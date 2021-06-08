ASHLAND Two months ago, Raceland did not accumulate a hit when they entertained Boyd County during the regular season.
Rams starter Kirk Pence provided his own mound magic against the Lions during the 16th Region semifinals on Monday night at Alumni Field.
The senior served up a stellar stat line, keeping his opponent hitless for six innings, and tallied a long ball as Raceland defeated Boyd County, 6-0, at Alumni Field to propel the Rams to their first region championship game since 2006.
“We knew that it was going to be a great atmosphere,” Pence said. “We just had to go out and compete. We had to play our game.”
“Sometimes you find out early, but sometimes you find out late,” he added on his control. “Tonight, I was able to keep it going all game. It felt really good.”
Pence struck out 11 and walked three. Jake Biggs broke up the no-hitter in the Lions seventh inning with a single through the middle of the infield.
“It was what we expected,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “Kirk has pitched for a full season, and he is healthy. He is going to compete. … I call him the Bulldog. He was a bulldog tonight.”
Pence unleashed his array of pitches on the Boyd County lineup early as the hurler fanned six batters in the first three innings.
Raceland faced an early Lions threat in the second frame. Peyton Jackson reached on an error and Biggs was granted first with a walk. Both baserunners made it into scoring position, but Pence stuck out the final two batters looking to end the inning.
“He hit spots,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said of Pence. “He pitches off the plate and we didn’t make adjustments. I thought he pitched well. He kept us off-balanced. When you get one hit, it’s hard to win.”
Parker Fannin used his speed on the base paths to manufacture the first run of the contest for the Rams. He singled in the third inning and stole second. He would eventually come home after two groundouts.
It was Raceland’s only hit until the fifth frame. A runner was caught stealing for the second out of the inning, but the pitch prior to the play was ball four and allowed Connor Hughes a free trip on base.
It also allowed Jake Heighton a chance to swing the bat. The senior blasted a two-run home run over the wall in straightaway center field to give the Rams a 3-0 lead. Pence followed suit for back-to-back homers.
Heighton left the yard again to lead off the seventh inning. The long ball found the same resting place beyond the center field fence. Raceland (30-7) added one more run to seal the deal.
A pair of singles and an error put courtesy runner Clay Coldiron on third. Chase Thornsberry laid down a bunt down the first-base line and Coldiron beat the throw home on the squeeze play.
Heighton was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. He has hit three homers in the region tournament.
“Our bats have really come alive in the last month,” Mills said. “Everybody expects us to bunt and move runners over, which we do, but we do have a pretty good hitting lineup, too.”
Jonny Stevens started on the mound for Boyd County (25-9). The right-hander had missed several weeks with back issues but started feeling discomfort in his pitching arm and had to leave the game in the second inning.
Jake Biggs entered the game and promptly retired seven of the first ten batters he faced.
“He has been battling a lower-back injury and I think the back in fine, but the arm was just out of shape where he couldn’t do anything,” Conley said. “It tightened up on him. You don’t want to take any chances with a kid’s future. It’s tough and I know that he wanted to be out there.”
“It definitely affected us,” he continued. “Jake Biggs has been a good pitcher for us, and he did a good job. We got mixed up with some signs on Heighton’s home run. It happens. They did a lot of stuff better than us.”
The Rams defense made plays to help keep the Lions off the scoreboard. Andrew Floyd grabbed a tailing fly ball in short right field to end the fifth inning.
Fannin made a diving catch in the outfield and alertly tossed the ball to first base to double up the runner and end the game.
“To win the regional tournament, it’s what you play for,” Pence said. “We want to make a run at a state championship. Everything that you do, including the work in the offseason, is for this moment right here. It’s been a culmination of all that.”
Raceland meets Ashland in the region final tonight at 6.
RACELAND 001 030 2 — 6 7 1
BOYD CO. 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Pence and Heighton; Stevens, Biggs (2), Patton (6) and Joe Lusby. W—Pence. L—Biggs. HR—Heighton 2 (R), Pence (R).