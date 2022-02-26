MOREHEAD As the two-time defending 16th Region Tournament champion, Russell coach Mandy Layne knows the spotlight will be shining directly on the Red Devils when they return to Ellis T. Johnson Arena this week.
It’s a distinction they gladly accept and embrace. Layne doesn’t want Russell to throw shade on the challenge. She wants them to be beaming at the prospect of playing for another region crown.
“We have accepted that we are everybody’s Super Bowl,” Layne said. “Everybody that we play will be ready. I’ve been trying to change the narrative a little bit. We need to be just as excited. We want to win this just as much as everyone else does.”
Seven worthy adversaries await the Red Devils on the bigger floor at Morehead State University. Rowan County coach Matt Stokes sees several teams in the field that can cut the nets down on Saturday night.
“The last couple of years the top two teams have been either Russell or Boyd County,” Stokes said. “This year, I feel there are six teams that can win the region tournament. It’s a tough draw for us. You have to beat some of the best teams in the region, but every team will be like that. … We’ve had a hard schedule this season. Hopefully, that will get them ready to play Ashland.”
Six teams in this year’s bracket have been a part of the region tournament for five straight seasons. Morgan County hopes to become a regular competitor in Morehead. The blossoming Cougars will be making their second straight appearance after advancing for the first time since 2012 last year.
Raceland is the newcomer. After a double-overtime win against Lewis County in the 63rd District semifinals, the Rams will play in their first region game in a decade.
“You have no idea,” Raceland coach Ron Keeton said when asked how his bunch would fare in the unfamiliar environment. “You have teenage girls on a big stage like that. Last Monday night (against Lewis County) was a big stage, too. We had a great crowd; a lot of fan support and our student body was fantastic. I would expect us to play well. I think the kids will come in and feel like we have a shot.”
West Carter and Menifee County meet in the opening quarterfinal Monday at 6:30 p.m. Boyd County and Raceland will follow at 8.
Russell plays Morgan County and Rowan County takes on Ashland to close out the opening round on March 1 at the same time.
The semifinals commence on March 4 at 6:30 and 8. The championship is scheduled for March 5 at 7.
West Carter (22-9) vs. Menifee County (20-14)
The Comets won their fifth straight 62nd District title last week and are looking to take the next step and bring a region crown back to Olive Hill.
West Carter will face a familiar foe in the Wildcats, a team the Comets have crossed paths with in the 16th Region All “A” Classic.
“Last time we played them, (they beat us),” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “They are a great team. We have played them twice. It has gone both ways. A lot of it has to do with who is shooting really well. … It is nice that these girls know this team. I think it’s good to have some familiarity in this situation.
Menifee County won, 82-66, on the Comets’ home floor on Feb. 10. Allie Stone still recorded 34 points that night and Wildcats coach Paul Ricker believes his team will have to find new ways to slow her down.
“We haven’t found a way to consistently contain Allie Stone,” Ricker said. “She had my vote for Player of the Year in the region. She seems to score on us whenever she wants. We really have to make sure her supporting cast has subpar games in order for us to win.”
Stone, the 16th Region KABC Player of the Year, averages 24 points a night. But her teammates have put up impressive numbers this season and the Comets are not a one-player show, according to their coach.
“Everybody on our team has a different role and they’ve all owned it very well,” Conn said. “Hanna Henderson is one of the best rebounders around. She had 13 rebounds in the district championship game. Camryn Burton is an excellent shooter. Lexi Bond and Beth Middleton are two of the best defenders that we have. Millie Henderson can drop 15 to 20 points a game whenever she wants. The girls have stepped into their roles and figured out what will help us win.”
Menifee County makes its sixth straight appearance in the region tournament but has not advanced past the first round during that time.
“Obviously, it relies on our competition and the draw,” Ricker said. “Our kids are ready and excited. We just have to put four quarters together. Last year, we played good for a half and let it slip away.”
Kelsie Woodard averages a double-double with 18 points and 10.3 rebounds a game for the Wildcats. Jaycee Gevedon totes 11.7 ppg.
Boyd County (18-11) vs. Raceland (13-19)
The Lions claimed their seventh straight 64th District title, outlasting rival Ashland in the final. Boyd County sports a young roster that hasn’t accumulated many minutes on the Johnson Arena hardwood.
Sophomore Audrey Biggs leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points a contest. Taylor Bartrum (10.3 ppg) and Jasmine Jordan (10.1 ppg) each average double figures.
