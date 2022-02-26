MOREHEAD Cole Brammer just grinned.
A reporter began a question to East Carter's coach by surmising Ashland -- which Brammer's Raiders had just drawn in the quarterfinals of the 16th Region Tournament -- is the event's on-paper favorite.
"Yep," Brammer said. "Not a secret."
But while the three-time defending region champion Tomcats concluded the regular season ranked seventh in the state by the Associated Press panel, they're hardly the only team in the field with designs on glory at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Bath County totes a school-record 26 wins and Boyd County has claimed 21 victories. Russell, Rowan County and Elliott County are on hot streaks. Raceland and East Carter come in under .500 but used strong stretches to mitigate slow starts to the season.
So, even as Derek Cooksey may have felt the Red Devils got a tough draw -- the Wildcats in the first round, then if they win that one, the Ashland-East Carter winner in the semifinals -- he quoted an old adage to set his team's path.
"You don't draw your way to championships," Russell's coach said. "You've gotta play your way, and a lot of times, people have drawn teams that maybe they thought were a great draw. Anything is possible during tournament time."
Rowan County (16-16) vs. Raceland (12-16)
The tournament's first game, set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, matches two teams who rescued seasons headed sideways with sprints to the finish.
The Vikings followed a 2-10 midseason stretch with the exact opposite -- winning 10 of 12 games, culminating in a 61st District final victory over Bath County.
The Rams dropped seven of eight before righting themselves by claiming four of five, the last a 53-50 defeat of Greenup County in the 63rd District semifinals. They cut a one-time 21-point deficit to Russell in the district final to two but couldn't come all the way back.
That hasn't dampened Raceland coach Joe Bryan's enthusiasm.
"We think we're playing our best basketball of the season right now," Bryan said. "Very happy with our guys and their effort and their focus lately."
Andrew Floyd is scoring 15.7 points per game and Kyle Broughton follows with 13.1 ppg for the Rams. Jacob Gauze posts 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Chase Alderman (18.0 ppg, 12.0 rpg) and Colby Wilburn (10.7 ppg) lead the Vikings offensively, but where coach Shawn Thacker sees a difference down the stretch is in Rowan County's depth.
"It's the collection," Thacker said. "It's a bunch of kids who are starring in their roles. They understand what their roles are with this team now, and we're getting great minutes off our bench."
Rowan County has been in the region semifinals or deeper in 10 of the last 11 years, but only Alderman and Cody Collins played significant minutes in any of them.
"Every one of them now are a loser-leave-town match," Thacker said of the path forward, "but (players new to key roles) handled the district environment really, really well. We're encouraged by that."
The Vikings and Rams are meeting for the first time since Dec. 9, 2016.
"He'll be one that will throw anything at us," Thacker said of Bryan, "so we'll have to do our homework and be prepared. ... I'm sure he's the same way. He'll have to dig through a lot of film to get his homework done, because we're definitely a different team now than we were even a month ago."
Elliott County (18-8) vs. Boyd County (21-7)
Cannonsburg's Lions beat Sandy Hook's bunch, 75-62, just under three weeks before their rematch in Wednesday's nightcap. That wasn't the only prior encounter that stuck with Boyd County coach Randy Anderson.
The two teams will meet at Johnson Arena for the fifth time in eight years. Elliott County claimed three of the previous four, including the 2016 title game.
"Elliott is a very common foe for us down here," Anderson said. "We've had the goods and the bads, and probably more bads than goods."
Both teams have found plenty of good of late. Elliott County has won eight of its last 10 and Boyd County went on an identical 8-2 streak before dropping the 64th District final to Ashland.
"I love where we're at. Hopefully we can step up and make some free throws," Elliott County coach Greg Adkins added with a grin, referencing the Lions' 29-for-58 showing from the charity stripe in the 62nd District Tournament.
"We make it interesting on that side of it, but defensively, I think our kids are really dialed in, they make adjustments extremely well, the communication's been really good, and on the offensive side, our assist numbers have been steady. Really looking for each other."
Five Elliott County players average in double figures in scoring: Nathaniel Buckner (14.0 ppg), Gatlin Griffith (14.0 ppg), Cameron Adams (12.2 ppg), Taylor Whitley (10.8 ppg) and Eli Griffith (10.1 ppg).
Anderson noted the Griffith twins' attacking nature with the ball, "and defensively, the same -- they'll try to get up in your shirt and make it tough on you." He also credited the shooting prowess of Elliott County's bigs and Adams specifically.
Boyd County made an impression in a similar vein in its aforementioned Feb. 10 win in Sandy Hook. The red-clad Lions sank 16 3-pointers, led by five from Rheyce Deboard and four by Cole Hicks.
"They hit an unbelievable number of 3s, and I felt like most of them were pretty contested," Adkins said. "They're legit. There was nothing they slopped in. Everything was for real."
Boyd County has four pitching in double figures: Deboard (16.1 ppg), Jacob Spurlock (11.9 ppg), Jason Ellis (11.7 ppg) and Brad Newsome (11.3 ppg). Newsome hasn't played since injuring his ankle Feb. 7 against West Carter.
