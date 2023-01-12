FRENCHBURG Raceland guard Jonah Arnett exhaled a deep breath as he honed in on the two biggest free throws of his young varsity career.
Only an eighth-grader, Arnett was faced with a challenging scenario.
His Rams led by two in the 16th Region boys All "A" Classic championship in overtime. He stepped up to the line for a one-and-one, heckled by a raucous crowd in Frenchburg.
Calmly, Arnett bent his knees and flicked his wrist. The ball found the bottom of the net, and Arnett repeated this process three more times in the final 29.4 seconds to give his team a 53-49 victory.
Those four free throws gave Raceland a berth in the All "A" Classic state tournament for the first time since 2018.
The final of the two free throw shots Arnett attempted were actually by design, according to coach Joe Bryan.
“The second two free throws, we drew that up to put an eighth-grader at the line because that’s how much trust we have in him,” Bryan said. “He’s a dog — He’s an eighth-grader, but he doesn’t play like an eighth-grader, doesn’t act like an eighth grader.
“He’s a very mature kid.”
That confidence and ability to come through in clutch moments has Arnett’s teammates hyping him up, too.
“Honestly I think this is the best eighth-grader in the state,” Rams sophomore Connor Thacker said. “He can dog anybody, I mean I’d take this eighth-grader over any of the eighth-graders in the state every day.”
Thacker paced Raceland with 17 points, stepping up big for his team with leading scorer Christian Large sidelined with injury.
“We’ve been kind of waiting for Conner to explode, he’s a really good player,” Bryan said. “He’s got a lot of talent. It took him a little bit earlier in the year but now he’s kind of playing where we know he can, so really excited for him tonight.”
While his late free throws and 11 points were undeniably crucial, it might have been Arnett’s defense that best helped the Rams come out victorious.
Arnett had the difficult assignment of guarding Menifee County’s Brevon Ricker, who entered the contest posting 25.2 points a night.
The middle-schooler followed Ricker like a shadow, and while Ricker got his with a 22-point outing, it certainly did not come easy.
Ricker had put up 40 in the scorebook just nine nights ago when the Wildcats and Rams met up - a 70-65 Menifee County win.
Still, Ricker’s impact was certainly felt.
“He does a lot more than just score, I think he’s averaging 25, but he gets everybody involved,” Menifee County coach Derrick Robinson said of Ricker. “He and Aiden [Manley] do a great job of when they’re not open or when they’re drawing more defenders, hitting the open man.
“Gauge Jolly benefited so much from him tonight and Aiden. He’s more than just a scorer. He’s such an all-around player (and) he’ll play defense. He’s little bit of everything for us so obviously we want the ball in his hands as much as we can.”
With the first trip to the All "A" state tournament since 1993 on the line for host Menifee County, it seemed everyone in Frenchburg made the trip to The Den to spectate.
“I had somebody call us this morning and say my grandfather hasn’t been to a game in five years," Robinson said. "He’s handicap and in a wheelchair but he really wants to come tonight can you please make a spot. That’s the stuff that really, it hits you."
“This is such a great, tight-knit community that’s been through a lot and been waiting for a moment like this for a while," he added. They really showed out and they pushed us as far as we could go. I love all the people in Frenchburg that came out tonight.”
The crowd certainly could not have left disappointed with the efforts of their Wildcats. Menifee County trailed by as many as eight in the second half, but clawed their way back in the closing seconds.
Trailing by three with 59.5 seconds left, Robinson went to the clipboard to craft up a comeback attempt.
His team trotted back out on the floor and got the steal they needed, as Manley ran down a pass that Raceland had overthrown. When he retrieved it and charged hard at the rim, he got fouled while hitting the layup.
“We ran a press that really we haven’t ran at all," Robinson said. "I drew it up just on the fly. Props to my team and props to my guys for running it right and executing it and getting the steal. We struggled against their size and he finally broke through and got the and one. It was great.”
The Rams nearly broke the hearts of the Frenchburg faithful in the final seconds. Raceland drove inside and had the ball stolen by Ricker, then when Ricker lost it shortly after the ball wound up in the grasp of Arnett, who launched a half-court heave that rolled all over the cylinder and out.
“It was wild,” Bryan said. “I started to run to try and get the ball out of the net because I thought it was going in. It was really mature of our kids to come over to the bench and not be dejected after getting into overtime and doing what they needed to do in the overtime period.”
Tonight, with the stakes higher and pressure greater, it was Raceland who was able to prevail in large part due to efforts from players like Arnett.
Now, the eighth-grader and his team get set to lock their sights on the All "A" state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University.
“I think it will be a fun opportunity,” Arnett said. “I’ve never been anywhere like that so I think the competition will be good for us.”
Raceland (10-5) hosts Ashland tonight, and will face the Second Region winner at McBrayer Arena on January 26.
Menifee County (7-10) travels to Russell on Monday.
RACELAND 10 13 11 9 10 — 53
MENIFEE CO. 14 9 6 14 6 — 49
Raceland (53) — Thacker 17, Arnett 11, Topping 10, Gauze 8, Newman 6, Farrow 1. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Newman 2, Thacker 1). FT: 8-14. Fouls: 12.
Menifee County (49) — Ricker 22, Jolly 12, Deskins 5, Manly 4, Williams 3, Brooks 3. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Ricker 3, Deskins 1, Williams 1). FT: 10-11. Fouls: 12.