CANNONSBURG Ashland’s Calyx Holmes could not help but to dance to the 1977 Bee Gees hit single “Stayin’ Alive” Tuesday night in the 16th Region Tournament boys soccer semifinals as the song played during halftime.
After all, Holmes provided Ashland with the only goal it would need, a stick-back off an Ashland direct kick that the Rowan County goalie could not handle in the 23rd minute. Ben Acuff added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 56th minute as Ashland defeated Rowan County 2-0 to advance to Thursday’s championship.
Acuff started the initial scoring play off a direct kick from 25 yards out with a dart at the Rowan County goalie. As Holmes broke toward the goal, there was contact—first between him and the keeper, and finally between him and the ball.
“I went in and hit their keeper, but I didn’t mean to hit him,” Holmes said. “He actually bumped into me. The ball just bounced off my leg and I just stood there and watched it go in.”
Ashland (8-5-1) coach Preston Freeman said the early goal was monumental.
“We wanted to get on the board early,” Freeman said. “We knew they were going to be good and be big in the air and tough to defend. Getting an early goal is always good, especially when we have the defense we have.”
Ashland’s defense was certainly the highlight of the contest as it handed Rowan County its second loss of the season behind goalie Matthew Jimison’s second shutout in the tournament.
“I always tell him, let’s check that shutout box,” Freeman said. “Checking that box in the region semifinal, that’s when we want to check that box.”
At times, it appeared as if Ashland had 14 players on the field as any time a ball settled on a Rowan County player’s foot, the Tomcats’ defense quickly closed out.
“When we needed to defend, we defended as a team,” Freeman said. “When we attacked, it wasn’t selfish, but it was one on three or four guys and that’s how we got that penalty kick. We had huge contributions from everyone on the field. It was great to watch the team effort for sure.”
Acuff staked the Tomcats with a 2-0 lead at the 56th minute on the kick from the mark and Rowan County simply could not find an answer.
“I don’t think we did a good job separating and finding space,” Rowan County coach Max Hammond III said. “A lot of that went back to our passing. We like to possess, but when we did, we didn’t look to make any penetrating passes that would challenge their back line.”
Rowan County (7-2-1) missed a golden opportunity in the 63rd minute when Chase Alderman fired a bullet toward the Ashland goal that Jimison deflected off one hand over the crossbar.
Holmes quickly acknowledged the play of the Tomcats’ back line.
“Our defense stood up tonight,” he said. “CJ Hunley, SJ Lycans, Nick Parker, Ben Acuff and Jimison stepped up tonight. That ball that Alderman hit was a beautiful shot and he saved it.”
Ashland advances to the championship game for the first time since 2013, when the Tomcats defeated Boyd County 2-1.
“Credit to my guys, we stayed disciplined all night,” Freeman said. “We got stretched out at times, but we always had someone who had our backs. Over the course of this season, it’s not always been like that. We’ve dropped our heads and started blaming other people. Tonight, it was all hands on deck and everybody had each other’s backs. We played like a team tonight.”