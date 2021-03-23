MOREHEAD Rowan County’s first-half shooting statistics were abominable.
In Tuesday’s second half, however, the Lady Vikings were pretty good. They hung on for a 53-47 win over Morgan County in the 16th Region first round at Morehead State University’s Johnson Arena.
Rowan County’s (12-7) halftime lowlights were: leading scorer Haven Ford, 0-for-5, just two points; an anemic 5-of-28 from the field for 17.9%; and just one field goal,Hailey Rose’s 3, in the second quarter.
The second half numbers were a lot more likable: Ford had 24 points (and 26 for the night), 12 rebounds, two assists, a block and four steals. The Lady Vikings had a 43-24 domination in rebounds, including 21 offensive boards to the Lady Cougars’ three, and a 14-1 advantage in second chance points.
Hailey Rose was next on Rowan County’s scoresheet with 15 points.
Rowan County coach Matt Stokes chuckled, perhaps nervously.
“We played well, we played hard; we just shot horrible,” Stokes said. “ … We haven’t had one of those games in a very long time. I really wasn’t expecting it because we had a couple of really good practices, shot the ball well.”
Ford was annoyed.
“It definitely gets frustrating,” Ford said, “but I just keep telling myself it’s a long game, and I had a whole second half to pick it up. Over the regular season I’ve had games where I didn’t even score the first half. I’ve learned from that to just keep shooting, and it’ll eventually fall.
You hope Morgan County (16-11) can take solace in making history. The Lady Cougars reached the regional tournament for the first time since 2012, and their 16-11 record was the best since 2008.
“You’ve just got to give it up for my kids; they played hard, played with everything they had,” Morgan County coach Derrik Young said.
Morgan County wouldn’t have been within five time zones of a win if not for McKenna Smith and Jenna Hampton. Smith came off the bench to score 14 points, and Hampton contained Ford in the first half by forcing her to drive to her left.
Rowan County led by only 16-15 at halftime.
“They just had to relax,” Stokes said. “ … I think they had put a lot of pressure on themselves.”
Hampton guarded Ford most of the game. She kept Ford in check by forcing her to her left.
“They forced me to the left and then had help on me,” Ford said.
Ford scored the Lady Vikings’ first third-quarter points with a 3-pointer on Katie Chandler’s assist. Rose followed with a mid-range jumper and a counterclockwise spin and 5-footer.
Morgan County didn’t contain Ford because they didn’t catch Ford.
A four-play sequence in midway through the third quarter was illustrative because Ford grabbed a rebound, hurried downcourt, scored, drew a foul and hit a free throw She stole a pass for another layup, hit two free throws; and knocked down a 15-footer by cutting off Kessaney Melton’s screen.
The Lady Cougars hung around after three quarters, trailing by just 34-30, and then trailed by just 36-35 because Smith scored five points in a little less than a minute.
The excitement was just beginning.
Emily Adkins’ lone 3 helped Morgan County tie the game at 40-all with 4:19 left, and Aspen Ferguson’s long, far one gave the Lady Cougars a 43-40 lead less than a minute later.
And just in time for Rose and Ford to preserve the win.
Over the final 2:37 in order, Rose hit a 3 and Ford tallied six points on three 1-and-1 free throws.
Rowan County meets Boyd County — a 79-43 winner over Lewis County — for the first time this season in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Ross 2-7 0-1 8 4
Ferguson 2-5 2-2 3 8
J. Hampton 3-11 5-5 2 12
Hammonds 0-0 0-0 0 0
E. Adkins 4-9 0-0 4 9
Clinger 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sullens 0-0 0-0 0 0
Smith 5-8 1-2 7 14
Team 1
TOTALS 16-40 8-10 24 47
FG Pct.: 40.0. FT Pct: 80.0. 3-point FG: 7-18 (Ross 0-5, Ferguson 2-3, Hampton 1-3, Smith 3-4). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Utterback 0-7 0-0 6 0
Rose 6-11 0-0 2 15
Ford 6-14 13-15 12 26
Melton 2-4 0-2 4 4
Kat. Chandler 1-10 2-4 6 4
Kan. Chandler 2-7 0-0 3 4
Haynes 0-1 0-0 0 0
Lewis 0-3 0-0 6 0
Team 4
TOTALS 17-57 15-21 43 53
FG Pct.: 29.8. FT Pct: 71.4. 3-point FG: 4-17 (Utterback 0-3, Rose 3-4, Ford 1-2, Melton 0-1, Katie Chandler 0-3, Kandace Chandler 0-2, Haynes 0-1, Lewis 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
MORGAN CO. 10 5 15 17 — 47
ROWAN CO. 12 4 18 19 — 53
Officials: Kristie Combs, Scott Frazier and Jacob King. Technical fouls: None.