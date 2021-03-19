MOREHEAD Matt Stokes didn't attend Rowan County's 57-51 win at Morgan County on Feb. 4 -- he was in one of the five separate COVID-19-related quarantines he's undergone over the past year -- but he knows better than to overlook the Lady Cougars.
Ashland has beaten West Carter twice, but Bill Bradley is hardly overconfident going into a rematch at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
And if Mandy Layne and Pete Fraley were relieved their teams drew on opposite sides of the bracket for the 16th Region Tournament on Friday morning, neither had any interest in saying so.
It's 2021. Who knows what could happen on the big floor at Morehead State?
"It's one game at a time," said Layne, coach of defending region champion Russell. "We're not worried right now about Boyd County. We have Menifee on Wednesday, and we're gonna have to take care of business and then hope that we get to Friday."
Concurred Fraley, coach of state No. 4 Boyd County: "We're a confident bunch, but we're gonna play the same way. We're not gonna alter our game. It's worked for us so far, so we're gonna just come out and prepare one game at a time."
Rowan County and Morgan County will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Ellis T. Johnson Arena to begin the tournament. Boyd County and Lewis County are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Russell and Menifee County get/ things going at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with West Carter versus Ashland to follow.
The semifinals are Friday night at 5:30 and 8, and the title game is Saturday at 6 p.m.
Rowan County (11-7) vs. Morgan County (16-10)
The Lady Vikings, the 61st District champion and winner of nine of their last 11 games, drew the 62nd District runner-up Lady Cougars, who are in the region tournament for the first time since 2012 and have doubled their win total from last season.
So Stokes sees something to draw from in Rowan County's February win in West Liberty in terms of familiarity, but not much else.
"I feel like we're playing really well right now and I like our chances," Rowan County's coach said, "but (Morgan County has) been a team that's really been impressive this year, so it's gonna be a game."
Lady Cougars coach Derrik Young said the first encounter was "tremendous" for Morgan County's confidence.
"We didn't play extremely well when we played against (Rowan County) anyway," Young said of the six-point setback, "and the kids know that they can stay with them and compete, and that's a big factor. Anything can happen when it comes to the region tournament."
Haven Ford averages a double-double for Rowan County (23.4 ppg, 10.8 rpg). Hailey Rose chips in 11.9 ppg and Katie Chandler is responsible for 9.6 ppg.
Jenna Hampton leads Morgan County with 18.2 ppg. Aspen Ferguson, one of the region's top high-volume 3-point shooters at 79 for 207 (38.2%), averages 11.9 ppg and Autumn Ross adds 11.6 ppg.
Young thinks the bigger college floor can aid both teams.
"The way we play, spacing people out and just attacking the rim, will probably benefit us," he said, "even though I know Haven and the Chandler girl and the Rose girl on the other side (it may also help)."
Boyd County (15-1) vs. Lewis County (14-4)
Boyd County and Lewis County match up in Tuesday's second quarterfinal. The Lady Lions from Summit and those from Vanceburg haven't met this season, but Jay Fite knows what Lewis County is getting into.
"We're gonna be preparing for a buzzsaw," Lewis County's coach said. "We know what's coming. We know that they're gonna blitz you early. They're gonna come after you. We're gonna have to work on that over the next few days as well. We've gotta do a better job than what we did obviously in the finals."
Fite was referencing Lewis County's 64-30 setback to Russell -- an on-paper co-region favorite with Boyd County -- in the 63rd District Tournament final on Thursday night. Fite said mentally getting past that game is imperative in preparation for Boyd County.
"I know Jay. I know the type of teams he has," Fraley said. "They're tough. We'll prepare for them just like we do everybody else. That's just the bottom line."
Sarah Paige Weddington and Cheyenne D'Souza give Lewis County a formidable inside duo. Both are less than one rebound per game away from averaging a double-double. Weddington produces 13.5 ppg and 9.2 rpg, and D'Souza drops in 12.8 ppg and 9.1 rpg.
