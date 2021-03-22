MOREHEAD Jordan Justice's shot was up and down, and Rowan County was off and running.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard's 3-pointer from the corner on the Vikings' first possession of the fourth quarter hit the rim, bounced high and dropped through the net to put Rowan County ahead to stay.
"In the first half, I wasn't really helping much," Justice said. "I knew in the second half I needed to step up and start making plays for my team, get us the lead."
Justice did exactly that as the Vikings overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to Elliott County with a 34-6 second-half run to top the Lions, 54-37, in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Monday night.
Justice proceeded to drop in two more 3-pointers after that -- with less drama than the first one -- and added a putback and-1. He finished with 14 points off the bench -- all but two of them in the fourth quarter.
"I haven't really played much on this big floor," Justice said, "so after hitting that first one, seeing it bounce around and go in, it definitely loosened me up a little bit."
That allowed Rowan County to get some separation from what had been a nail-biter through three quarters.
"I thought we came out and did exactly what we said we were gonna do," Elliott County coach Greg Adkins said. "We obviously found the basket early, and that made things a lot better. I thought through the duration, their size probably did wear on us a lot the second half, and that catches up with you over 32 minutes. But I thought our kids battled from start to finish."
Elliott County was tied for fourth in the state in fewest points allowed per game (47.5) coming in and followed that blueprint early on. The Lions led 14-5 after one quarter and 28-18 at intermission, frustrating a high-octane Vikings offense.
"It's not a fluke because coach Adkins does a great job creating tempo that way for his kids that gives them a good chance to win games," Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. "He's got some kind of funky numbers system that I don't know. He's got 61 to 45. They'll show man and go zone, show zone and go man, show a halfcourt trap ... every game I've watched them play, I've seen him go three different defenses in one possession, so it took us some time to find some rhythm offensively."
Rowan County changed the course of the game with a direct message at halftime on the necessity of valuing the team concept, Thacker said, and by working in more man-to-man defense of its own.
The Vikings are not shabby defensively in their own right, yielding 49.6 points per game coming in, which is 11th-fewest in the state, and they held Elliott County to just two field goals in the second half -- Bryson Dickerson's putback with 3:24 to go in the third quarter, and Dickerson's bucket with 1:14 to play in the fourth.
"I felt like when we changed and went man defensively, we started getting some stops consistently," Thacker said. "Then we were able to see the ball go through the basket a little bit."
Concurred Justice: "(Elliott County is) a very aggressive team. They played very aggressive in the first half, and we just had to step up and match their aggressiveness in the second half."
Monday's game was the closest one Rowan County has played in 18 days, since the Vikings topped Boyd County, 45-43, on a last-second shot from Robby Todd. That also played a role, Thacker said.
"It's good to get that one out of the way," Thacker said.
Mason Moore scored 19 points and Todd dropped in 11 for Rowan County (14-3), which advances to the region tournament semifinals for the ninth time in the last 10 years. The Vikings will meet Boyd County, a 50-39 winner over Lewis County earlier Monday, in the semifinals on Thursday.
"Randy Anderson, Boyd County Lions and Rowan County Vikings in the semifinal," Thacker deadpanned. "Wow. What's new?"
Dickerson scored 16 points and Gatlin Griffith added 10 for Elliott County (8-10), which outrebounded the significantly taller Vikings 29-27.
"We controlled so many factors," Adkins said. "I thought we were on the glass well enough. ... We had every opportunity, and at the end of the day, the scoreboard is what it says it is."
The Lions had been to the semifinals or deeper in 11 of their previous 13 region tournament trips.
ELLIOTT CO. FG FT REB TP
E. Griffith 0-6 0-2 5 0
Whitt 2-5 3-6 4 7
G. Griffith 2-9 5-7 3 10
Lyons 0-3 0-0 0 0
Dickerson 7-11 0-0 7 16
Buckner 2-3 0-0 3 4
Whitley 0-1 0-0 1 0
Team 6
TOTAL 13-38 8-15 29 37
FG Pct.: 34.2. FT Pct.: 53.3. 3-pointers: 3-9 (Dickerson 2-2, G. Griffith 1-4, E. Griffith 0-2, Buckner 0-1). PF: 17. Fouled out: Lyons. Turnovers: 13.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
D. Maxey 1-2 0-0 0 2
Alderman 2-10 0-0 8 4
Moore 8-16 1-2 6 19
Goodpaster 1-5 0-1 0 2
Todd 4-7 2-5 6 11
Justice 5-6 1-1 3 14
Gardner 1-2 0-0 1 2
Collins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 22-49 4-9 27 54
FG Pct.: 44.9. FT Pct.: 44.4. 3-pointers: 6-24 (Justice 3-4, Moore 2-7, Todd 1-2, D. Maxey 0-1, Alderman 0-4, Goodpaster 0-4, Gardner 0-1, Collins 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
ELLIOTT CO. 14 14 4 5 -- 37
ROWAN CO. 5 13 12 24 -- 54
Officials: Brian Johnson, Brian Napier and Tommy Hall.