MOREHEAD Three district winners will sport 20-win seasons when they travel to Morehead this week for the 16th Region Tournament.
Lewis County will not be one of those teams. Lions coach Scott Tackett wants to focus on another set of numbers.
The numbers on the roster are at full strength, and No. 23, Trey Gerike, is playing at a high level after a recent health issue kept him out of action during the first month of the season.
Four players recorded double-figure scoring nights for the Lions against Russell on Friday night. Tackett received one water-cooler shower from his team after his first region win as a boys varsity coach, which was Lewis County’s fourth 63rd District title in the last five years.
It all adds up to solidifying the Lions as a tough out this week with a trip to Rupp Arena and the state tournament on the line.
“We were really excited about this team coming into the year,” Tackett said, “but before we ever played a game, Trey Gerike was diagnosed with a heart (issue). We thought for awhile that we weren’t going to get him back. It allowed some other kids to grow a little. … It’s just in the last two weeks that he got his legs and his feel back. It couldn’t come at a better time. This is what we envisioned that we would be earlier in the year.”
The Lions from Cannonsburg have put up impressive numbers this season. Boyd County leads the state in team scoring average at 84 points a game.
Coach Randy Anderson said his team loves to share the basketball but always prides themselves on their defensive intensity.
“A lot of times in the postseason, possessions really get limited,” Anderson said. “It’s a bigger floor, and possessions become more valuable to teams. So, we are just going to try and be us. It’s what we have always been with pressure defense and trying to limit people to one possession. We want to get out and run and get the ball in space.”
“Our kids have done a really good job, along with that, of being able to score,” he continued. “This is one of our best assist teams ever in the history of our school. They go hand-in-hand.”
Morgan County (22-7) vs. Ashland (19-11)
After not facing each other during the regular season, the two teams open the boys’ quarterfinals on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It will only be the fifth meeting since 2004, and the first since a Devaunte Robinson buzzer-beater helped Ashland prevail in the opening round of the 2018 region tournament.
Morgan County won its first 62nd District crown in impressive fashion on Friday night, defeating West and East Carter by a combined score of 152-97.
Preston Hoskins leads the team at 15.2 points a game. Gatlin Griffith and Cameron Adams each add 14 points a night.
Cougars coach Reece Griffith said his team is peaking at the right time.
“I think we are, especially on the defensive end,” Reece Griffith said. “We are locked in every single possession. We are not taking any possessions off defensively. I believe it’s got our offense going. We’re grabbing defensive rebounds and getting steals so we can push the ball in transition.”
Morgan County’s defense will get tested against the Tomcats with their ability to get to the rim and outside shooting.
“We want to stop them in transition,” Reece Griffith said, “as well as us pushing the ball in transition like we have all year long. We put an emphasis on plugging the gaps and closing out the shooters. They have a lot of kids that put the ball in the hole.”
Zander Carter leads Ashland's scoring efforts with 22.3 points a game. Rheyce Deboard follows with 17.8 ppg. Tucker Conway pulls in 10 points a contest.
Ashland coach Ryan Bonner feels his team will need to be equally focused with the scoring options that the Cougars possess.
“When you watch them, they are great shooting team,” Bonner said. “They can score in spurts. They play with great tempo and they do a really good job of scoring early in the possession. Their shot selection is good. We will have to be really focused defensively."
The Tomcats are the four-time defending region champions. It comes with a bullseye on the jersey, but it also allows the team to enter the fray with experience on the big stage.
“It’s huge,” Bonner said. “It’s always good to have guys who have that experience and knows what it takes to win three games at Morehead. It is tough and it is challenging. There’s never an easy path when you get to this point in the season. Every game is difficult and every game brings its own set of challenges.”
Fleming County (22-8) vs. Russell (25-6)
Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs will triumphantly return to the 16th Region Tournament when his team meets Russell in Wednesday’s second quarterfinal at 8.
The Panthers captured their first 61st District title since 2014 on Friday. It was a year before Biggs’s last appearance in Morehead when he was the coach at Ashland.
“It’s been very nice,” Biggs said. “It’s been a long time. The last one I coached in was 2015. It’s nice to get back here and see some old friends and faces and get reacquainted. I am looking forward to it.”
The two teams faced each other in Flemingsburg on Dec. 16. Fleming County came out on top, 66-45. Both have grown since then, but Russell coach Derek Cooksey remembers the game as the night that the Red Devils turned a corner. They won the next 16 contests.
