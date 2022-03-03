MOREHEAD All Zander Carter wanted to do was beat the halftime buzzer.
The freshman took the long pass and rose for a deep jumper. He had to double clutch around a pair of defenders and sent it to the rim. The ball bounced hard off the backboard and found its way into the net.
East Carter endured much of the same in the first half of the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals.
Ashland hit 15 3-pointers during the opening half and 17 total in the contest to propel the Tomcats to an 85-41 victory over the Raiders on Thursday night at Johnson Arena.
“It’s just ball movement and it’s a rhythm shot that we are getting,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “It speaks to the focus and our process of doing things. We play camps here and play in the summer here. It’s not foreign to us.”
Ashland broke a 16th Region Tournament record with 41 points in the first frame. The Tomcats’ 65 points at halftime was one shy of the top mark for point production before intermission.
Ashland tied its own region record for 3-pointers in the game, matching the performance from the 2020 final.
Cole Villers returned to the court for Ashland after missing time due to a knee injury. The senior hit his first 3 attempt. It would be a sign of things to come. The Tomcats hit nine triples in the first stanza, with six coming off the shooting stroke of Ethan Sellars.
Mays said managing Villers’s minutes will be a priority for the remainder of the postseason.
“It was the best part of the night,” Mays said of Villers. “Cole tells me midway through the second quarter, ‘Coach, don’t take me out. I feel great.’ At halftime, he stayed on the bike. Our trainer said if you want quality minutes from him, he needs to play three or four (minutes) and sit one or two.”
Ashland piled up the scoring achievements, but it was the full-court defensive pressure that caused the most disruption for the Raiders. The Tomcats forced 12 turnovers in the first eight minutes, and 22 for the first half.
“We are still getting better at our press,” Mays said. “Their press alignment worked out really well for what we were doing. We started the game crazy. ‘Crazy’ is the name of our press. I wasn’t going to start the game with it because of Cole. We put Cole in the back of it and said just shoot your gaps and play smart.”
East Carter fought off the early offensive onslaught, trailing 20-11 four minutes into the game. Ashland (24-5) broke free with a 21-2 run to end the quarter and took control of the contest.
“It’s what makes that team so good,” East Carter coach Cole Brammer said. “It’s how well they share the basketball and shoot the 3. But what really makes them good is how good defensively they are. A lot of people think they just run and gun and shoot the 3-ball. That team can sit down and guard and cause all kinds of problems.”
Sellars hit his eighth 3 early in the third quarter to stand alone on top of the all-time 16th Region Tournament list for made 3-pointers in a single game.
The Tomcats placed four players in double figures. Sellars had a game-high 26 points. Villers recorded 13 points. Colin Porter and Ryan Atkins each had 12 points and Carter added 11.
East Carter (11-15) was paced by Connor Goodman’s 17 points. Blake Hall contributed 13 points.
Brammer said his team never quit despite facing what seemed to be an insurmountable deficit. It was indicative of the Raiders’ season. East Carter started slow but won 10 of its final 17 games.
“We talked about it with our team after the game,” Brammer said. “We were able to weather the storm and go on a winning streak in January and got to the regional tournament. It’s huge credit to our kids. All our coaches preached to them to hold their heads up. You didn’t fold tonight, and you didn’t fold in December.”
Ashland meets Bath County in Monday’s region semifinals at 8.
EAST CARTER FG FT REB TP
C. Goodman 6-11 4-4 1 17
E. Goodman 2-4 0-0 2 4
Boggs 0-4 2-2 3 2
Hall 5-8 3-5 5 13
Gee 0-0 0-0 2 0
Yoak 0-0 0-0 0 0
Layne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Morgan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ty Scott 1-3 0-2 1 2
Ta. Scott 0-0 3-4 0 3
Sexton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Skaggs 0-1 0-0 2 0
Adams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 5
TOTAL 14-31 12-17 21 41
FG Pct: 45.2. FT Pct: 70.6. 3-point FGs: 1-6 (C. Goodman 1-3, Boggs 0-1, Hall 0-1, Ty Scott 0-1) PF: 4. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 22.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 4-7 0-1 5 11
Atkins 6-6 0-1 2 12
Porter 5-7 0-0 3 12
Sellars 9-15 0-0 1 26
Villers 5-8 0-0 0 13
Mayor 1-2 0-0 1 2
Thacker 0-1 0-0 2 0
C. Davis 1-1 0-0 1 2
Conway 1-1 0-0 1 3
Padron 0-0 0-0 0 0
Adkins 0-2 0-1 0 0
T. Davis 1-2 0-0 3 2
Troxler 0-0 0-0 0 0
Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jackson 1-1 0-0 1 2
Strader 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 34-53 0-3 21 85
FG Pct: 64.2. FT Pct: 0.0. 3-point FGs: 17-32 (Carter 3-5, Porter 2-4, Sellars 8-14, Villers 3-6, Conway 1-1, Adkins 0-1, Davis 0-1) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
E. CARTER 13 8 12 8 — 41
ASHLAND 41 24 14 6 — 85