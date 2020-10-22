CANNONSBURG Back in September, Ashland halted East Carter’s 16-match win streak against region opponents. On Thursday night, the Tomcats loosened the Raiders’ 16th Region stranglehold in the postseason.
Ashland tallied twice early in the second half and held off a late East Carter rally to win, 2-1, and earn the program’s first region title since 2013 at Boyd County.
Tomcats coach Preston Freeman knew dethroning the defending champs would be a difficult task.
“They fought their butts off tonight,” a jubilant Freeman said of his players. “We knew that (East Carter) would come out and not make it easy on us tonight. We played enough soccer to get by in that game.”
“It was never pretty,” he continued. “We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty. It was a very aggressive and physical game.”
Ashland has now won six of its last seven matches and gave up just one goal in three region tournament contests. Freeman credited his defense and the experience the team gained throughout the year.
“I am proud of my back line,” Freeman said. “We played every single kid on our roster this year. We got to a place where we were comfortable with the guys we had on the field. They would step up in any big game that we were a part of. This team got hot. … We wanted to win that trophy.”
Ashland also wanted to find more scoring chances in the second half. Sophomore Drew Clark eluded a defender in the far corner and dribbled toward the net. He found room on the left side of the goal and slid it past the keeper.
“That was our message coming out of halftime,” Freeman said. “Let’s come out as hard as we could and find a way to put the ball in the net. We know that our defense was game for it. They will always be game for it in the postseason. We were in the right spots at the right time to put the ball in the goal.”
The Tomcats wasted no time to tally again a few minutes later. Ashland got the ball deep in the box as freshman Luke Stahler attacked the defense. He didn’t make great contact but found a way to get the ball to Parker Miller across from him to put it in the open goal.
“Some of our younger guys came in and gave us some big minutes,” Freeman said. “Nick Parker, our right back for the last several games, has been absolutely nails. I can’t say enough about this kid. He is a freshman and worked his butt off in the offseason to be prepared for these moments.”
East Carter (9-4-1) trimmed the deficit in half in the 51st minute. An Ashland foul gave the Raiders a free kick just outside the box on the baseline. Patrick McDavid curved in a free kick past the outstretched hand of the Tomcats goalkeeper.
“We made a few mistakes there in the second half,” East Carter coach Quinn Huddle said. “I think that was obvious. Once mistakes happen and those goals went in, we made some changes and that opened it up for both teams. “
The Raiders played in the fifth straight region final and won three titles in that span, including a trip to the state final four last year. Huddle said his seniors left their mark on the program.
“I just told the seniors that I appreciated their contributions,” Huddle said. “This senior class has been in the region final every year. That is something you can’t take away from them. I am proud of them. We gave it our best tonight. The ball just didn’t fall our way, but that won’t take away from how these seniors are recognized.”
Ashland (9-5-1) will host Perry County Central in the semi-state round on Saturday.
(606) 326-2654 |