MOREHEAD The final horn sounded. Cole Villers exaggeratedly exhaled.
Pulse-pounding business as usual for Ashland in Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Bath County gave the three-time defending 16th Region Tournament champion Tomcats all they wanted and more in the region tournament semifinals on Monday night.
The Wildcats led until the 6:16 mark of the fourth quarter. They got back within one possession on three occasions in the final 2:05. They clawed back with a four-point possession with 22 seconds remaining.
Bath County shot 60% from the field for the game and 63.2% in the second half.
And yet, Ashland won.
Down 42-38 with 1:20 to play in the third quarter, the Tomcats reeled off 11 consecutive points.
Channeling echoes of improbable rallies in the 2019 region semifinals and the 2021 semifinals and title game, Ashland staved off Bath County, 59-55.
"It's not a good thing," Villers deadpanned of the habitual living on the edge, "but we've been here multiple times. We know how to stay composed in those moments."
As a means of winning a game that seemed lost -- a recurring theme for these Tomcats on this floor -- Villers talked about his team's love for each other and faith. Ashland coach Jason Mays touted the program's "three C's" -- confidence, composure and class.
Schematically speaking, both teams' coaches pointed to Ashland's application of a 1-3-1 halfcourt zone defense early in the fourth quarter.
Down 42-39 entering the fourth frame, the Tomcats forced turnovers on Bath County's first three possessions of the period. They turned each into points: Colin Porter made a steal and transition layup, Villers drained a trey, and Villers took Porter's steal and feed and scored once more on the break.
"I never gave up on them," Mays said of the Tomcats. "I was mad at them, but I never gave up on them. And I just could tell by Colin's body language that we were gonna win this game. He was just like, 'I'm playing terrible; we're gonna win this game.'
"When he got that (first) steal out of that 1-3-1, I knew we had won the game."
Bath County didn't take that for granted. The Wildcats kept coming and cut their deficit to two with a four-point possession in the final minute.
Zack Otis scored and had a chance for an and-1 with 31.3 seconds to go. He missed the charity toss, but Seth Grigsby and Tyler Buckhanon both cleaned the offensive glass. Buckhanon finished it off at the 22-second mark to get the Wildcats within 55-53.
But Ashland's Ethan Sellars and Villers each made both ends of 1-and-1s in the final 19.4 seconds to keep Bath County from getting any closer.
Ashland put Villers, who has battled well-documented knee trouble most of the year, at the top of that 1-3-1. It wreaked havoc on the Wildcats' half-court offense down the stretch.
"We hadn't seen a 1-3-1 (from an opponent) all year," Bath County coach Bart Williams said. "We played it all year, but we don't shoot it great from the perimeter. ... To see Ashland, one of the top five teams in the state in my opinion, have to go zone, I'm really proud of our guys. We really showed up over here and played our guts out."
Porter scored 17 points and dished nine assists to lead the Tomcats (25-5), who won for the 19th time in their last 20 games to advance to tonight's region tournament final against Boyd County.
Villers scored 16 points and Sellars added 14 -- connecting on four first-half treys in a follow-up to his record-setting perimeter performance in the quarterfinals against East Carter.
Mays also praised the effort of Zander Carter on the glass as well as Ryan Atkins. Atkins had eight rebounds to lead the Tomcats in that category despite being, as Mays good-naturedly put it, "6-1, 212 (pounds) and he can't jump over a Catlettsburg phone book."
Jordan Wilson scored 20 points to lead Bath County offensively. Buckhanon had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Otis collected 15 points.
The Wildcats' winningest season ever ended at 27-5 and heartachingly close to their first region tournament final berth since 1977.
"I think (people) looked at us all year like, man, they got a really good record; did they play a real tough schedule?," Williams said. "A lot of people said we were second or third (in the region) all year, but did they really believe it? And I think now they believe it."
(606) 326-2658 |
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 0-5 2-4 6 2
Atkins 1-2 2-2 8 4
Porter 7-13 1-2 3 17
Villers 6-16 2-2 5 16
Sellars 4-10 2-2 0 14
Conway 2-5 0-0 3 6
Adkins 0-2 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 20-53 9-12 27 59
FG Pct.: 37.7. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 10-33 (Sellars 4-9, Villers 2-9, Porter 2-6, Conway 2-3, Carter 0-4, Adkins 0-2). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
BATH CO. FG FT REB TP
Sorrell 3-4 0-0 0 8
Wilson 10-15 0-1 3 20
Buckhanon 6-10 0-1 14 12
Otis 5-11 4-7 3 15
Grigsby 0-0 0-0 4 0
Hill 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 2
TOTAL 24-40 4-9 27 55
FG Pct.: 60.0. FT Pct.: 44.4. 3-pointers: 3-7 (Sorrell 2-3, Otis 1-3, Wilson 0-1). PF: 11. Technical foul: Buckhanon. Fouled out: Grigsby. Turnovers: 18.
ASHLAND 17 10 12 20 -- 59
BATH CO. 14 13 15 13 -- 55
Officials: Benny Campbell, Brian Napier and Jacob King.