Biggs has logged significant time in the region tournament, beginning as a seventh-grader. Fraley hopes the Lions can feed off her knowledge on the big stage.
“She is the only one with region experience,” Fraley said. “The others sat on the bench last year and spent very few minutes on that floor. We hope she can transfer some of that experience over to the other kids. We want them to go out, play hard and have fun.”
Keeton believes the Rams savored their time in an elimination game and feel prepared to handle that pressure again.
“We were pretty happy after the game against Lewis County,” Keeton said. “The kids played really well and shot the ball well. We didn’t play poorly against Russell (in the district championship). We had too many turnovers. We aren’t too high or too low. I think the girls want more. One of the things that we say is, ‘Why not?’ Hopefully, we can find that same magic (Monday).”
Nim Maynard tallies 13.5 ppg and has made 65 3s this season. Raceland shot nearly 50% percent from beyond the arc in its district semifinal win. It caught Fraley’s attention.
“They can shoot the ball,” Fraley said. “That’s how they beat Lewis County. Any team that makes 11 3s is dangerous this time of year. We will have to get out and guard them. Hopefully, we can get up and down the floor and put the ball in the basket.”
Russell (25-5) vs. Morgan County (23-9)
The Devils enter the region tournament winners of 11 of their last 12 games. The stretch includes another district title and a 50-44 comeback victory over their quarterfinal opponent, Morgan County, on Jan. 26.
The game was scheduled the same week they played. Russell found itself down early and had to fight back to earn a road victory.
“I think they have three of the better guards in the region,” Layne said. “Coach (Derrik) Young does a really good job of preparing them. He was ready for our sets the last time. He knew our tendencies and kept us out of transition. Those are things that we are going to have to prepare for and we will have to keep (Jenna) Hampton out of the lane.”
“By playing them during the season, we got to expose ourselves to their physicality,” Young added. “They play hard and are very disciplined on defense. We have to fight on the boards.”
Young believes the Cougars know what to expect in their follow-up visit to Morehead after producing their first 20-win season since 2008.
"We played there last year and it will help with our confidence,” Young said. “We have seen the environment and what it will be like. I hope we come out and play free. Last year, you could tell the nerves were getting us early.”
Hampton is the top scorer for Morgan County with 19.4 points a contest. Emily Adkins nets 12.9 ppg. Young said he remains optimistic about Autumn Ross returning from injury this week.
Shaelyn Steele, last year’s region tournament Most Valuable Player, leads Russell with 21.8 points a game. Bella Quinn tallies 9.4 ppg.
Rowan County (24-8) vs. Ashland (20-5)
The final quarterfinal matchup pits two teams who have combined for 44 wins. Kittens coach Bill Bradley said Ashland has come together at the right time and is prepared to compete for a region title.
“We’ve won 10 of our last 12 games,” Bradley said. “Our only two losses were to Boyd County by a total of four points. We are playing great. We had a good win against Russell. We had couple of good road wins against West Carter and Montgomery County. When we are healthy, we think we are as good as anybody in the region.”
Rowan County and Ashland did not play each other during the regular season due to a COVID-19 cancellation. The Vikings boast three players that average double figures. Haven Ford leads the way with 20.3 points a game. Hailey Rose collects 12.3 ppg and Katie Chandler adds 11.7 points a night.
Bradley, who is retiring at season’s end, knows the Vikings are a complete team.
“She has gotten everyone involved,” Bradley said of Ford. “Coach Stokes has done a great job with the confidence that the other players have. Their chemistry is really good. They know who the boss is on that team. She runs the show and gets triple-doubles all over the place. We have our work cut out for us.”
Ashland has had a balanced scoring attack all season. Kenleigh Woods averages 12.5 points a game. Mikayla Martin (12.1 ppg) and Ella Sellars (11.9 ppg) are close by in the scoring column.
Rowan County has produced 11 wins in 12 games after reaching the final of the Kentucky 2A state tournament. The streak included a win over Christian Academy of Louisville, who defeated the Vikings in the 2A title game.
Stokes said the team found a new mindset at the tournament. He hopes that success will show up in Morehead this week.
“When we went down to the 2A championship, we always had a hard time getting past that second round,” Stokes said. “It’s the same at the region tournament ever since I’ve been here. It’s the second game that has gotten us. We were able to get over that hump and we hope it will carry over.”