“It was early in the season,” Cooksey said. “I believe we played four games that week. Fleming County is a talented team. We were on the road. It was a starting point for us. I think it’s a great matchup. I have a lot of respect for coach Biggs. It’s been a long season. We get to see which team has grown the most.”
Russell’s Damon Charles averages a double-double, with 17 points and 10.7 rebounds. Carson Blum and Caleb Rimmer bring in nine points a night.
Fleming County counters with four players that post double figures: Seth Hickerson (18.3 points a game), Adam Hargett (15.8 ppg), Lucas Jolly (14.7 ppg) and Isaac Frye (11.2 ppg).
“It’s about rebounding No.1, with their bigs,” Biggs said of Russell. “They are a big, strong and physical team. We are going to have to a great job on the glass and clean up their misses. If we allow them to get offensive rebounds, it will be a long night for us. They have some good shooters too. We have to find them.”
Rebounding was a key stat that stood out in the 63rd District title game against Lewis County. The Lions held a 41-25 advantage on the glass. Cooksey is confident his team will bounce back.
“A lot of the time, coaches are very honest,” Cooksey said. “It’s not all about winning. Sometimes you have to handle adversity. We knew that Lewis County would be a tough environment. We could have handled it a bit better. We learned from it, and our kids have done that all season long.”
Lewis County (11-18) vs. Bath County (16-13)
Bath County won its second region tournament game since 1977 last season. First-year and Hall of Fame coach Steve Wright said the Wildcats will ensure they are well-prepared before the team plays their first-round opponent on Thursday at 6:30.
“I always worry about us,” Wright said. “What do we need to do better? You do look at your opponent and try to exploit things. A lot of the cleaning up is at home. We have seen Lewis and they have gotten a lot better recently. We’ve played extremely well ourselves and we have a good bounce to our offense. It’s been coming on all year.”
Zack Otis, the KABC 16th Region Player of the Year, ranks ninth in the state in scoring with 28 points a game. Montana Brashear nets nearly 10 points a night.
Gerike leads Lewis County in scoring since his return at 15.8 points a game. Drew Noble adds 13.3 scoring clip and grabs an average of eight rebounds.
Tackett said he saw a renewed toughness from his team in the last few games and hopes it translates to the upcoming tournament.
Tackett used a popular cliché to describe defending Otis.
“You not going to stop him,” Tackett said. “You only want to contain him. You can’t let Zack Otis beat you and that is hard to do. He is No. 1 on the game plan. We will get back and watch film. We hope it will give us a chance on Thursday night."
Wright wants to highlight the positives the Wildcats experienced in the 61st District Tournament. The win and the defeat. The experience from last year will assist the confidence level of the current team heading to Morehead.
“It sure won’t hurt us,” Wright said. “Last year was last year and this year is this year. You look at Friday night (in the 61st District finals), and (Fleming County) has the ball with three minutes to go and we are down five. The hardest thing is coaching to not look at that as a negative that you lost that game. Build on it. You look at the things you didn’t do well and clean them up.”
Boyd County (25-5) vs. East Carter (19-10)
East Carter coach Cole Brammer has seen it before. The Raiders begin their region tournament path with one of the hottest teams in the field for the second straight year.
East Carter met Ashland in its opener last year and faces the Lions, who have won 14 of their last 15 games, in Thursday's final quarterfinal at 8.
Boyd County averaged 86.1 points over those final 15 contests.
“I feel like over the past two weeks we have hit a groove,” Brammer said. “We have really found our identity. Things didn’t go our way last night (against Morgan County in 62nd District final). We just have to regroup.”
“We hang our hat on the defensive end of the floor,” he added. “We pride ourselves on that. We have a tall task. They are the best team in the region right now. They are playing at a good level.”
Boyd County and East Carter have met many times during Anderson’s tenure with the Lions. Brammer has continued the Raiders’ line of successful coaches and Anderson expects a battle.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s Charlie (Baker), Brandon (Baker) and now Cole,” Anderson said. “When you play East Carter, you better button it up and tie them tight. They play hard. He’s got a good, skilled bunch. We don’t expect anything less than a physical game. They have really improved from start to now.”
The semifinals are slated for March 6 at 6:30 and 8. The championship game is scheduled for March 7 at 7. The games are played at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