Boyd County has played in six straight region semifinals, but Anderson said this particular group isn't overly experienced in that regard. Of the 10 Lions that have played in 18 games or more this season, only four -- Deboard, Ellis, Hicks and Newsome -- were in Boyd County's regular rotation in 2021.
Imparting to the rest of that group the necessity of a quick, focused start has been imperative, Anderson said.
"You get to the regional tournament, 32 minutes goes so stinkin' fast," Anderson said. "You've gotta be ready. You can't tip-toe. You can't just wait and see. You've gotta be ready to be aggressive and go get it."
Russell (19-7) vs. Bath County (26-4)
The Wildcats are excited about one number -- their school-record win total -- and tired of another one.
"One of the most amazing stats in sports is, Bath County's won one game in the regional tournament since 1977," coach Bart Williams said. "We're kinda tired of just going. We'd like to take the 22-mile trip (from Owingsville to Morehead) two or three nights now. We just gotta get by that first one."
That would entail beating the Red Devils, riding their most victories and their first 63rd District title since 2013. They also pinned the lone region loss onto Ashland it's sustained in three years, a 64-60 overtime decision on Feb. 7.
Russell and Bath County split two regular-season meetings. The Wildcats won, 54-47, Dec. 7 in the EKC Tournament semifinals. The Red Devils got them back, 54-39, on Feb. 12.
"I don't know if there's gonna be many secrets," Cooksey said. "We know what style of play we want to play, both them and us both, and it just comes down to getting comfortable on that floor in that setting and basically playing."
Both teams possess frontcourts that rank among the best in the region. Tyler Buckhanon averages 15.6 ppg and 10.1 rpg for Bath County. Russell counters with Bradley Rose, the All-Area Small-School Football Player of the Year who transfers a gridiron mentality to the court.
"He's probably the toughest, strongest post guy in the region, him and Alderman," Williams said of Rose, "and they give Tyler trouble in there, it's no secret. Tyler's gotta come to play and we've gotta figure out how to get him some open looks around the basket."
Russell's Brady Bell, the KABC region Player of the Year, averages 25.9 ppg and has made enough of an impact that two tournament coaches other than Cooksey and Williams commented on him without being specifically asked. Griffin Downs adds 9.6 ppg.
Zack Otis (22.1 ppg) and Jordan Wilson (12.3 ppg) key Bath County's offense, along with Buckhanon.
Ashland (23-5) vs. East Carter (11-14)
The Tomcats and the Raiders will meet Thursday night for the first time since Jan. 28, 2020, but Ashland's profile hasn't escaped East Carter.
"It's a tall task," Brammer said. "It's a tough matchup for us, but we'll be excited to go. Our guys are excited to be back in the regional tournament. We'll get over here and play and have some fun with it and do what we can."
Ashland is averaging 77.7 points per game, seventh-most in the state. That includes 83.3 over their last four games since what Tomcats coach Jason Mays called Ashland's "worst game that I think we've been prepared for this year ... that game was 100% on me" -- a 64-60 loss at Russell on Feb. 7 to end a 43-game winning streak against region opponents.
Ashland has played a schedule chocked with prominent opponents from across the state and outside it, and has not been bashful about its aim being beyond success just in Morehead. Mays said the Tomcats are walking the line of those aspirations with handling business now first.
"You have to be very intentional with your focus," Mays said. "We're just gonna preach that to our guys, and every drill of every practice, that, 'This rep is for East Carter; this rep is for East Carter; this rep is for East Carter,' and when it changes, if we're able to win that first game, then we'll adjust accordingly.
"It's gotta be just what's ahead of you, because this time of the year, whether it's in the NCAA Tournament or conference tournaments, you see teams get upset all the time that are more talented than the team that beat them. And I would venture to say 75% of that loss is probably attributed to a mentality that wasn't there to begin with."
Four Tomcats are averaging in double figures: Colin Porter (17.6 ppg), Ethan Sellars (17.4 ppg), Cole Villers (14.4 ppg) and Zander Carter (11.0 ppg). Villers has missed 11 games and Porter has sat out of seven while resting and rehabbing injuries.
East Carter has ridden the roller coaster from a 1-8 start to winning six straight to dropping five of eight to conclude the regular season.
The Raiders, the top seed in the 62nd District Tournament after winning a three-way blind draw, then knocked off Morgan County, 62-33, in the district semifinals to clinch a date in Morehead.
"We want to be the best version we can for the postseason," Brammer said. "That was the approach we took, and we wanted to hit our stride in January and February. Just proud of our kids because they were able to make that happen.
"We didn't get off to the start we wanted to, but we didn't let that affect how we approached the next day and the next game. We came to practice and we were there to get better and we wanted to see it get right."
Connor Goodman (12.0 ppg), Blake Hall (10.4 ppg) and Evan Goodman (9.6) lead the Raiders offensively.
The region semifinals are March 7. The title game is March 8.
