LLOYD Preston Freeman cracked that Nick Parker “has been responsible for about 1,000 of my gray hairs.”
One of them likely sprouted in the fourth minute of the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Greenup County on Monday night, when the amped-up Ashland junior drew an early yellow card.
But Parker later more than made up for that potential gray hair – and probably many more.
With the Tomcats down 2-1 midway through the second half and their season all of a sudden ticking toward expiration, Parker buried the equalizing penalty kick in the 64th minute.
Parker then headed home a corner kick with less than 90 seconds to play as Ashland escaped Rowan County, 3-2.
The Tomcats knocked off a Vikings side that ended their season in last year’s region tournament semifinals, 6-2. Rowan County also topped Ashland, 4-2, two and a half weeks ago as part of its seven-game winning streak entering the region tournament.
“Outside of Boyd County beating us in the district championship, I think Rowan was probably the hottest team in the region,” Freeman said. “I thought we possessed the game, we controlled the tempo of the game and we played on our foot.”
Ashland indeed dominated chances, especially in the first half, but Rowan County took advantage of enough of its opportunities to lead deep into the match. The Vikings’ Blake Mullen scored twice, boosting his total to 31 goals on the season.
Jack Peyton’s ball forward to Mullen in the 22nd minute split two Tomcats defenders, one of whom stabbed at it and missed. Mullen did the rest himself, finishing far-post to the left of Ashland’s keeper.
Ashland tied it up in the 52nd minute. Jack Griffith perfectly threaded the needle to Drew Clark despite a quartet of Vikings in the vicinity.
Clark, running toward the right side of the 18-yard box, deftly and without slowing slipped the ball back to his left, past a defender who was moving stride for stride with him but had overpursued toward where Clark was headed instead of staying between him and the goal. The ball trickled inside the far post.
Mullen struck again in the 63rd. He stole a lackadaisical Tomcats pass and earned a foul in the box. Mullen went to the spot himself and converted into the right side of the net, having caught Ashland’s keeper leaning the other direction.
Ashland again had an answer, and found it within the next minute of play. Clark worked a foul at the edge of the 6-yard box.
Parker anticipated Clark would finish it off himself, but he drew the call from Freeman.
“I looked at Preston and said, ‘Give it to Drew Clark; I want Drew Clark taking it,’ but he puts it on me,” Parker said. “And I know I gotta step up and finish it.”
He did, tallying from the mark to tie the match again.
Rowan County coach Ryan Neff didn’t have a good view of the play that led to Parker’s trip to the spot, he said, but he recognized the importance of the Tomcats so quickly countering the Vikings’ go-ahead goal.
“This game is always about momentum, and we took it early; they got it back; we took it again,” Neff said. “They certainly took the momentum after that (PK), and they were just playing on fire.”
That continued until the final two minutes of play. Rowan County goalkeeper Brady Robinson slapped a dangerous Ashland shot over the crossbar – his last in a series of exceptional plays against an attack-minded Tomcats offense – but that set up a corner kick inside the last 90 seconds.
“I don’t think we had scored a clean corner all year, from kick to head to the back of the net,” Freeman said.
Parker picked a great time to change that. Loitering back-post on Tucker Keener’s delivery, he headed the ball back inside the left post to put Ashland ahead for the first time in the game.
“I applaud Tucker Keener,” Parker said. “That ball was perfect. I gotta finish that one. He put it on a silver platter for me.”
Parker authored a much more auspicious ending to the match than the beginning. After committing a foul, he drew an early yellow card for booting the ball away from where the Vikings were set to take the free kick.
It was a spontaneous expulsion of emotion for Parker, he said, due to being keyed up against the team that had resoundingly ended Ashland’s season last year, and one he regretted immediately.
“Nick made a mistake in the first half to get a card. He deserved it. He’s deserved every one he’s gotten all year,” Freeman said. “I stand by that. But he showed a lot of character tonight to stand up with a yellow card to still finish the game.
“He came off the field; I said, ‘I trust you, go straight back,’ and he went straight back on the field and he managed the game. and he did a fantastic job. I’m super proud of Nick, man.”
Ashland, both of whose games in the 63rd District Tournament last week went to kicks from the mark, survived another down-to-the-wire ending.
Parker attributed the Tomcats’ response in that setting to the experience many of them got as underclassmen a year ago.
“We’re gonna find a way to win. That’s what we want to prove,” Parker said. “I think we proved that tonight.”
Ashland (14-6-1) added another victory to its highest total since 2013. The Tomcats advanced to meet East Carter in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Rowan County (12-7-1) saw the region’s longest string of semifinal appearances end at nine. But Neff was impressed by the Vikings’ overall body of work this season.
In its first year under Neff, Rowan County lost the opener to Model, 7-1, as part of a 2-4 start to the campaign.
But following a 3-0 loss at Boyd County on Aug. 25, the Vikings went 10-3-1 – and did it while replacing all but three starters from last year.
“I knew it was gonna be a tough go, but I knew we could keep getting better, and we did,” Neff said. “So proud of them. They fought, they kept going and they kept getting better, and they did what we wanted. It was a wonderful team. I was blessed to coach them.”
Ashland won for just the 10th time in 34 meetings with Rowan County since 2001, which is as far back as comprehensive online KHSAA records go.