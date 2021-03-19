MOREHEAD Four teams won’t have long to prepare for their opening round matchup in the 16th Region Tournament after the field was announced on Friday morning inside the Eagle Center at Morehead State University.
West Carter and Raceland shouldn’t need the extra time with the familiarity between the two schools. The Comets and Rams battled last month in the 16th region All “A” final before West Carter (12-6) prevailed by the slimmest of margins, 62-61.
“We were able to prep for that All “A” game,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said. “It was a pretty big game for us smaller schools. Kirk Pence is obviously a very good player. He is a tough matchup for anybody. He doesn’t force a lot of the action. They have other guys that can score the basketball.”
Rams coach Bob Trimble has seen an increased production from role players and reserves. Raceland (11-7) did not have Kyle Broughton in the lineup in the first meeting. Pence is one of the area’s top scorer at 25.0 points a game. Andrew Floyd nets 12.8 points a night. Broughton averages 10.
“Jacob Gauze came off the bench the other night and had a huge block and seven rebounds,” Trimble said. “Landyn Newman had eight points and played a lot of minutes. Our bench has been good. We have developed those guys and the good thing is they all play different positions.”
The two teams open the event at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Rams are no strangers to close games at the region tournament. Raceland’s last three contests in Morehead went to overtime.
Trimble expects another tight affair against a quality opponent in West Carter. The Comets have faced their share of stellar opponents on their slate this year. West Carter gets 13.7 points a game from senior Tyson Webb.
“We played three Top 25 teams in the state this year,” Webb said. “Those games prepare you for these situations that we had in our district and we will have in the region. The regular season prepares you for this moment.”
Ashland (17-4) and Bath County (7-15) close out the opening night when they meet at 8 p.m.
The Tomcats have navigated a difficult schedule and enter the region tournament riding an eight-game win streak. Ashland boasts a trio of double figure scorers. Cole Villers grabs 22.6 points a game, Colin Porter collects 17.7 points and Ethan Sellars adds 13.8.
Ashland coach Jason Mays said the defending region champions are a confident bunch, but they are feeling the effects of another bruising battle with rival Boyd County in the 64th District championship.
“It was a war (Thursday) night,” Mays said. “It was two teams with kids who were giving it everything they had on the floor. I couldn’t tell you have many loose-ball dives we had. We are beat up today.”
“I don’t know coming out of that game,” he added, “if playing (tonight) and hopefully winning then having some days off is the best thing or playing Monday was the best thing.”
The Wildcats are making their fourth straight appearance in the region tournament. Coach Bart Williams said his team is always excited for the opportunity to play in Morehead. Bath County’s Zach Otis is the region’s lead scorer at 25.5 points a contest.
“We can’t wait to be here,” Williams said. “We have our program heading in the right direction. We love being a part of this and it means so much for our community and our team. We are a really young team. We lost seven seniors last year. To come over here and play the best team in it, it will be a great experience.”
The mane event will open the second night of action at Johnson Arena. It will be a battle of Lions when Lewis County (14-8) meets Boyd County (14-9) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Lions from Vanceburg bring confidence and experience to the first round proceedings after reaching the region final last season,
Coach Scott Tackett hopes the experience his team gained after claiming their third consecutive 63rd District title will carry over to the hardwood at Morehead State this week.
Kolby McCann and Logan Liles each produce 16 points a game.
“I can tell in our preparation that we are in a good place mind wise,” Tackett said. “Our mindset was good. Our days in the gym have been good. We understand the gravity of this postseason.”
Boyd County and Lewis County met once during the regular season on Jan. 12. Boyd County prevailed, 61-52, but Tackett sees a much different team now. His Lions have won six games in a row.
Tackett’s primary concern is keeping Boyd County off the backboards.
“Boyd County is a big, strong and physical team,” Tackett said. “I was talking to (Boyd County) coach (Randy) Anderson at the draw. I don’t know that I have any kids over 160 pounds. … I have long, tall and slim athletic guys. We don’t have much beef.”
The Lions from Cannonsburg has tussled with Lewis County several times in Morehead. Anderson said Lewis County is a tough team that has improved. He expects a battle.
Boyd County has eight seniors on its roster but is led in scoring by junior Rheyce DeBoard (14.4 points a game).
Boyd County and Lewis County have deep teams and Anderson believes that will benefit his team during this season’s one-week format.
“I think playing on Monday, then coming back, Lord willing, and playing on Thursday and Saturday, any team that has a competitive bench will be an advantage,” Anderson said. “Our guys have been there. They won’t be awe struck. Our gym has some space so shooting shouldn’t be a factor.”
“I think playing close to the best team in the region (in Ashland),” he added, “it will give us confidence going into this thing.”
Rowan County (13-3) and Elliott County (8-9) finish the opening round on Monday at 8 p.m. The Vikings closed out the regular season winning 10 of their last 12 games.
Rowan County tallied 59 points when the two teams met on Feb. 8, but coach Shawn Thacker acknowledged a Lions defense that gives up just 47 points a contest this season.
“They are really good defensively,” Thacker said. “They are physical. They chance defenses a lot. My live view of the (regular season) game was in my living room because I was following COVID-19 protocols. We will have to take a look at that game film had have ourselves ready to go. Coach (Greg) Adkins is one of the premier coaches in the region.”
The Vikings possess a double-scoring tandem of Mason Moore (19.6) and Robert Todd (13.6).
Adkins said his Lions had success during their meeting with the Vikings and is confident his group can reproduce that effort.
“There aren’t any easy draws out there,” Adkins said. “Obviously, Rowan County is one of the heavy favorites. We just have to show up and play. When we played earlier this season, it was a two-point game at halftime. We let some things slip away in the second half. Mason Moore played fantastic.”
The semifinals will be played on March 25 at 5:30 and 8 p.m. The championship game is slated for March 27 at 2 p.m.
