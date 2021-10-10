MOREHEAD You’d think running a 5-kilometer race in a little more than 16 minutes would be enough for one day.
To Boyd County senior forward J.B. Terrill, it apparently wasn’t. He scored the opening goal in the Lions’ 5-1 win over Menifee County in Saturday’s 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Rowan County’s Paul Ousley Stadium.
A few hours after he led the Lions to the team title at the Area 7 cross country meet at Mason County, there Terrill was – not looking the least bit winded.
“I just felt like I needed to come out here, be for the team,” Terrill said. “It’s a win-or-go-home situation.”
Terrill typically outruns his cross country foes by at least 10 or 15 seconds. On the soccer pitch, however, a friendly contest has emerged – Terrill has 16 goals, but fellow senior Rylan Keelin had two Saturday to pass him with 17 on the year. (Keelin also assisted on Terrill’s tally.)
Ask Boyd County coach Logan Price about Terrill and Keelin, who was nursing a mildly sprained right ankle.
“They’re amazing, they really are,” Price said.
Menifee County (14-4-1) finished its season with two heartbreaking losses: Saturday and Wednesday’s loss to Rowan County on kicks from the mark in the 61st District Tournament title game. Wildcats co-coach John Perkins didn’t think his team had emotionally recovered from Wednesday.
“It was a very heartbreaking loss to take an opponent that (has 21) consecutive district championships and then take them down that close and then not be able to finish,” Perkins said of the Rowan County match. “The guys were really upset and heartbroken. Our performance the first half (Saturday) is not the way we’re capable of playing.
“I’m still proud of my guys; we’ve had, potentially, the best season Menifee’s ever had.”
Terrill’s goal, in the 10th minute, was special because of how he did it.
“It was pretty early on,” Terrill said. “It felt good coming off my foot that I don’t usually kick with. I usually kick lefty, but I hit it right-footed.”
Another cross country runner, senior Grant Chaffin, made it 2-0, Lions, in the 13th minute. Keelin’s goal in the 22nd minute ended the first-half scoring.
“I stole the ball from the (Menifee County) kid, I had one on me,” Keelin said. “Then I dribbled through him, sent it the other way, shot it back post. It went in.”
The Wildcats avoided the shutout when Dylan Adams scored in the 51st minute. His 22 goals were second to senior Jayden Cohelia’s 24. (Adams added 20 assists.)
“Our team stayed strong,” Adams said. “I’m a part of a history team. We’ve put in some records this year that have never been done in Menifee County before; I know that we’re all proud we worked our butts off.
“We got the work done.”
Boyd County scored from near and far in the second 40 minutes. Morgan Smith tapped in a ball that pinballed about five yards in front of the Menifee County net, and Keelin fired a shot from about 30 yards right that went to the lower left corner.
Boyd County (16-2) meets East Carter in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday – which is what Price figured would happen.
“There’s nothing surprising about us playing East,” Price said. “Me and (Raiders coach) Quinn (Huddle) joke all the time. There’s no reason for us to go to the region draw because we just know it’s either going to turn out or have the chance to turn out that way.”