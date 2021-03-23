MOREHEAD Boyd County’s halftime stat line is one that most coaches would be happy with for an entire game.
Boyd County forced 17 first half turnovers — 15 on steals — and converted those into 25 points as they upended Lewis County 79-43 Tuesday night at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in the opening round of the Girls’ 16th Region Tournament.
“I think we had seven assists maybe in the first quarter,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “When we do that, we can be pretty good and we knocked down some shots.”
Boyd County opened the game on an 8-0 capped off by a Bailey Rucker triple and never slowed the surge in the opening 16 minutes. Rucker netted 13 in the first half while going 5 of 6 from the field. She finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“She plays her tail off out there both offensively and defensively,” Fraley said of Rucker. “She’s a guard but we play her at the post a lot and she goes down there and does it without any hesitation. She’s just one of those ‘I’ll do whatever’ and I’m so happy for that kid because she’s worked her tail off to get where she’s at.”
Leading 25-7 after one, Boyd County quickly assembled another run, this time a 6-0 surge with Hannah Roberts being bookended by a Rucker layup and triple, respectively. Roberts kicked in 12 in the first half and 19 in the game.
As stingy as Boyd County was against Lewis County, they were much more giving on the offensive end, dishing out 20 assists — 11 on 15 made baskets in the first half—with eight players recording points in the contest.
“Our kids do a good job of finding the open man and moving the basketball,” Fraley said. “Our bigs run the floor really well and our guards find them. A lot of times it goes inside out and that’s what I try to tell them, let’s go inside out.”
Laney Whitmore paced Boyd County with eight dimes and added five steals.
“The kid could care less if she every scores a bucket,” Fraley said of Whitmore. “She wants to see other people score. You saw that tonight when she had a couple open opportunities that she could’ve dribbled in and scored and she dished it off. Just very unselfish play.”
Lewis County matched Boyd County point for point in the second frame before Boyd County added two more to their 18-point, first-quarter lead for a 43-23 lead at the break.
“Our biggest focus there once we got down was just to continue to plug away,” Lewis County coach Jay Fite said. “Let’s not fold it. Let’s not pack it in and call it quits. I think we did that against Russell and that was as bad as I’ve seen us this season. At least tonight, the mentality stayed good and the attention stayed good. Not disappointed in the middle effort, it was just a slow start against a really good team.”
Fite commented prior to the game of the importance of not falling behind early like his teams have done in the previous trips to the regional round.
“Mentality is a big thing with this team,” Fite said. “I’m not sure where we were at coming into the game, but I think once it settled in, once we dug a whole, we settled in. Finally. But it was just too late and you can’t do that against a team like this. You have to do things fundamentally right and our focus wasn’t quite right there. Once we settled in, I was proud of what we did, especially in the middle two quarters.”
Sarah Weddington led Lewis County with 15. Cheyenee DSouza added 13.
Lewis County finishes its season 14-5 and falls to 0-5 against Boyd County in the regional tournament.
“With the shutdowns and the different things we had going on and the extended season, I think it got a little tougher as the season extended,” Fite said. “I talked to our coaches and I told them, each time we got shutdown it was going to get a little bit tougher. I really think the last three weeks was a grind. I told the girls they were a bear to deal with and I probably was, too. We lost a little momentum, I felt like, and you are playing into near April here. Its just a different kind of feeling.”
Boyd County starters played an average of 24 minutes in the blowout and Fraley said the reasoning was simple.
“We’re on the bigger floor so I had to play some kids longer tonight just to get some legs and get them used to running up and down the floor,” he said.
Boyd County finished with 21 steals and forced a total of 26 turnovers leading to 31 total points.
“We had hands in passing lanes and we read things well,” Fraley said. “I thought in the second quarter we kind of lost our energy. We picked up a couple fouls, Harley got two fouls there…Audrey, when she came in picked up two. Our intensity dipped a little bit there. I thought we picked it back up in the third.”
Boyd County (16-1) runs its current winning streak to nine games and advances to Friday night’s semifinal against Rowan County at 5:30 p.m.
“We know Rowan County is going to come out and they are going to be playing tough,” Fraley said. “We’ve got to prepare for Haven (Ford) and the rest of that crew because they are a nice team. You go back and look; they’ve got some quality wins over George Washington and Franklin County. They’re a nice ball team.”
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Johnson 0-2 2-2 0 2
Weddington 5-7 5-7 8 15
Puente 2-6 0-0 1 6
Evans 1-1 2-2 1 5
DSouza 4-9 5-6 8 13
Campbell 0-2 2-2 1 2
Adams 0-3 0-0 1 0
Willis 0-0 0-0 0 0
Highfield 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 12-31 16-19 21 43
FG Pct.: 38.7. FT Pct.: 84.2. 3-pointers: 3-13 (Johnson 0-1, Weddington 0-2, Puente 2-6, Campbell 0-1, Adams 0-2, Evans 1-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 26.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Caldwell 2-7 0-0 1 5
Rucker 8-10 0-0 10 20
Paynter 4-11 5-9 4 13
Roberts 9-19 0-0 3 19
Whitmore 1-2 0-0 4 2
Biggs 2-7 8-8 4 12
Opell 0-1 0-0 0 0
Woods 0-0 0-0 0 0
Neese 2-3 0-0 1 4
Christian 0-1 0-0 0 0
Stewart 0-0 0-0 3 0
Jordan 2-3 0-0 2 4
TOTAL 30-64 13-17 35 79
FG Pct.: 46.9. FT Pct.: 76.5. 3-pointers: 6-23 (Whitmore 0-1, Caldwell 1-4, Rucker 4-6, Paynter 0-5, Roberts 1-3, Neese 0-1, Christian 0-1, Biggs 0-2). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
LEWIS CO. 7 16 13 7 — 43
BOYD CO. 25 18 22 14 — 85
Officials: Chris Amburgey, Eddie Browning, Chris Whisman.