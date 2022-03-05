MOREHEAD Through 16 minutes, the 16th Region Tournament final bore strong resemblance to Boyd County and Ashland's first three meetings, the outcome of which were all in doubt down to the final possession.
But by the 18-minute mark, the Lions were off and running.
Isabella Opell connected on a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the second half — Boyd County's only trey of the game — and Audrey Biggs scored twice to boost the Lions' lead from three at intermission to 10 with 6:02 to play in the third quarter.
Boyd County never let the Kittens come closer than eight points the rest of the way in a 51-35 victory at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Saturday night.
Opell, a freshman guard, was matter-of-fact about the role she played in the Lions' run.
"I'm not really known for shooting," Opell deadpanned, "so when I shoot the ball, I better be pretty sure of the shot. I was feeling it, so I felt good when it was coming out of my hands."
And, as such, even if that might not have been how Pete Fraley envisioned Boyd County's surge starting, he was happy to take it.
"We didn't draw it up," the Lions coach said with a grin. "Audrey found her open, kicked it to her; she knocked down the 3. It was a big 3."
Ashland was willing to concede that look, coach Bill Bradley said, but Opell made the Kittens pay.
"You gotta give them something," Bradley said, "with the way Biggs had been playing, and Jas, and they got a great point guard (Taylor Bartrum). We rolled the dice a little bit, and Opie just knocked it down. Credit to her."
The trey was part of Opell's seven-point effort to complement Biggs's 16 points and Jasmine Jordan's 14.
"Last night, she was upset a little bit," Fraley said, referencing Boyd County's narrow semifinal escape from Menifee County, "and I said, 'Hey, I need you tomorrow night.' She just told me on the bench, 'I was saving it all for tonight, coach.'"
Biggs pitched in six points in the third quarter and added a technical free throw to start the fourth en route to tournament Most Valuable Player honors.
"I told the team before we came out of the locker room that we needed to win that third quarter to win the game," Biggs said. "I knew right then and there we had it. I have so much faith in this team, and everyone played a great role in this win."
Biggs also cleared 10 rebounds for a double-double. Bartrum and Jordan joined her on the All-Tournament Team.
"She did a great job," Fraley said of Biggs. "She handled the ball. She got people open. Jas knocked down some shots. Taylor Bartrum runs our team. I couldn't be more proud and happy for that bunch of girls."
They supplied Fraley with a milestone of his own. The victory was Boyd County's 515th in Fraley's 26 seasons in charge, breaking a tie with the late John "Hop" Brown of West Carter for the most coaching wins by a 16th Region girls bench boss.
"Just to be mentioned in the same breath as Hop Brown, that's humbling," Fraley said. "Hop's the best coach in the 16th Region girls ever, and it'll always be that way."
That was half of a compelling coaching subplot. The game turned out to be Ashland's last under Bradley, who plans to retire after the season — his 42nd in the profession. Either the Kittens would ensure Bradley finished his career coaching in Rupp Arena, or the Lions would boost Fraley atop the region's career wins list.
"I love Bill Bradley," said Fraley, who coached with Bradley as assistants on former Boyd County boys coach Roger Zornes's staff before their careers diverged, "and I told him that after the game. He's special, and we're gonna miss him."
Ella Sellars and Casey Wallenfelsz each scored 11 points for the Kittens (22-6). Sellars's trey with 65 seconds to go in the first quarter boosted Ashland into a 12-12 tie after one frame, and Wallenfelsz's third triple and a Sellars charity toss in the first 2:17 of the second quarter put the Kittens ahead by two.
But Ashland ultimately couldn't compensate for being without point guard Kenleigh Woods except for six minutes with a nagging shoulder injury and with post Mikayla Martin in foul trouble. Martin picked up her third and fourth fouls — both away from the ball — within the first 34 seconds of the third quarter.
"The ball started rolling the wrong way, with Kenleigh out, when (Martin) got in foul trouble," Bradley said, also mentioning a collision on the final play of the third quarter in which he said Martin loosened a tooth. The exchange resulted in a technical foul on the Kittens bench during the break between quarters.
