraley said. "We get a little momentum, we seem to pick it up on the defensive end. Fortunately, we were able to get some steals and a couple easy buckets there."
Taylor Bartrum scored 16 points and pilfered 10 steals for Boyd County. The Lions recorded 20 thefts as a team.
Biggs chipped in 13 points and Neese added 10.
Down 21 points at intermission, Raceland opened the second half with a trey from Broughton, and the Rams got a stop on the other end. Keeton had hoped they could chip away exactly like that, he said.
But Boyd County's Sofie Stevens grabbed the offensive board and put it back in, the first of 16 straight points for the Lions to blow it open.
"It just seemed like every time we had a chance for a little momentum, then (Boyd County) just made a play," Keeton said, "and credit to them. They're really good despite all their youth."
That youth is part of why Boyd County applied the defensive pressure it did early and often, Fraley said.
"There's always jitters," Fraley said. "I didn't know what to expect. We're young; we come out here and Audrey's the only one that's really played significant minutes out there on this floor. So I tried to get up and relieve some jitters by playing a little full man there early and was able to knock a few balls loose there and get a few runouts."
Boyd County (19-11) advances to the region tournament semifinals on Friday night against Menifee County, a 53-47 victor over West Carter earlier Monday. It will be the Lions' 13th semifinal appearance in 14 years.
Raceland (14-21) was seeking its first region victory since 2008. Denied that, the Rams at least hoped to be able to give their lone senior, Picklesimer, a parting gift -- the placard taped to their locker room door reading, "Morehead State welcomes Raceland."
Rams assistant coach Nick Lemon said he'd paid Morehead State $80,000 over the course of his education and he figured it could spare the sign for Picklesimer. Keeton deadpanned to Lemon that during the pre-tournament meeting, schools had been informed they would have to pay for any signage that was stolen.
"Bill me," Lemon said.
That became unnecessary when an event worker retrieved the sign. So Picklesimer will have to be content with the memories of scoring a team-high 10 points in her final game.
Keeton recalled the well-documented road Picklesimer traveled to get there, which culminated in playing through significant leg pain down the stretch of her second senior season due to a rare vascular condition they'd hoped surgery before the year had fixed.
"So happy for her to get the opportunity to play here," Keeton said, tabbing Picklesimer's effort due to "blood and guts."
Raceland avoided the running clock, which Keeton said he found meaningful, and considered the experience generally positive.
"Our kids continued to fight and compete," he said. "I think it's a great building block. We wanted to win tonight, but we hope we're putting ourselves in position to be where Menifee's at. They laid that groundwork the last several years, and tonight got it done, and now they're one game away from the finals."
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Hapney 0-2 2-4 5 2
Picklesimer 5-6 0-1 2 10
Broughton 2-5 3-4 5 8
Mackie 1-6 1-4 5 3
Maynard 1-12 0-0 2 2
Lacks 0-1 0-0 2 0
Boggs 0-0 0-0 1 0
Burney 0-2 0-2 0 0
Thomas 0-0 0-0 0 0
Whitt 0-0 0-0 1 0
Tennison 0-0 0-1 2 0
Gartin 0-0 2-2 0 2
Team 6
TOTAL 9-34 8-18 31 27
FG Pct.: 26.5. FT Pct.: 44.4. 3-pointers: 1-14 (Broughton 1-3, Hapney 0-1, Mackie 0-2, Maynard 0-7, Burney 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 27.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 6-11 3-4 6 16
S. Stevens 2-2 0-0 2 4
Jordan 2-4 2-2 10 6
Neese 4-13 0-0 4 10
Biggs 4-14 4-6 8 13
Ray 0-3 0-1 3 0
M. Stevens 0-1 0-0 0 0
Moore 2-9 0-0 1 6
Ramey 0-1 0-2 1 0
S. Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hamilton 0-1 0-0 3 0
Stewart 0-2 0-0 2 0
Team 3
TOTAL 20-61 9-15 43 55
FG Pct.: 32.8. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 6-28 (Neese 2-9, Moore 2-7, Bartrum 1-3, Biggs 1-6, M. Stevens 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Stewart 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
RACELAND 8 4 7 8 -- 27
BOYD CO. 18 15 20 2 -- 55
Officials: Eddie Browning, Will Fugate and Jake Johnson.