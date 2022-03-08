MOREHEAD For Boyd County, Monday's magic number was 14.
As in, the number of 3-pointers the Lions made in Monday's 66-59 win over Rowan County in the boys 16th Region Tournament semifinals at Morehead State University's Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
The Lions' cascade of long, far ones (they were 14 of 26) is second in tournament history. Ashland rained 17 on Lewis County to win the 2020 title and in last Thursday's first-round win over East Carter.
“We've had games where we've hit 14, 15 or 16, and so our guys are very familiar with the 3,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “They know if they've got space and they allow them to shoot it, sometimes that's a good thing, you know?”
Boyd County (23-7) is going to its first region final since knocking off Ashland for the 2018 crown. A really, really familiar foe awaits: the three-time defending Tomcats, a 59-55 semifinal winner over Bath County, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lions are still playing because of three scorers: Rheyce Deboard, who led his team with 22 points (including 6 of 9 from afar), five assists, a block and four steals; Jacob Spurlock, who contributed 17 points (with 3 of 7 from 3) and Cole Hicks, who added 16 points (3 of 6 from long range), four assists and a steal.
“In the warmups I was shooting good,” Deboard said. “It felt good coming out of my hands. I felt good coming out there and shooting.”
Rowan County's season ended at 17-17, but you could – or maybe should – tag the Vikings with the label “overachievers” because they rebounded from a 6-14 nightmare.
“We definitely exceeded everybody's expectations,” Vikings senior Chase Alderman said. “Nobody thought we would be in this tournament; they thought we would lose in the first (61st) district game.”
Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said he could've put together an easier schedule.
“But it wouldn't have toughened us up,” Thacker said. “It wouldn't have gotten us to the level we achieved at.”
Alderman finished his high school basketball career (he'll play baseball at Eastern Kentucky University) with a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds. He also had four blocks, a steal and an assist.
“I left it all out there,” Alderman said. “There's nothing more I could ask for.”
The Vikings had two more double-figure scorers. Colby Wilburn had 15 points, and Dashawn Watson added 11.
But maybe you wondered how things might've turned out if Rowan County's Cody Collins was in the starting lineup. Instead, he had a boot on his left leg recovering from an injury.
“You couldn't fill (Collins's) spot with one player,” Thacker said. “He was the inbound guy; his role was hard to fill with any one person.”
Deboard from long distance was a clue of what was about to happen – he made two from the right wing in 90 seconds.
“We were a step too late early on getting there,” Alderman said.
Next was Spurlock's run-out layup and 10-foot jumper, Deboard's 12-footer in which he split two Viking defenders and scored over Alderman, and Brad Newsome's only field goal. The result: Lions, 14-4, with 2:12 to go in the opening quarter.
Which was where Rowan County rebounded. Layups from Chris Gray and Alderman's bucket and Jayson Ingles's 3 closed the first-quarter score to 14-11.
The second stanza was a Boyd County 3-fest – Deboard, Spurlock and Hicks each had one. It wasn't enough to shake Rowan County – Alderman's two points, Watson's four and Wilburn's two kept the Vikings close at 23-19 at the half.
The third quarter was Boyd County's mostly because it outscored the Vikings, 19-7. Ingles's 3 with 6:37 let Rowan County close to 23-22, but Hicks answered with one of his own.
Problem for Rowan County was, after Alderman's tip-in, the Vikings managed just two more points. Boyd County, meanwhile, reeled off a 16-2 run for a 42-26 advantage.
To quote Dylan Thomas's 1951 poem, the Rowan County did “not go gentle into that good night” in the fourth quarter. The Vikings outscored the Lions, 33-24, and trailed by just 59-52 with 2:06 to go.
Ashland is 3-0 against Boyd County this season, but the Lions hold an 8-5 region edge over the Tomcats since 1973.
“We've seen them three times,” Anderson said. “It's about us not being real respectful, it's not about us tiptoeing. It's about us coming in here, and let's be us, being aggressive.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 3-7 7-10 1 16
Ellis 0-5 2-4 13 2
Deboard 8-13 0-2 3 22
Spurlock 5-12 4-4 3 17
A. Taylor 0-0 0-0 0 0
G. Taylor 0-1 0-0 0 0
Robertson 0-1 0-0 1 0
Newsome 1-2 1-4 0 3
Holbrook 2-3 0-0 2 6
Team 2
TOTALS 19-44 14-24 25 66
FG Pct.: 43.2. FT Pct: 58.3. 3-point FG: 14-26 (Hicks 3-6, Deboard 6-9, Spurlock 3-7, G. Taylor 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Holbrook 2-2). PF: 18. Fouled out: A. Taylor. Turnovers: 8.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Maxey 0-2 0-0 1 0
Ingles 2-9 0-0 1 6
Alderman 8-10 6-6 16 23
Hammonds 0-1 0-2 4 0
Wilburn 6-13 2-4 3 15
Watson 5-10 0-3 8 11
Gray 2-5 0-0 1 4
Team 2
TOTALS 23-50 8-15 36 59
FG Pct.: 46.0. FT Pct: 53.3. 3-point FG: 5-13 (Maxey 0-2, Ingles 2-5, Alderman 1-1, Wilburn 1-3, Watson 1-1, Gray 0-1). PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
BOYD CO. 14 9 19 24 – 66
ROWAN CO. 11 8 7 33 – 59