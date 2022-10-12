LLOYD The 16th Region Tournament soccer semifinals will resume today at two locations after a suspension due to weather at Greenup County on Wednesday night.
Boyd County’s boys led Fleming County, 3-0, with 34:01 remaining in regulation Wednesday night when the match was paused due to lightning. It was never resumed, with the decision made to call it for the night shortly before 8 p.m.
Ashland and East Carter’s boys were scheduled to meet after that, but they never got on the pitch.
The boys and girls semifinals are scheduled for today. The Lions-Panthers boys tilt resumes at 6 p.m. at Greenup County, followed by Fleming County and Russell’s girls at 7:30, according to Musketeers athletic director Matt Thompson.
East Carter and Ashland will play a boys/girls semifinal doubleheader at Boyd County, Thompson said. The boys match begins at 6 p.m., with the girls slated for 8.
The Lions boys went ahead of Fleming County in the fifth minute Wednesday when Rolan Sanderson knocked in Aiden McCoy’s ball forward. They traded places in the 15th – McCoy capitalized on Sanderson’s corner kick. Alec Lawson set that one up with a long run into the box and a shot that the Panthers deflected over the crossbar, leading to the corner kick.
McCoy made it 3-0 in the 45th minute, spinning and firing from the box past the Fleming County keeper caught flat-footed.