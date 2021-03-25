MOREHEAD Cole Villers exited Ashland’s locker room Thursday with large bags of ice on his right shoulder and right knee.
The Tomcats gave everything they had. The defending boys 16th Region Tournament champions survived a late West Carter rally for a 76-69 overtime win at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Villers’s line: 35 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field with 8-of-9 free throws, two assists and two steals.
“I have tendonitis (in the shoulder),” Villers said. “I’ve had it all year; it just started get really bad recently. … Every time I land (on the knee), it swells.”
Villers’s numbers would have lost a lot of luster if not for Colin Porter’s buzzer-beating 3 (he finished with 17 points) that tied the game at 63-all. He came open off a Sean Marcum screen.
“We had a little misdirection screen with Cole,” Porter said. “And I looked up at the clock, and it was at three (seconds). I knew I had to do something. … It’s just where I go one way, and Cole’s coming back from where I came from.
“They’re going to watch one of us, and one of us is going to be open. It’s not a play for anybody, really; it’s just to get one of us open.”
“Colin just fakes the pass and steps back and knocks down a good shot,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said.
A question: Did the combined 52 points Villers and Porter tallied make you forget the Comets’ Tyson Webb? It better not have: he finished his career with 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting and 12-of-13 free throws.
“We blew some ball screen assignments on Webb that led to some easy buckets,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “We weren’t very good defensively, and I think it’s because our guys were panicky a little bit trying to score 10 points per possession, and when they didn’t, it affected their defensive effort a little bit.”
Both the Tomcats and Comets had one dominating team statistic: West Carter’s 42-16 paint points margin and Ashland’s (19-4) 13-of-25 3-pointers.
Ashland hammered West Carter (13-7), 75-50, on March 9 in Olive Hill. Thursday, it didn’t take long to dispel any wipeout notions – the Tomcats led after one quarter, but by only 19-11.
West Carter hung around in the second stanza 21-18, on Hunter Sammons’s bucket a little less than three minutes in – the culmination of a 5-0 mini-run. Ashland took a 31-27 edge to intermission, but neither team led by more than six.
You could’ve summarize West Carter’s third quarter in one word: aggression. The best example: Webb’s in-a-great-big-hurry layup and free throw (Villers fouled him) at 3:06. It gave the Comets a 42-41 lead.
Cue Villers: two 3-pointers in 26 seconds for a 47-42 Ashland lead, an advantage the Tomcats expanded to a 49-44 lead with a quarter to go in regulation.
Webb’s two free throws with 10 ticks remaining gave West Carter its 63-60 lead.
Villers opened overtime with four free throws in a little more than a minute.
Ashland meets Rowan County for the title at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Tomcats squeaked past the Vikings, 68-66, in overtime Feb. 24 at Anderson Gymnasium.
“Our team is getting tougher,” Porter said. “I mean, we’re learning every game.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
R. Atkins 2-2 0-0 1 4
Porter 5-9 3-6 2 17
Sellars 3-12 4-6 2 10
Villers 10-18 8-9 2 35
Carter 2-6 0-0 4 6
Gillum 1-2 2-5 4 4
Marcum 0-1 0-0 8 0
Team 0
TOTAL 23-50 17-26 28 76
FG Pct.: 46.0. FT Pct: 65.4. 3-point FG: 13-25 (Porter 4-6, Sellars 0-4, Villers 7-10, Carter 2-5). PF: 19. Fouled out: Carter. Turnovers: 14.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Nichols 2-3 0-0 8 4
Jones 2-3 1-3 1 5
Callahan 5-8 2-2 7 13
Sammons 1-4 0-0 2 3
Boggs 0-0 0-0 0 0
Berry 0-2 0-0 7 0
Leadingham 3-8 2-3 6 8
Webb 12-23 12-13 3 36
Team 0
TOTAL 25-51 17-21 32 69
FG Pct.: 49.0. FT Pct: 81.0. 3-point FG: 2-11 (Callahan 1-2, Jones 0-1, Sammons 1-2, Leadingham 0-2, Webb 0-4). PF: 24. Fouled out: Jones, Sammons and Leadingham. Turnovers: 18.
ASHLAND 19 12 18 14 13 – 76
W. CARTER 11 16 17 19 6 – 69
Officials: Benny Campbell, Tommy Hall and Larry Thacker.