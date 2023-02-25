MOREHEAD “We’re going to lace ‘em up, go play, and see what happens.”
That’s how Boyd County coach Pete Fraley summed up his mindset for his Lions’ first-round matchup against the Lions from Lewis County.
Many coaches at the 16th Region Tournament draw shared that same sentiment.
The region tournament, in many respects, is the culmination of what these teams have been doing all season long. And the only thing left to do, as the tournament approaches this Monday, is to put the players on the hardwood and see what happens.
This year’s tournament brings together a stellar group of teams hoping to find the right formula to leave Morehead with a ticket to Rupp Arena on Saturday.
Rowan County (24-7) vs. Ashland (22-7)
This year’s tournament will start with a bang as things tip off on Monday at 6:30 p.m., with a meeting of the top two teAssa in the region, according to KHSAA’s RPI.
The matchup pits the Vikings and the Kittens in a rematch of a Dec. 17 game that had to go to overtime to settle things.
For Rowan County, this season has been about sustained success. The Vikings enter the region tournament on an 11-game winning streak, which started following a loss in the Kentucky 2A Championship game on Jan. 15.
Ashland has only lost seven games and hasn't suffered consecutive losses all year. The Kittens enter the tournament with wins against every participating team this year except for their first-round opponent.
For Ashland coach Stacy Davis, the matchup with Rowan County was something she expected.
“I was lying in bed last night and just knew that’s how we were going to draw,” Davis said with a smile. “You play the best from the start, but it’s just 32 minutes at a time. You play the first 32 and then hope to get to the next 32. We’ll get in the gym and get ready for it.”
When looking at the overtime battle these two squads had earlier in the season, Davis thinks that her team's growth after that loss will put the Kittens in a position to win and advance.
“We’ve come a long way since then,” Davis said. “Our youth at that time was still an issue, but we’ve gained a lot of experience since then.”
That growth has led Ashland to have three players with double-digit scoring averages: Kenleigh Woods with 18.6 points, Ella Sellars with 17 ppg, and Jaidyn Gulley with 11.1 ppg.
Rowan County coach Matt Stokes is well aware of the talent on Ashland’s team and is ready to get to work for the first-round game.
“We have to get to practice tonight,” Stokes said following the draw. “Our girls region is really strong this year, so you’re going to have to play tough teams in the tournament.”
Stokes looks at December’s game against Ashland as a learning experience for his team.
“We learned a lot about ourselves in that game,” Stokes said. “We tried to hold the ball, and they got back into the game to take us to overtime. I think even Haven (Ford) learned a lot from that game too, because she was kind of the one wanting to slow down in that game, and we did it too soon. We got a lot out of that game as far as what we needed to work on.”
Haven Ford will definitely be a factor in the game, as the senior star accounts for over 40% of the team’s scoring average at 25.9. Stokes is prepared for Ford to be a target of Ashland’s defense, but he says Ford herself is prepared as well.
“I think Haven has made a better adjustment this year with people coming after her,” Stokes said. “But we’ve also had girls step up, especially with Katie (Chandler) being hurt. We’ve got an eighth-grader, Brynlee Walker, scoring 12 or 13 a game with Katie out. Olivia Beach and Diamond Wills have stepped up, so if they’ll keep playing the way they’re playing, with Katie coming back, that gives us a big help. So, Haven does her thing, but she also gets these other girls involved.”
This is the sixth straight appearance for Rowan County in the 16th Region Tournament. For Ashland, it’s the 17th consecutive appearance.
Russell (21-11) vs. Elliott County (10-18)
It’s been eight years since the Lions and the Red Devils have faced off. With this particular matchup, the two teams have taken different paths to the region tournament.
For Elliott County, who started the year 1-7, it would’ve been easy for folks to write them off, but the Lions have managed to salvage the season and secure a spot in the 16th Region Tournament.
Not only is Elliott County looking to surprise people already penciling in Russell to the second round, but they also want to enjoy their first trip back to the tournament in 14 years.
