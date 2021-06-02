ASHLAND West Carter’s reward for winning the 62nd District Tournament was a 16th Region Tournament opening-round date with the team with the top RPI in the region — Raceland.
“Ahh, just par for the course,” Comets coach Matt Clark said, chuckling.
Clark quipped that every district runner-up in the region likely wanted to draw West Carter, but even if that’s true, Rams coach Marty Mills has no intention of counting out the Comets — knowing well West Carter and its ace, Trevor Callahan, are capable of making an unfocused opponent miserable.
That’s typical of what Mills called an evenly matched bracket, he said.
“Sometimes you might want to stack,” Mills said, meaning to construct a pitching rotation with aces set to throw later in the week. “Right now, our field is so even ... there’s five Division I-quality arms in our region, so I don’t think people are gonna stack a whole lot.”
Indeed, all four quarterfinals set for Saturday at Ashland’s Alumni Field — Greenup County-Ashland, Rowan County-East Carter and Boyd County-Fleming County before Comets-Rams in the nightcap — could produce strong pitching matchups.
Greenup County (18-19) vs. Ashland (13-21)
The Musketeers and Tomcats split two regular-season matchups. Ashland won, 7-5, on April 15 in Lloyd, but Greenup County got that one back, 13-6, on May 12 at Alumni Field.
That tells the story of two teams who have been up and down over the course of the season but have each shown flashes of excellence. The Tomcats ended Rowan County’s nearly two-season-long winning streak against region opponents, while the Musketeers knocked off Raceland in the 63rd District Tournament final.
“It’ll be evenly matched,” Greenup County coach Greg Logan said. “We’ll give it our best shot. One day at a time.”
Logan cracked that he and his brother, Musketeers pitching coach Steve Logan, likely won’t settle on a starting pitcher until 10:30 a.m. Saturday — 30 minutes before first pitch — but a potential matchup of aces Carson Wireman (7-2, 1.29 ERA) of Greenup County and Ashland’s Ryan Atkins (2-2, 2.89 ERA through regular-season play) is on the table.
“We want to win three games,” Logan said. “I’m sure Ashland wants to win three. Now how do you stage this thing? Unfortunately, nobody will know and I’m sure me and Steve will probably have valid arguments for three or four days here.”
The Tomcats are coming off a run-rule loss to Boyd County in the 64th District Tournament final, but coach Evan Yongue said Ashland has displayed resilience all year.
“We’ve been there. We’ve had adversity the entire season,” Yongue said. “We’ve bounced back in big games. Right now our record’s going back to 0-0. We’re taking it a day at a time. Can’t get too high, can’t get too low.”
Yongue said of drawing the first game at 11 a.m. that the Tomcats would “show up and play whenever they tell us to.” Logan cracked that “my wife will love it” because they have a birthday party in Virginia to attend on Saturday night. Their granddaughter is turning 5.
Rowan County (28-6)
vs. East Carter (17-9)
The defending region champion Vikings charted a thunderous pace to start the season, coming out of the gate 14-2, before scattering four losses across their next 14 games.
What would be a hot streak for most teams qualified as an eye-opener for Rowan County.
“We let a couple losses get away from us that we probably shouldn’t have,” Vikings coach Scott Collins said, “but it was good to finish strong. ... I think we’re focused. As we’ve told them, from this point on, it’s win or go home.”
Though the Raiders have their best record at this point of the season since 2012, coach Jeremiah Shearer didn’t mind painting East Carter as an underdog against one of the presumptive top teams in the region.
“You gotta beat them all sometime, so first round, let’s lace it up and play them,” Shearer said. “We gotta worry about what we do. We gotta do what we do and do it well, and show up and hopefully pull off an upset.”
Coming off a loss to West Carter in the 62nd District Tournament final on Tuesday, Shearer reminded the Raiders of the prime moment in program history.
“I brought up 1984,” he said. “East Carter lost the district finals and won the state championship, so it can be done. We just need our kids to be focused and come back ready to go.”
The Raiders’ Andrew Tomolonis and Harley Bowen each carried 6-2 records through the first round of district play. Bowen’s ERA was 1.57 and Tomolonis sat at 3.05.
Rowan County features Kentucky signee Mason Moore (7-1, 0.91 ERA) and Eastern Kentucky commit Chase Alderman (6-1, 1.46 ERA) at the top of its staff. Nathan Goodpaster chips in a 6-0 record and 1.56 ERA.
“We have a couple options there,” Collins said. “We’ll get together as a staff and go with whoever we feel like is right at that moment.”
The Vikings beat the Raiders, 12-3, on May 15 in Grayson.
Boyd County (24-8) vs. Fleming County (13-15)
In the wake of the tragic death of Panthers senior Buddy Morgan on Friday, after an accident that also badly injured his younger brother Hoss, Lions coach Frank Conley recognizes his team is in a difficult position.
“They’re playing with a lot of emotion right now,” Conley said of Fleming County. “We’ve gotta kinda be the bad guy. Everybody in the state of Kentucky, everybody in the area’s pulling for them to win, and to be honest with you, if we weren’t playing them, we’d be pulling for them to win.
“It is what it is, and you’ve gotta go out there and battle and be as respectful as you can and just try to send them home.”
The teams haven’t met since 2016 — also the last time the Panthers made the region tournament — so Conley and Fleming County coach Austin Hart agreed unfamiliarity may play a part Saturday.
“We’ve not seen Boyd County, but the good thing is, they’ve not seen us either,” Hart said. “They don’t know what we bring to the table. Hopefully we come out and hit the ball and play as a team.”
Lions ace Jonny Stevens didn’t dress for the 64th District Tournament final against Ashland (lower back tightness), but he “should be good” to return, Conley said. He’s 5-1 with a 2.67 ERA. Jake Biggs is 5-1 with a 1.66 ERA and Jacob Vanover is 5-0 with a 2.10 ERA.
Larkin McKee was 2-3 with a 3.10 ERA for Fleming County at its latest stat update. Nate Ruark sat 4-1 with a 3.07 ERA.
The Panthers knocked off Bath County 4-0 in the 61st District Tournament semifinals and played Rowan County within 4-1 in the final.
“We’ve come together as a family,” Hart said. “The last four or five practices that we’ve had have been amazing. District tournament, our kids couldn’t have have played any better.”
Boyd County is 13-0 against region competition.
West Carter (14-9)
vs. Raceland (28-7)
The Rams and Comets haven’t played this year — their scheduled meeting April 22 was canceled by COVID-19 — but Mills well remembers an encounter with Callahan in the 2018 All “A” Classic region semifinals. Callahan, then a freshman, stymied Raceland until he had to leave the hill due to pitch count, after which the Rams won on Justin Fairchild’s walk-off come-from-behind homer.
“We’ve battled a bit there,” Mills said. “It’ll be a big task for us.”
Callahan surpassed 100 pitches in the 62nd District Tournament final on Tuesday. Clark is hopeful he will be back in fine form in three days’ rest on Saturday. One factor may help — it’s the last game of four, meaning the Comets will likely avoid the hottest part of the day.
“It definitely has the potential to be a really low-scoring pitchers’ duel,” Clark said.
Raceland pitching options include Jake Heighton (3-3, 1.53 ERA), Kirk Pence (6-1, 1.40 ERA), Jakob Holtzapfel (4-2, 2.57 ERA) and Clay Coldiron (6-0, 0.00 ERA).
“Right now, everything’s an elimination game, so I think you probably start 1 and work down,” Mills said. “That’s just the way it is.”
