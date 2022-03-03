MOREHEAD Bath County found a diamond in the rough Thursday night when it met Russell in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals.
With the Red Devils shooting the lights out in the first quarter to take a 16-11 lead, Bath County had to scrap its traditional 2-3 zone and switch to a zone the Wildcats had practiced all week — the diamond-and-1.
The Wildcats chased Russell standout Brady Bell to nearly every place he went in Johnson Arena and the result was one that Bath County coach Bart Williams had been searching for in five consecutive tries: a win in Morehead.
Bath County snapped a 25-25 tie at the half and never trailed the rest of the way for a 67-52 win over Russell to pick up their first victory in the region tournament since 2009 and second since 1977.
“This is our fifth time here in a row, but we’ve never been 26-4,” Williams said. “I don’t care what league you are in, with 26 wins, you belong. It seemed like the fourth quarter took forever and you don’t ever want to think it’s over, but man, to do this, there’s a lot of crazy stats in sports and for a high school basketball team to only win one time in the regional tournament since 1977, that’s a crazy stat.”
Bath County used a trio of scoring threats from Jordan Wilson (20), Zack Otis (16) and Taylan Sorrell (13) to force Russell’s defense to scramble nearly every trip down the floor.
“When we’ve played well this season, those three have all scored and your role players have done their jobs,” Williams said. “Tonight, we got good production for Zack and Tyler, and Jordan and Seth and Judah did their part.”
The part aforementioned by Seth Grigsby and Judah Hill was not an easy task: chase Bell as the “one” in the diamond-and-one defense and their efforts were easily seen on the stat sheet. Bell got off three shot attempts in the first half and netted only 14 points in the contest.
“Our 2-3 has been really good all year and it’s been kind of what we’ve gone to all year,” Williams said. “We haven’t come out of it much. But we worked on the diamond-and-1 all week. The funny thing is we worked on it with Otis guarding him. Not one time did we put Seth on him. But Seth went as long as he could and when he needed to come out, we moved Judah over to him. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. Tonight, it did.”
Russell (19-8) coach Derek Cooksey attributed Bath County’s success on Bell with matchup problems the Wildcats presented.
“We’ve seen that all year long, but you have all kinds of different players chasing Brady—I don’t feel like we were getting very good screens—we had a hard time finding him,” Cooksey said. “A lot of that is because of their length and we just missed some shots. That’s what it comes down to.”
Another one of those matchups came from 6-foot-8 Tyler Buckhanon, who tallied 20 rebounds and provided two dunks, with his last bringing the red-clad Owingsville fanbase to its feet.
“Coach always tells him to run to the rim,” Otis said of Buckhanon. “He runs hard and he deserves it. The big guy gets all the rebounds.”
Bath County used a pair of scoring halves by two different players, with Otis finding a way to contribute in nearly possession. Otis netted 14 points in the opening half, but when the defensive attention focused on him in the second half, Wilson stepped to the forefront with 19 points in the final 16 minutes.
“He was the focus for us,” Cooksey said of Otis. “He had 14 of their 25 points at the half. Wilson was able to establish the driving lanes.”
Otis said he was just letting the game play out while trying not to force the action.
“I was just taking what the defense was giving me,” he said. “Obviously, Russell had a good game plan to try and stop me, but as the game went on, we had some really smart coaching. Bell is a tremendous player and he was able to slow me down, so I had to find other ways to affect the game.”
Otis added eight dimes to his stat line, with Wilson as the recipient much of the second half.
“When it got to the second half, that is crunch time and I had to step up and make plays,” Wilson said. “We can’t just rely on one or two guys to step up and make plays. It takes all of us.”
Seven of Wilson’s 19 points in the second half came in the first two minutes of the third quarter as Bath County opened on an 9-0 run, capped off by an and-1, for a 34-27 lead.
Bath County turns its attention to three-time defending region champion Ashland in the second semifinal Monday night and a stage that Otis said has been a long time coming for the Wildcats.
“It means the world to us, because the last couple of years you put in the work but sometimes you don’t feel like you get the rewards you want,” Otis said. “Tonight makes it all worth it.”
BATH CO. FG FT REB TP
Sorrell 5-9 3-3 2 13
Wilson 7-10 6-8 2 20
Buckhanon 4-9 0-0 20 8
Otis 7-13 0-1 8 16
Grigsby 3-4 0-0 2 6
Hill 1-2 0-0 1 2
Smith 1-1 0-0 0 2
Team 0
TOTAL 28-48 9-12 35 67
FG Pct.: 58.3. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 2-6 (Sorrell 0-2, Otis 2-4). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Blum 2-4 0-0 0 6
Bell 5-13 2-5 7 14
Downs 0-9 0-4 1 0
Patrick 3-9 2-2 1 9
Rose 3-5 2-6 5 8
McClelland 0-1 0-0 0 0
Abdon 1-1 0-0 0 3
Fleming 0-1 0-0 0 0
Rimmer 2-4 0-0 1 4
Charles 2-9 4-5 8 8
Team 6
TOTAL 18-56 10-18 29 52
FG Pct.: 32.1. FT Pct.: 55.6. 3-pointers: 6-23 (Blum 2-3, Bell 2-8, Downs 0-4, Patrick 1-5, Rose 0-1, Abdon 1-1, Fleming 0-1). PF:12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
BATH CO. 11 14 17 25 — 67
RUSSELL 16 9 8 19 — 52