“We’re looking forward to participating for the first time since 2009,” Elliott County coach Roy Whitt said. “I’m looking forward to my kids having this experience and doing something they haven’t done before.”
Whitt knows the talent his squad will see on the other end of the court.
“First thing you start with is Shaelyn Steele,” Whitt said. “She’s one of the best players this side of the state. Her physicality is something we’ll have to talk about. We’ll have to handle their pressure and just battle on the backboards. It’ll be tough, but we’ll go up there and try out best to get it done.”
Elliott County has a trio of players averaging double figures this season: Molly Howard with 13.7 ppg, Katie Adkins with 11.4, and Riley Sturgill with 11.2.
Russell made it to Morehead with explosive offensive power and a stifling defense, making them a heavy favorite as the season progressed.
However, the Red Devils aren’t taking the matchup lightly and are focused on the game at hand instead of looking ahead.
“We’re going to have to be ready for this game,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “We can’t focus on Friday or Saturday right now.”
Russell enters the region tournament after smothering Lewis County, 58-17, in Thursday night’s 63rd District title game. Layne thinks her squad can keep that intensity moving forward in the postseason.
“I think they’re pretty motivated right now, especially after our last performance,” Layne said. “They’ve bought in defensively. I thought we had one of our best defensive performances on Thursday, so I think we’ll be ready to go.”
Steele (20 ppg) is joined by Bella Quinn (10.9 ppg) as a pair of threats that will play a large part in Russell’s plan for success in the tournament. Other players will have key roles for the Red Devils as well.
“I think Kennedy Darnell continues to gain confidence,” Layne said of her role players. “Jo (Josie Adkins) has done what I need her to do. And we have Hannah (Sanders), Gabby (Oborne), Mia (Adkins), KK (Howard), and Court (Fitzpatrick) who can spread out four to six points for us, and that’s a big positive, and it can help us stay fresh with that kind of depth.”
Morgan County (17-15) vs. Fleming County (15-16)
The Cougars and the Panthers both had to overcome rough patches this season, but those patches came at very different times.
Morgan County hit that rough patch late, perhaps the worst time such a stumble can occur, but the ship was corrected as the district tournament approached, and the Cougars are back on track.
With Fleming County, the old sports adage, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, was very true this season.
The Panthers lost five straight after winning their home opener, eventually finding themselves with a record of 6-12 near the midpoint of the season.
Plenty of those losses were close, including coming up one point shy of upsetting Boyd County at home. It was clear that the potential was there. It just needed to be tapped.
Fleming County finally hit a stride in late January and went into the 61st District title game on a six-game winning streak.
Fleming County coach Brad Cox sees the qualities that led to that run as aspects that will lead to further success.
“We were on that six-game streak before we got to the Rowan game,” Cox said. “We’ve taken better care of the ball, our defense is better, and we’ve rebounded at a higher clip. Those are the things that we’ve been stressing about.”
The matchup will be a rematch from Dec. 8, where Morgan County got a 70-57 win. Cox has a succinct game plan for this game that he hopes will reverse his team’s fortunes from the first go around.
“They pressured us in the first game, so we’ll have to guard, rebound, and get out on their main players,” Cox said.
Arianna Adams will look to be a big part of any Fleming County success. The sophomore is averaging 17.9 points per game.
Morgan County coach Derrick Young thinks the matchup puts both teams on an even playing field.
“This is a good matchup for both of us,” Young said. “It’s going to be a game that could go either way. You just have to limit your turnovers and get those 50/50 balls and keep yourself in it.”
The approach Young is taking with this game is to let the work his team has put in at practice get applied on the court. In particular, he hopes to see some of his more unique efforts in practice, like having girls run football routes to get a feel for in-game passing, pay dividends in the tournament.
“I think it’s good for our kids to think outside the box,” Young said. “I like them being creative. The more creative I am in practice, the more they become creative on the court. That’s a big part of the game. The more creative they are, the better ball players they’ll be.”
Young will look towards Jenna Hampton to provide the spark she’s had all season long. The junior averages 23 points per game.
