MOREHEAD Ashland coach Bill Bradley has spent plenty of time on the sideline at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Bradley fends off any conversation about his impending retirement. He only wants his players to keep succeeding. The Kittens fought off a serious challenge from Rowan County to give everybody on the Ashland bench another game at the 16th Region Tournament.
The Kittens would not let another Vikings run determine the final outcome.
It was a game of scoring streaks before the contest went down to the wire on Tuesday night. Ashland stormed out of the locker room after halftime and quickly erased an eight-point deficit.
After Destiny Utterback’s layup gave Rowan County a 48-46 advantage, the Kittens rattled off 12 of the next 15 points to pull away for the 58-51 win in the region quarterfinals.
“We’ve done it all year,” Bradley said of his team’s resolve. “We had a couple of wins like this against Montgomery County and West Carter. They don’t change their demeanor. They just keep coming. I really like the way we handled our composure in the last three minutes.”
The Kittens will meet Russell in Friday’s second semifinal game.
Kenleigh Woods drove into the lane for a basket with 1:30 remaining to give Ashland the lead for good. The Kittens sank eight of their final 10 free throws to close out the victory.
Woods found success on both ends of the floor. The freshman is battling a shoulder injury but wanted the ball in her hands in the decisive moments.
Woods hit her final four attempts at the charity stripe. Ella Sellars also calmly added a pair.
“I just want to help my team any way possible,” Woods said. “If I’m not having a good offensive game, I can help them on defense.”
“My shoulders hurt right now,” she added. “I knew I had an open layup. I just wanted to help the team and get the lead up. My game really helped me on the defensive end.”
Ashland (21-5) placed three players in double figures. Woods led the way with 13 points. Sellars and Mikayla Martin each had 11 points and combined for 13 rebounds.
Katie Chandler secured the first seven tallies and Haven Ford followed with a 3-ball to spring the Vikings to an early lead.
Hailey Rose closed out the first frame with a 3, the only Rowan County points not coming from Chandler or Ford in the first half, near the eagle logo at Johnson Arena. Vikings followed the shot with a Chandler layup and a Ford basket to build a 20-11 lead.
Sellars and Woods connected from downtown during eight consecutive Ashland points to shrink the deficit to one early in second stanza.
The Vikings had their own response and tallied 10 points in a row. Casey Wallenfelsz canned a much-need triple for the Kittens to end the opening half. Rowan County led 30-22 at the break.
“The 3 at the end of the half kinda got us,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said. “It’s not one we usually give up. We got caught ball watching. It gave them some momentum. In the third quarter, (Ashland) came out ready to go. It’s usually a quarter where we play really well.
“We wanted it to be an up-and-down game,” he added. “At the end of the third, we did that and scored five straight points. Ashland did a great job of running their offense and getting back on defense so we couldn’t push it up the floor.”
Ashland hit four 3-pointers during an offensive surge to open the third frame. Khia Robinson came off the bench to hit a pair of long balls to give the Kittens a 40-34 lead after trailing by 11 five minutes earlier.
Bradley wanted to capitalize on the momentum of the Casey Wallenfelsz’s 3-pointer before halftime. He wanted to start the comeback on the defensive end.
“We were told we needed to step our game up,” Woods said. “Haven is an extremely good ball player. (The Vikings) are all good players. We needed to be more aggressive.”
“We went in and told the girls that we were just down three baskets,” Bradley added. “They perked their heads up and we challenged Ella. It was the key to game when she cut Chandler off. She had four points the second half.”
The Kittens committed just seven turnovers. Bradley felt the late possessions were secure if they had it in the right hands.
“Late in the game, if we have Kenleigh, Ella and Mikayla, with the way they handle the ball and shoot free throws,” Bradley said, “we feel pretty confident.
“(Jaidyn) Gulley’s defense was great, too. She doesn’t turn the ball over. It’s four straight games now without turning the ball over. She just keeps her cool. We will need her Friday night.”
Rowan County (24-9) received its main offensive production from two players. Ford scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down 11 boards. Chandler added 19 points and Utterback chipped in eight.
“We were on Destiny the last couple of days," Stokes said. “We knew that Martin would be guarding her. She had to step up and hit some shots. When we lose Hailey Rose next year, it’s something Destiny has to work on. We need her to be more of a scorer for us.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 3-5 5-6 2 13
L.Wallenfelsz 2-5 0-0 1 6
Sellars 3-9 3-4 6 11
C. Wallenfelsz 1-4 2-2 2 5
Martin 3-10 5-6 7 11
Robinson 3-6 0-0 2 8
Gulley 2-6 0-0 5 4
Team 1
TOTAL 17-45 15-18 26 58
FG Pct: 37. 6. FT Pct: 83.3. 3-point FGs: 9-22 (Woods 2-3, L. Wallenfelsz 2-5, Sellars 2-4, C. Wallenfelsz 1-3, Robinson 2-5, Gulley 0-2) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Kat. Chandler 8-9 1-3 5 19
Kan. Chandler 0-2 0-0 1 0
Utterback 3-7 0-0 4 8
Rose 1-5 0-2 4 3
Ford 7-18 6-8 11 21
Lewis 0-0 0-0 1 0
Eastham 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 19-41 7-13 28 51
FG Pct: 46.3. FT Pct: 53.8. 3-point FGs: 6-19 (Kat. Chandler 2-2, Kan. Chandler 0-2, Utterback 2-4, Rose 1-3, Ford 1-8) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
ASHLAND 9 13 18 18 — 58
ROWAN CO. 16 14 9 12 — 51