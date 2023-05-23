LICKING RIVER The first semifinal game in the 16th Region Tournament delivered quite an entertaining display.
Fans saw a pitchers’ duel to start, then witnessed some big hits and costly errors, and ultimately the teams tied things up late, and wrapped it all up with a play at the plate for a walk-off finish.
It was exactly what you’d want to see in a postseason baseball game — especially if you’re a Rams fan.
Raceland edged past Rowan County Monday, 3-2, to punch its ticket to the championship game.
“Hats off to Rowan County, they’re tough every year,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “And they’re well-coached. Those guys do a great job every year. So for us to win that is a testament to our guys. We played hard, stuck together, stayed with the plan, and just executed well, especially down the stretch.”
Although the Vikings came up just short, they never stopped battling back, tying things in the top of the seventh to keep the game going into the bottom of the frame.
“This team never gave up,” Rowan County coach Scott Collins said. “They haven’t given up this year. They came back, tied it up, and we got what we wanted there. We just didn’t make the play at the end. They got the W and we didn’t.”
Neither team’s offense could find a break in the armor to start the game.
In the first two and a half innings, both teams had just one hit, with no runs and neither team batting more than four in a frame.
In the bottom of the third, Raceland managed another hit from Brayden Webb in the leadoff position.
A sacrifice bunt and ground out on the next two at-bats got Webb to third, but he was stranded there after J.A. Ingles struck out Connor Hughes looking.
It was the third strikeout in as many innings for Ingles — the exact same as Kadin Shore for Raceland to that point.
Every step forward seemed to be followed by two steps back offensively for both clubs.
Chance Furnish got a hit to start the fourth inning for the Vikings, but was tagged out when Shore checked him at first.
Rowan County then benefited from two straight walks, but stranded the pair after Shore fanned Kevin Lambert.
That K brought Shore’s game total to five to that point.
In the bottom of the fourth, Parker Fannin led off with a triple into right-center field, the first big shot landed by either team.
Clay Coldiron got the first RBI of the night on the next at-bat, bringing Fannin home to give the Raceland 1-0 lead.
A couple of at-bats later, Shore grounded to shortstop but reached on an error.
The worst part about the play for the Vikings was that the misfire to first left Coldiron a free path to home plate for the second run of the inning.
Trailing 2-0 to start the fifth, Rowan County was gifted a runner after the Rams walked Maguire Goldy to start the frame.
Raceland didn’t panic, getting the next three batters out and stranding Goldy on second.
The Vikings’ defense bounced back in the bottom of the fifth, turning away the Rams in a 1-2-3 inning, despite Raceland getting two different batters to reach.
After Connor Thacker popped out, Jeremy Kerns had made it to first on a walk.
Kerns was tagged out by the second baseman while running to second, which allowed Hughes to reach via a fielder’s choice.
Hughes was then caught stealing second to complete the unorthodox 1-2-3 outing for Rowan County.
The Vikings finally got on the board in the top of the sixth.
A standup double from Hunter Hampton plated Colby Wilburn, who had just reached on a walk.
The Rams elected to intentionally walk Hayden Moss, giving Rowan County two on base.
Lambert hit a shot into left field, but Connor Thacker made an accurate throw to home where Eli Lynd made the tag at the plate.
Shore then struck out Goldy to escape the inning without any further damage.
Raceland got a pair of back-to-back hits in the bottom of the sixth, but it was with two outs already posted and the Rams left them out there to end the inning.
Down 2-1 and with their season on the line, the Vikings got to work.
“They’re competitors,” Collins said. “When they’re down they’ll fight to find a way to get back even. That’s exactly what they did. We had some guys step up and have some key at-bats for us. We just didn’t have enough runs on the scoreboard.”
Leadoff batter Ingles walked in four straight pitches before Abram Norden hit a single on an 0-2 count to put runners on to at first and second.
After the hit, Raceland pulled Shore from the mound in favor of Coldiron.
“Shore was a dude from the mound tonight,” Mills said of his starting pitcher’s efforts. “You want a complete game and things like that, but he had really gassed it up. He gutted it out. He’s getting tougher and stronger and he’s learning how to pitch well.”
A Furnish sacrifice fly got Ingles to third and a Wilburn hit brought him home to tie things up.
Raceland got a break in the form of a 5-3 double play that got the Rams out of the inning.
“It’s been a tough year,” Collins said. “We’ve been up and down all year long. I’m just so proud of them. They kept competing and fought to the end in my opinion.”
Raceland had lost its lead, but with another chance at-bat before extra innings would come into play, the Rams just needed a couple of breaks to still get the job done.
And like it did most of the night, those breaks came.
Raceland got two runners on first and second — off a walk and hit-by-pitch — with just one out.
Also, the Rams were now back to the top of the lineup with Hughes.
The second pitch to Hughes went wild and the runners advanced, giving Thacker a clear shot at home if given the opportunity.
That opportunity was given two pitches later, as Hughes hit one toward the shortstop who made a quick throw home but the catcher couldn’t hold on to it.
“He’s a veteran for a reason,” Mills said of Hughes. “He’s been in a lot of championship games and understands the situation. You know he’s going to put the ball in play. It was going to go either one way or the other and it happened to go our way.”
Thacker slid home safe to give the Rams the win with a walk-off fielder’s choice.
“It was a contact play so we already had it planned,” Mills said. “It was one of those do-or-die things and it broke our way.”
While the loss silences the Vikings’ cowbells in the stands for this season, Collins is still proud of his team this season.
When asked what his takeaway from this club would be this year, it came down to the team’s heart.
“The never-give-up attitude,” Collins said. “We’ve been banged up all year, which is no excuse obviously, but we’ve had people in positions they normally wouldn’t be at. They’re a resilient bunch who gave it all that they had.”
Raceland will now meet East Carter in the championship game.
Before knowing the conclusion of the East Carter and Greenup County game, Mills said he was going to focus on his team and controlling what they can control.
“We’re just going to worry about us,” Mills said. “Both teams are really good offensively, defensively, and with pitching. It’s going to be a chore either way.”
ROWAN CO. 000 001 1 — 2 6 2
RACELAND 000 200 1 — 3 6 0
Ingles and Furnish; Shore, Coldiron (7) and Lynd. W - Shore. L - Ingles. 2B - Hampton (RC). 3B - Fannin (R).
