MOREHEAD After the untimely events of last March, Russell has predicated its journey this season on taking it one day at a time.
That day has finally come for the Lady Devils.
Russell was literally inside the confines of Rupp Arena awaiting its Sweet Sixteen game last year, but it was eventually canceled due to health concerns from COVID-19.
The Lady Devils cemented their place once again after repeating as 16th Region champions on Saturday night with a 72-61 victory over Boyd County at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
“It’s just an overwhelming sense of satisfaction,” Russell senior Kaeli Ross said, “because we wanted to get back where we were last year. We couldn’t play and it really affected us mentality. Now we are going back, and we are really excited about it.”
No one was more excited for her players and the school than Russell coach Mandy Layne. A former high state champion at West Carter, Layne is still a competitor but felt some anxious moments from the sideline as the Lady Lions made their final push in the fourth quarter.
“I think we did a really good job,” Layne said. “We had some shaky moments there. Even when Shae (Steele) was out, we were able to keep the lead where we wanted it. Shae came in and does what Shae does. It helped us put the game away.”
“We know that Boyd County can explode (on offense),” she added. “Even in the last minute, I will be honest, I was still a little nervous. Just the way they can make 3s, but I thought our kids wanted it more tonight.”
The Lady Devils faced the adversity of foul trouble in each of their region tournament contests. Steele spent as much time off the court as she did on this week. Layne substituted her multiple times in the final frame, hoping to stave off her fifth foul.
“The refs here were a little different than the ones we are used to,” Steele said. “Being on the floor is really important to me, especially for my team. Making shots and getting the ball to my teammates is important as my role on the team. Sitting on the bench, it was really hard, but we had a lot of players step up. They handled it well.”
Steele stayed on the court and found plenty of time to dazzle. The freshman recorded 23 points and reached double figures in all three tournament games. Steele was named the Most Valuable Player.
The Russell guard has already logged significant minutes on the hardwood at Johnson Arena. The time on the bigger court has led to an increased confidence level.
“I think I have grown a lot as a player,” Steele said. “Coach Layne has helped me develop different parts of my game. Coming out here as a seventh-grader, it is kinda scary against bigger people. I am better with that now playing against people my age.”
Russell (19-5) opened the third quarter with a 36-23 lead. Ross produced a pair of buckets to begin the frame and Steele followed with eight straight points. Steele’s second 3 of the aforementioned offensive surge gave the Lady Devils their biggest lead at 48-30.
“Boyd County is a really good team,” Steele said. “If they start to hit 3s, they will get going and they can make a comeback. We knew that we had to come out with the same intensity as we did in the first half and try to stretch the lead out even more.”
“I’ve told them, don’t play to lose,” Layne added. “Play to win and have fun. I really think they took that to heart. And when Shae is hitting 3s, you can’t stop her.
Bailey Rucker made a layup and Boyd County cut the deficit to 13 late in the third quarter but Bella Quinn and Jenna Adkins supplied consecutive buckets for Russell after Hill and Steele were called for their fourth foul.
“I just wanted to encourage my teammates,” Ross said. “At the beginning of the game, we wanted to keep the intensity up, play our butts off and win the battle. We ended up doing that. I am so proud of my team. I am proud of Shaelyn and Aubrey (Hill) coming back with fouls. Subs were coming in and working their butts off.”
The Lady Lions made every effort to close the gap in the final quarter. Six quick points reduced the margin to 11 points, but they would get no closer.
Steele finished off an and-1 and the Lady Devils hit enough free throws to thwart Boyd County’s comeback attempt.
The two teams combined to shoot 53 free throws. Russell hit 22 of 28 tries at the charity stripe.
Boyd County (17-2) opened the contest 1 of 13 from the field and ended the game hitting just 33% of its shots.
“We just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “Russell hit some shots early. You have to give them credit. They were beating us down the floor. I didn’t think the extra 10 feet would do that to us, but it did. We looked a little tired. … We were playing from behind and we couldn’t do some things we planned on doing.”
The Lady Lions placed four players in double figures. Hannah Roberts led the way with 21 points. Bailey Rucker added 16 points, Audrey Biggs collected 14 and Harley Paynter netted 10.
Boyd County stayed in the Top 5 of the Associated Press rankings most of the year. It graduates six seniors.
“It’s been a really tough season,” Fraley said. “We had a really good record and had some good wins. Every time the phone would ring, it’s are we quarantined or are we not. … I am thankful that we got to play. Those six seniors showed up everyday with good attitudes and worked their tails off. They mean a lot to Boyd County basketball.”
Hill had a double-double at halftime time for Russell before finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Ross had 13 points and Adkins supplied 10.
“I am just so happy for all my kids,” Layne said. “After what happened last year and not getting to go (to the Sweet Sixteen), they have meant so much to our program. They have brought it to a whole new level. I am just so happy they get to play at Rupp Arena.”
Russell will meet the winner of the Ninth Region on April 8 at the Sweet Sixteen. Notre Dame battles Dixie Heights on Monday night in that region final.
(606) 326-2654 |
16th Region All-Tournament Team
McKenna Smith (Morgan County), Sarah Paige Weddington (Lewis County), Mikayla Martin (Ashland), Kelsie Woodard (Menifee County), Allie Stone (West Carter), Haven Ford (Rowan County), Hailey Rose (Rowan County), Casey Wallenfelsz (Ashland), Bailey Rucker (Boyd County), Harley Paynter (Boyd County), Hannah Roberts (Boyd County), Shaelyn Steele (Russell), Kaeli Ross (Russell), Bella Quinn (Russell), Aubrey Hill (Russell). MVP: Shaelyn Steele (Russell).
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 6-12 9-13 4 23
B. Quinn 2-8 4-4 3 9
Adkins 4-7 3-4 5 11
Ross 5-11 2-2 5 13
Hill 6-8 3-3 13 15
Maynard 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sanders 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hester 0-0 0-0 0 0
Atkins 0-0 1-2 3 1
A. Quinn 0-0 0-0 1 0
Jachimczuk 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 4
TOTAL 23-46 22-28 39 72
FG Pct: 50.0. FT Pct: 78.6. 3-point FGs: 4-13 (Steele 2-3, B. Quinn 1-6, Ross 1-4) PF: 19. Fouled out: Hill. Turnovers: 16.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Whitmore 0-3 0-1 4 0
Caldwell 0-6 0-0 0 0
Rucker 5-12 4-5 6 16
Paynter 3-11 3-5 6 10
Roberts 8-15 5-7 5 21
Opell 0-0 0-0 0 0
Neese 0-0 0-0 0 0
Christian 0-0 0-0 0 0
Woods 0-0 0-0 0 0
Biggs 4-12 5-7 7 14
Stewart 0-1 0-0 0 0
Jordan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 20-60 17-25 30 61
FG Pct: 33.3. FT Pct: 68.0. 3-point FGs: 4-21 (Whitmore 0-1, Caldwell 0-4, Rucker 2-5, Paynter 1-5, Roberts 0-1, Biggs 1-4, Stewart 0-1) PF: 21. Fouled out: Whitmore, Rucker. Turnovers: 9.
RUSSELL 14 22 20 16 — 72
BOYD CO. 15 8 16 22 — 61
Officials: Chris Amburgey, Kristie Combs, Eddie Browning