Boyd County has won eight straight since its lone loss, a 58-55 loss at Russell on Feb. 25 it avenged, 67-62, a week later.
Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches region Player of the Year Harley Paynter leads four Lady Lions averaging in double figures with 16.9 ppg. She is also a Miss Basketball candidate, though what she does from this point forward won't factor in -- the voting deadline for state head coaches, media and former Miss Basketball winners was 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Hannah Roberts averages 14.6 ppg, Bailey Rucker is netting 11.2 ppg and Audrey Biggs drops in 10.6 ppg for Boyd County.
Russell (16-5) vs. Menifee County (11-9)
The Lady Devils meet the Ladycats on Wednesday evening in a rematch of Russell's 50-35 win Feb. 8 in Frenchburg. Layne credited Menifee County's effort that night and noted that the Ladycats' Kelsie Woodard was the runner-up for the KABC region Player of the Year.
"We anticipate a good battle," Layne said. "We have a couple days to prepare, so I'm excited about that."
Aubrey Hill leads Russell with 14.6 ppg. Shaelyn Steele averages 13.4 ppg and Kaeli Ross, last year's region tournament MVP, nets 9.4 ppg.
Menifee County coach Paul Ricker said that first game against the Lady Devils should help keep his team from being intimidated against the defending region champion and sees a path for the Ladycats, if they can avoid getting shell-shocked early by the defensive pressure he expects Russell to bring.
"The bracket works out perfect for us (if Menifee County can beat Russell), but I'm sure Mandy Layne is saying the same thing," Ricker said. "She couldn't have asked for a better draw, either.
"I know, any given night, we have three or four players who could score 15 or more. If we can get going and survive the first quarter and be competitive, maybe we can shock the world."
Woodard averages 18.5 ppg and 13.8 rpg. Jaycee Gevedon is notching 9.1 ppg for the Ladycats.
West Carter (14-7) vs. Ashland (14-9)
The Kittens have dropped two of three after a five-game winning streak, while the Lady Comets have won seven of eight since a loss at Walton-Verona in the All "A" Classic state quarterfinals.
Ashland owns a 68-61 win in Olive Hill on Feb. 9 and a 51-42 victory over West Carter 16 days later in Anderson Gym.
"We pretty much know them from the two games," Bradley said of the Lady Comets. "They were two tight games, and the old axiom 'It's hard to beat a team three times,' that comes into play."
West Carter coach Faith Conn said her team and others are getting into a flow that eluded them early in the season, with all the starts and stops in play due to the pandemic and inclement weather.
"This is the first time in a long time that we've all been practicing probably for a month or so," she said. "We have seen (Ashland), we know what they are capable of, we know what we're capable of, so yes, it is nice to have already seen them."
Bradley said the Kittens "should be as good as we have been all year" in terms of health and rhythm. Ashland will play the unfamiliar role of the team with a disadvantage in Morehead experience, though, he said -- four members of the Kittens' rotation have never set foot on the Johnson Arena floor.
"We get past that first few minutes, the juniors, I think, will be OK," Bradley said, "but it's gonna be a challenge."
Allie Stone leads the Lady Comets with 21.1 ppg and 6.1 rpg. Beth Middleton (7.5 ppg) and Kylie Gilliam (7.4 ppg) chip in.
Ella Sellars is pacing the Kittens with 12.1 ppg and Carley Cullop has 9.3 ppg, to go along with Casey Wallenfelsz's 8.3 ppg and Jordan Rakes's 8.5 ppg. Mikayla Martin has played in eight games since returning midseason from an offseason ACL tear. She has 12.8 ppg and 8.5 rpg during that time.
Attendance
Morehead State will permit fans equivalent to 25% of Johnson Arena's capacity to attend, tournament manager Tim Rhodes said Friday. Tickets will be sold exclusively online at links distributed by participating athletic directors, Rhodes said.