“I think Jenna is going to keep doing what Jenna does,” Young said. “Teams have run triangles and twos, boxes and one. They’ve done several things to try to stop her, but the thing that’s amazing about Jenna is that it doesn’t matter what’s going on. Regardless of whether she’s scoring two or 23, she’s going to give you the same effort. When you have a kid like that, it doesn’t matter what they throw at her. You’re going to get the same intensity and effort. I know she’ll bring that every night.”
Boyd County (19-9) vs. Lewis County (22-9)
It’s been almost 15 years since Lewis County defeated Boyd County.
Lewis County will try to turn a successful season, where they are ranked in the KHSAA RPI right next to Boyd County, into a postseason run that starts with a big win.
It’ll take a thorough game plan and precise execution to knock off one of the 16th region tournament mainstays. This is Lewis County’s 5th consecutive appearance in the region tournament, while Boyd County is on a 16-season streak.
Speaking of streaks, Lewis County was on a 10-1 run before running into Russell in the 63rd district championship.
For defending region champs Boyd County, this year’s region tournament is a chance to cap off a season highlighted by exceptional play and an early return for injured star Audrey Biggs (13.7 ppg).
Boyd County finished on a bit of a down note towards the end of the regular season, losing four of the last five before the district tournament.
Those losses didn’t seem to bother Pete Fraley’s squad, as they finished with the 64th District title and are looking to go deep in this year’s region tournament. He knows that it can only happen one game at a time.
“The most important game is the next game,” Fraley said. “We’re going to go home and start studying Lewis County. We’ve played back-to-back, close games before, so we’ll be fine. We practiced hard yesterday, took today off, and will hit it hard on Sunday and Monday. But there isn’t a lot we’d change at this point, just look at Lewis county and be prepared for anything they might throw at us.”
Boyd County will look to spread the offense around throughout the postseason and they have plenty of weapons to do it with, including Biggs (13.7 ppg), Jasmine Jordan (18.6 ppg/11.9 rpg), Emilee Neese (14.1 ppg), and Taylor Bartrum (10.9 ppg).
“It was evident in the district championship,” Fraley said of his team's diverse scoring ability. “I think we had four kids in double figures. They do a good job looking for each other. If you shut one thing off, we have other options. On any given night, we could be led in scoring by four different people. It’s good to have balance like that. I like my team and I like where we’re playing. We could be a little healthier, but it’s that time of the year when you might have those nagging injuries.”
Lewis County coach Jay Fite is well aware of Boyd County’s scoring abilities, but is ready to have his team take on the challenge.
“It’s always tough with Boyd,” Fite said. “They definitely have a lot of experience at Morehead. We know that we’re going to have to find a way to bounce back after our performance in the district finals. We’re going to come in and prepare as hard as we can. We’ll accept the challenge and be ready Tuesday night.”
The key for Lewis County will be to put their lopsided loss to Russell behind them and instead focus on the successful season they had and try to build off that success in the region tournament.
“We have to get back and keep our confidence,” Fite said. “Our kids have responded well all year long if we had a bad performance. They always come back to the gym eager and hungry to do well the next time out. I think our senior leadership is going to help us in that respect and I think the younger kids will follow suit. I’m hoping that our mind frame is in a good place.”
That senior leadership consists of Lewis County’s two seniors, Sarah Paige Weddington, who has averaged a double-double with 19.4 points and 11.9 rebounds, and Liv Campbell who averages 10.6 points per game.
For Fite, Weddington will be a key part not just of his offense, but of Boyd County’s defensive gameplan.
“We hope that Sarah can carry on with what she’s done throughout the year,” Fite said. “Each game gets more difficult as teams prep for you in a different way in the postseason. Boyd is a team we haven’t seen this year. Sometimes it’s a little different feel for each team you get with. I think Sarah has played with a lot of confidence on both ends of the floor. I think she’ll be excited about trying to get past this first-round game.”
The region semifinals will be played on Friday at 6:30 and 8. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 7. The games are played at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