"But that's a credit to Boyd County," Bradley continued. "Their defense really got after us, and Audrey did a great job. They played a great game. We just couldn't respond."
Ashland finished 10 for 43 from the field (23.3%), mostly against a Boyd County halfcourt zone, and that was with the Kittens making five field goals in the final 4:56. Ashland didn't convert its first two-pointer until Martin scored down low with 2:17 to go in the third.
“Without Kenleigh in there, the ball movement just wasn’t quite what it was (before),” said Bradley, who noted backup point guard Jaidyn Gulley did a fine job in relief of Woods. “We hit some 3s early to keep it close, but after that, they just poured it on us.”
Martin, Sellars and Wallenfelsz collected All-Tournament Team recognition for Ashland.
Bradley next plans to take in the Sweet Sixteen before returning to "the grind," he said.
"I teach a class at Holy Family, my daughter (Kennedy) plays soccer, and my wife will have a list," he cracked. "No doubt there."
Boyd County (21-11), which won for the 20th time in the last 23 meetings in the city-county rivalry, played in its sixth consecutive region tournament final. The Lions won for the fourth time during that stretch to earn a date with the Third Region champion in Lexington on Wednesday. Breckenridge County and Meade County were to meet Sunday in Owensboro to decide that berth.
Boyd County did it by winning 11 of 13 down the stretch after a 1-6 midseason skid.
"We just kept telling everybody, 'hey, stay the course; stay the course,'" Fraley said. "'We have the makings. We have what it takes that we could get there.'"
(606) 326-2658 |
All-Tournament Team
Jenna Adkins (Russell), Shalyne Baker (Menifee County), Taylor Bartrum (Boyd County), Audrey Biggs (Boyd County), Haven Ford (Rowan County), Jenna Hampton (Morgan County), Jasmine Jordan (Boyd County), Mikayla Martin (Ashland), Taylor Parks (Menifee County), Emma Picklesimer (Raceland), Ella Sellars (Ashland), Shaelyn Steele (Russell), Allie Stone (West Carter), Casey Wallenfelsz (Ashland), Kelsie Woodard (Menifee County). MVP — Audrey Biggs (Boyd County).
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 0-0 1-4 0 1
L. Wallenfelsz 0-2 0-0 0 0
Sellars 3-11 4-6 5 11
C. Wallenfelsz 3-6 2-2 3 11
Martin 2-8 4-4 3 8
J. Gulley 0-5 0-0 3 0
Robinson 0-8 0-2 4 0
Black 0-1 0-0 0 0
Duckwiler 0-0 0-0 0 0
Thomas 0-0 0-0 0 0
A. Gulley 1-1 0-0 1 2
Rogers 1-1 0-0 0 2
Team 6
TOTAL 10-43 11-18 25 35
FG Pct.: 23.3. FT Pct.: 61.1. 3-pointers: 4-22 (C. Wallenfelsz 3-4, Sellars 1-6, L. Wallenfelsz 0-2, Martin 0-1, J. Gulley 0-4, Robinson 0-4, Black 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11. Technical foul: Bench.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 1-2 0-0 4 2
Opell 3-4 0-0 2 7
Jordan 5-8 4-4 7 14
Neese 3-9 0-0 1 6
Biggs 5-14 6-8 10 16
S. Stevens 2-4 0-0 3 4
Stewart 0-1 0-0 4 0
Ray 0-0 2-2 0 2
Moore 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ramey 0-0 0-0 0 0
M. Stevens 0-0 0-1 0 0
Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 19-42 12-15 35 51
FG Pct.: 45.2. FT Pct.: 80.0. 3-pointers: 1-6 (Opell 1-1, Neese 0-4, Biggs 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
ASHLAND 12 6 5 12 — 35
BOYD CO. 12 9 15 15 — 51
Officials: Chris Amburgey, Eddie Browning and Kristi Combs.