MOREHEAD Gage Leadingham had not scored more than 18 points in a game all season for West Carter.
The senior surpassed that mark at the half in the opening round of the 16th Region Tournament against Raceland on Saturday at Johnson Arena.
Leadingham netted 24 points along with 11 steals as the Comets ousted the Rams, 74-52.
“He’s been close to triple-doubles this season with rebounds or assists,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said of Leadingham. “He’s a kid who can really fill the stat line. I’m really happy he’s on our team.”
West Carter’s defense stymied Raceland ball handlers from the start, forcing 24 turnovers -- 16 on steals -- while converting the turnovers into 31 points.
“I felt like the first half that’s what got us going,” Webb said. “If Gage doesn't come with his energy early on in that game, where are we right now? That’s a testament of him coming ready to play and us feeding off his energy.”
Raceland opened the game red-hot from the floor, hitting its first five shots including three triples from Landyn Newman. The downside of that stat was the Rams had five turnovers that led to 10 Comets points.
“They shot five uncontested layups,” Raceland coach Bob Trimble said. “When we got into our offense, we shot a really good percentage. Give them credit, they got up in us and we weren’t ready to handle it. The Leadingham kid really sparked them. He played really well the last time we played them. I told Jeremy we are going to change our name the next time we play them so he doesn’t know it’s Raceland.”
A Kirk Pence and-1 closed the first quarter to put the Rams in front 16-13, but the Comets had just found their traction on the court of the OVC Champion Morehead State Eagles.
Pence pushed the Rams in front 19-15 with 6:28 to go in the half, but the duo of Leadingham and Tyson Webb was just getting started.
“Once Gage really got us going and relaxed us, you could see everybody else just relax and start playing,” Webb said. “Late in the first quarter I felt like it really started happening and then really there in the second quarter. Then Tyson started playing well and Trevor (Callahan) started hitting some shots and we really started getting into the flow.”
Webb felt like the win was one of his squad’s best performances of the season.
“I felt like we’ve really played sloppy the last couple of weeks,” Webb said. “This was one of the best games we’ve played in a long while.”
In just under four minutes of game time, West Carter raced out to a 29-21 lead behind a 14-2 run. Webb pushed the lead to 12 with 1:05 to play in the half, then hit one of the biggest shots in the half, a triple from NBA range to send the Comets to the locker room up 41-28.
“(Raceland) started making shots but his 3 really kind of kills any moment for them and takes our momentum into the half,” Webb said.
Jeremy Webb said Tyson Webb’s final shot of the half was actually scripted for Callahan, who had hit back-to-back 3s.
“The play that Tyson hit the long 3, Trevor actually passed up the shot,” Webb said. “We ran the play to get him into the shooter’s spot because he had just made a couple and we were like, let’s keep feeding the hot hand. The defense really closed hard and he gives it up and gives Tyson that look to end the half. That’s just great teamwork and guys just competing to win the game for each other.”
Raceland's Andrew Floyd cut the deficit to 10 after three quarters with his first points of the game, a triple from the wing, but the Rams got no closer.
Raceland closes the season 11-8.
“I’m proud of my kids and I’m proud of our program,” Trimble said. “We’ve been over here five out of the last seven years. That says a lot about the work my kids and staff put in. Proud of the staff I have, proud of the kids. They just out-played us tonight. Give them credit.”
West Carter advances to the semifinals against Ashland.
RACELANDFGFTREBTP
Floyd3-70-227
Pence7-127-8621
Broughton2-30-005
Newman5-91-3216
Reed1-20-042
Gauze0-00-050
Perkins0-10-000
Gallion0-00-000
Lundy0-01-211
Fannin0-00-000
Wallace0-30-010
Heighton0-10-010
Farley0-00-000
TEAM4
TOTAL18-3811-172654
FG Pct.: 47.4. FT Pct.: 64.7. 3-pointers: 7-15(Floyd 1-3, Pence 0-1, Broughton 1-2, Newman 5-8, Perkins 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out None. Turnovers: 24.
W. CARTERFGFTREBTP
Webb8-144-4321
Nichols3-60-046
Callahan4-80-0210
Berry1-20-012
Jones0-11-221
Leadingham9-124-5224
Sammons 3-82-228
Fuston0-00-000
Boggs0-00-010
Dailey0-00-000
Greene0-00-000
TEAM5
TOTAL28-5111-132272
FG Pct.: 54.9. FT Pct.: 84.6. 3-pointers: 5-14 (Leadingham 2-4, Webb 1-3, Callahan 2-3, Sammons 0-3, Jones 0-1). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
RACELAND 1612197 —54
W. CARTER 13281615 —72
Officials: Brian Johnson, Larry Thacker, Brian Napier.