CANNONSBURG East Carter’s Ammos Witter has a new nickname after scoring the game-winning kick from the mark Tuesday night in the 16th Region Tournament boys soccer semifinals against Boyd County.
Famous Ammos.
The sophomore, who has one career goal to his name, converted in the second round of shots from the mark to give East Carter a 1-0 shootout win over Boyd County.
After Raiders goalie Trevor Cline made a stop on the shot prior to Witter’s attempt, all East Carter needed was a ball in the back of the net to advance to Thursday’s championship against Ashland. While the goal was one to remember for Witter, the nerves were easy to see before the shot ever began.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen because I went up to the ball and the ref told me to go back,” Witter laughed. “So, I was like, oh shoot! I just didn’t think about it. Logan (Cales) told me it was just like a pass and just to pass it and don’t do anything crazy. Just be calm and collected and just put it in there.”
Witter’s shot beat Boyd County backup goalie Carter Gibson, who came on for starter Jack Samuel when he left the game in the 82nd minute after a collision with Ethan Miller on a diving save.
Raiders coach Quinn Huddle wanted to use Witter in the first round of kicks from the mark, but the sophomore, who battled stomach issues much of the night, elected to pass on the opportunity. However, with the game on the line, he stepped into the spotlight and delivered.
“He is one of the nicest kids on the team,” Huddle said. “I mean that as serious as I can be. He shows up at practice and everything is, howdy, how you doing, sir. He’s just a county boy and he loves to play. It’s awesome for him because he deserved that moment and he’s been under the radar lately. Guess he won’t be anymore.”
Witter’s game-winning attempt was made possible after Cline made a save on a dart fired directly toward him, a feat Huddle had told his Raiders to expect.
“I say it with confidence that I think he is the best in the region,” Huddle said of Cline. “He’s shown that over and over again. I told my boys in both rounds, just focus on your shots and I promise you, Trevor will make a save and he did. He just kept battling and his mentality was great. I was very proud of him.”
Both keepers made stellar saves in the first round of kicks, which was tied 1-1 with both team’s leading scorers yet to shoot. JB Walter and Miller both fired in their attempts to force the second round of kicks, adding even more emotion to an already emotion-fueled game.
Boyd County had a pair of golden opportunities in the 67th and 69th minutes, only to come away empty after Cline made a diving save on a Cameron Gibson shot and Walter’s shot off a feed from Rylan Keelin drew top iron.
For the Raiders, their best scoring opportunity in the second half came on a Dawson Kelley laser from the 30-yard line that Samuel made a highlight-worthy save on to maintain the scoreless affair.
With tempers boiling in the first half, East Carter lost a key element to its scoring offense after Cales received his second yellow card of the game in the 48th minute, disqualifying him for the remainder of the contest.
“The game was so emotional,” Huddle said. “The overtimes were so emotional. I couldn’t be more proud of our team and the way we handled the emotion. We were dead tired. Everybody in the stands knew it. I knew it. The players knew it. We were cramping up between overtimes. I just told them, there’s no skill in mentality and we had some mentality warriors out there today. They refused to lose and it was fun to watch.”
Boyd County coach Logan Price said the product fans saw in the 90-plus-minute battle was nothing unexpected.
“You can’t expect anything less between Boyd and East,” Price said. “It’s like this every year. Unfortunate how the ball bounces sometimes. It’s a tough game, but it’s a beautiful game.”
Boyd County had its share of lost players as well as Keelin exited the game late in the second half due to an injury and never returned, compounded with the loss of Samuel. Regardless of who was in the net for the Lions, Price said both have every reason to hold their heads high.
“I’m super proud of both my keepers,” Price said. “Jack gives us heart and soul and he pushes Carter to do his best and Carter does the same for Jack. I was really proud of Carter and how he stepped in, and to see Jack in pain and hurting, telling Carter, hey, you got this. That’s just a sign of a great teammate.”
Defensively, Boyd County held the 16th Region's all-time leading scorer, Miller, in check all night with a multitude of black jerseys circling him anytime the ball landed at his feet.
“Coach Price always has something up his sleeve defensively and when you are defending Miller, it’s tough,” Huddle said. “Miller did a really good job—I know he didn’t have the stats that he usually does but the way he handled the ball and gave us a break defensively while he held up the ball, people don’t see that on a stat sheet but I promise you, our defenders felt it.”