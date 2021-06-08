ASHLAND The scoreboard at Alumni Field was malfunctioning on Monday night and went dark to open the 16th Region Tournament semifinals.
Ashland would have lit it up with the Tomcats latest offensive outburst.
Ashland shined again at the plate for the second straight postseason contest, collecting 14 hits and turned two big innings into a 16-7 victory over East Carter. The Tomcats will make consecutive trips to the region finals and play Raceland tonight at 6.
“It has all started clicking,” Ashland coach Evan Yongue said. “I have seen a lot of confidence from our guys. Over the course of the season, we have built that confidence. We have seen where we struggled. We know what we have had to work on. We have made those adjustments during the last week at practice. The guys are just executing.”
Sawyer Alley did his part and produced five RBIs. He was 3 or 4 and recorded a pair of doubles.
Ashland posted nine runs in a comeback victory over Greenup County in the quarterfinal round. Alley said the team brought plenty of momentum into their semifinal matchup. The senior took a calm approach at the plate.
“I just tried to take it easy tonight,” Alley said. “I just wanted to help the team out the best that I could. It all came together after that.”
“It really gave us a boast to come out here (on Monday night) and give it our all,” he added about the win over the Musketeers. “That game definitely helped.”
The Tomcats brought 10 batters to the plate in the second inning and amassed seven runs on six hits. Alley and Brett Mullins produced RBI doubles in the frame. An error, an infield single and a balk helped Ashland build its early advantage.
“The gameplan was to get runners on, put pressure on them and make them throw the ball around a little bit,” Yongue said. “Luckily for us, we were able to get extra bases and execute some bunts in big-time situations.”
Alley found himself with another scoring opportunity in the third inning and he delivered another opposite-field double to score two more. NeShawn Peppers drove in a run with his sharp grounder that took a bad hop and bounced off the head of Raiders shortstop Ethan Tiller. He would stay in the game.
Trevor Cline belted a towering home run in the fourth frame to get East Carter on the board. The Raiders responded after the Tomcats’ big second inning by loading the bases with no outs in the home half of the third.
Ashland starter Nick Jividen, who picked up the win, recorded a strikeout and Ryan Adkins snared a liner than stepped on first base for the double play to end the threat.
“We could have laid down and took a three or five-inning beatdown,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said. “I thought we answered with a couple of runs and we chipped away (at the lead). In the end, we just didn’t have enough. You have to give credit to Ashland. They came out and punched us in the mouth early. They set the tone the whole game.”
East Carter added another run in the fourth on Charlie Terry’s RBI double. The catcher was 3 for 4 and also scored a run.
Andrew Tomolonis came on in relief and also supplied two run-scoring hits late in the game. The Raiders cut the deficit to three and had the tying run at the plate after Ashland compiled four errors in the fifth stanza.
East Carter ends its season at 18-11. Shearer said the program has something to build on for next year.
“We improved as the season went on,” Shearer said. “Missing last season was huge. We have a lot of young guys. We got better and better. Our young guys stepped up and the older guys did, too. I thought we came together as a team.”
Tomolonis retired seven straight Ashland (16-21) batters through the middle innings. Mullins started the sixth inning with a triple into the right-center gap. Peppers drove him in with a single. Eli Miller and Ryan Brown produced base hits to score a run.
“Brett is another leadoff hitter from the 9-spot in the lineup,” Yongue said. “A leadoff with pop like that is very dangerous. I saw it when he was taking batting practice. It was a different approach for him, and he stepped up big for us.”
Peppers was 3 for 4 and scored twice.
E. CARTER 000 232 0 — 7 13 2
ASHLAND 073 006 X — 16 14 6
M. Tomolonis, A. Tomolonis (2) and Terry; Jividen, Brown (6) and Mullins. W—Jividen. L—M. Tomolonis. 2B—Terry (EC), Stevens (A), Alley 2 (A), Mullins (A). 3B—Mullins (A). HR—Cline (EC).