LLOYD Logan Price in the moment didn’t yet know how badly Boyd County didn’t want to go to overtime or kicks from the mark on Saturday.
Not with goalkeeper Carter Gibson valiantly playing through an upper-body injury he sustained in a collision outside his box late in the 16th Region Tournament final against East Carter.
But the Lions coach did know that, yet again, a region tournament showdown with the Raiders was heading for the no-margin-for-error zone and wanted to avoid that.
Boyd County did so, with the assistance of a 77th-minute East Carter own goal, to edge the Raiders, 2-1, at Greenup County.
What East Carter coach Quinn Huddle remarked about the critical late play was how quickly it developed. The Lions’ Maverick Boyd took a goal kick, Cole Thompson won it out of the air with his head, and eight seconds later, Rolen Sanderson, Alec Lawson and Alec Whitely had each gotten the ball off their foot and navigated the Raiders defense to set up Boyd County’s leading scorer, Sanderson, just outside East Carter’s 18-yard box.
Sanderson dribbled to the edge of the 6 and shot. Raiders keeper Breck Sargent initially parried it.
But the ball bounded free and to the right, across the mouth of the goal, and off first one East Carter player and then another Raider desperately trying to sweep the ball off the goal line – in vain.
That was enough to keep the seventh Boyd County-East Carter region tournament encounter in as many years from going to sudden-death overtime or penalty kicks for what would have been the fifth time during that stretch.
“Yeah, we wanted to end it before it got to that point, obviously,” Price said. “Good job by us putting pressure on (East Carter’s) back line, who stood strong all day.”
The Raiders misjudged a ball, Huddle said, and the Lions were off and running.
“There’s nobody to blame,” East Carter’s coach said. “The ball didn’t bounce our way. It happens sometimes. It’s bounced in our favor before, and what comes around goes around.”
To that end, Lions of a certain generation remember a nearly identical finish the last time Boyd County and East Carter met in a region tournament final in Lloyd – only with the outcome reversed.
The Raiders edged the Lions, 2-1, in the 2016 final in the rain when Rob Yates poked in a goal in a scrum in the box with just 75 seconds separating the match from kicks from the mark.
Price was in his second season as Boyd County’s coach. Current Lions assistant JW Jarrell was a senior on that team.
“We say each season’s organic. I’m pretty sure the only people that were thinking about that game were me and J-Dub and maybe you,” Price, chuckling, told a reporter who had also covered that one. “But it’s on my mind, 100%. Sweet justice to get the breaks, finally, I feel like, in this series.”
East Carter got the first big break on Saturday just 61 seconds in when Patrick McDavid knocked a loose ball just inside the right post.
The Raiders’ Austin Fruth stole the ball and drew a foul to set up Gage Erwin’s free kick, which was deflected back out to McDavid.
Boyd County got back even in the 23rd minute when Dane Sanderson made a sliding stab into the East Carter 6 to poke in Boyd’s cross.
Sanderson – who along with older brother Rolen is in his first year as a Lion – is listed at 5-foot-3 and used every inch of it to get his boot on the ball.
“Dane might be 5-foot-whatever, but he’s 10 foot of hell, is what I call him,” Price said. “To see a smile on his face and Rolen’s face, it’s awesome because it’s a big change to come down to northeastern Kentucky and get a load of these guys. To see them fit right in and make big plays in big moments, so awesome.”
Sargent and Gibson and their back lines held the score even from that point until the fateful play in the 77th.
After Boyd County went ahead, the Lions moved Aiden McCoy to center back. The junior cleared the ball out of trouble defensively twice, including getting a head on a Raiders corner in the final minute of play.
That proved more critical than Price realized at the time. Gibson had gotten banged up when he collided with a Raider on a ball just outside his box in the 69th minute, for which he drew a yellow card.
Gibson came off the field as required and without letting on how much pain he was in immediately went to the touch line to re-enter the match. He did so after one play.
Gibson had wrap and a sling applied after the game. Watching these developments, Price feared a broken bone, he said, until Gibson was able to put his shirt back on.
Price, for his part, sported a bandage on his right hand. He’d sustained a second-degree burn on his palm, he said, when in the course of jump-starting his wife’s car a wedged jumper cable burst into flame.
Price grabbed the cable to extinguish the fire, he said.
“I’d have taken a third-degree (before allowing the engine to burn),” Price said. “If there’s something beyond third, I would’ve taken it. My whole life blinked in front of my eyes, and it wasn’t because of the fire, I can tell you that.”
East Carter (13-6-2) played in its seventh region tournament final in nine years. That seemed far away, Huddle conceded, when the Raiders dropped five of seven from late August through mid-September.
But East Carter didn’t lose again until Saturday, going 6-0-2 down the stretch.
“These boys just went back to old-fashioned. It was just roll up your sleeves and work harder,” Huddle said. “They could’ve bailed on each other, they could’ve bailed on me, and they did the opposite.
“I think you could ask anybody in the media or in the soccer community, three or four weeks ago, would East be playing this game? We probably would’ve gotten laughed out of the room. … But that’s not our style and that’s not the way we do things.”
That was again evidenced by how competitive and high-stakes the border rivalry continues to be. Saturday’s match was the 16th of the last 21 Lions-Raiders meetings decided by one goal, kicks from the mark or a draw.
“I hate playing against those guys,” Price said, “but at the same time, I hope that we bring the best out in them, because they definitely bring the best out in us.”
By defending its region title, Boyd County (11-3-2) advances to meet Paul Laurence Dunbar in the state tournament’s first round in Lexington. The Bulldogs topped Frederick Douglass on kicks from the mark in the 11th Region Tournament final earlier Saturday.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Jacob Branham (West Carter); Blake Mullen (Rowan County); Drew Clark (Ashland); Nick Parker (Ashland); Logan Applegate (Fleming County); TJ Smith (Fleming County); Amos Witter (East Carter); Austin Fruth (East Carter); Breck Sargent (East Carter); Carter Gibson (Boyd County); Aiden McCoy (Boyd County); Cole Thompson (Boyd County); Rolen Sanderson (Boyd County, MVP).
