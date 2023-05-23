LICKING RIVER Levi Hutchinson had a hunch.
With the clock nearing midnight in Morgan County and a spot in the 16th Region final a mere 90 feet away, the East Carter junior bolted for home after Greenup County secured a popup in the infield.
The infield fly rule was in place with the bases loaded but Hutchinson saw an opportunity to tag up at third and score the walk-off run in a 4-3 nine-inning win over the Musketeers on Monday night at the Joe Stacy Recreational Complex.
East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer believed Hutchinson’s field awareness and speed allowed him to take the gamble.
“The ball went up and I told him to take a look,” Shearer said from the coach's box at third base. “Then I turned to watch the ball. He said he saw the catcher drift away from the plate a little bit and thought he had a chance. He took off on his own. I just said take a look but it was all him.”
The Raiders have played with fearlessness all season, according to their coach, and displayed it again after tallying a run in the seventh to move the game into extra innings.
Shearer said his team plays with a lot of confidence and a refusal to lose.
“We are going to make some mistakes on the bases,” Shearer said. “We had one earlier between second and third base when we got caught in a rundown. I give them some freedom to do some things on the base paths and steal bases. We have a lot of team speed. Sometimes it can bite you in the butt, but a lot of times it will help you out like it did at the end.”
Greenup County Steve Logan was equally complimentary of his club. The Musketeers played with the same grit and toughness that they’ve displayed all year. The team went scoreless through six innings but found a way to take the lead with three runs in the seventh frame.
“I thought we showed up and played quality Greenup County baseball throughout the region tournament,” Logan said. “I was proud of the way our guys competed. They were very resilient and they showed a lot of heart in their comeback.”
Greenup County (19-20) found itself trailing 2-0 entering the seventh inning. Bradley Adkins reached base on an error to open the frame and was promptly sent home on a double from Gavin Roy.
Pinch-hitter Colin Alexander warmed up quickly, even with a chill in the night air, and supplied an RBI double of his own to score courtesy runner Sawyer Hatfield.
Another Raiders error kept the inning alive and Hunter Clevenger added a run with an RBI single. A second runner tried to get home safely but was thrown out at the plate.
“It was absolutely huge,” Logan said of Alexander’s hit. “He’s a left-handed stick. We had a designated hitter for the other left-handed stick. I thought he came up and put two good swings on it, even the strikes that he swung at. I had confidence in him to make contact. He did a great job in that spot.”
East Carter (28-5) also received a boost from its bench. Harley Bowen inadvertently collided with a Musketeers’ base runner at first in the sixth inning on a play that was eventually called a foul ball. He exited the game and was replaced by Connor Skaggs.
Skaggs came to the plate in the home half of the sixth stanza and knocked in a run with an infield single. It was only his 17th plate appearance all season.
“Connor is a senior,” Shearer said, “and I’m so happy for him to come in and contribute like that. He is a kid that’s not had a lot of at-bats this season. To come in a get a big hit there and an RBI, it was huge for us. He did what seniors do.”
Shearer had to replace starter Andrew Tomolonis on the mound in the eighth after the hurler reached his mandatory pitch count. He turned to Skaggs to stall Greenup County’s momentum and the senior delivered two scoreless innings to pick up the victory.
Bowen lined a double to lead off the fifth and his courtesy runner broke the scoreless tie after reaching home plate on a wild pitch.
Greenup County’s Cohen Underwood and Tomolonis battled their way through seven innings. The game had a total of five hits through the first four frames. Underwood also had to depart as his pitch count neared 120.
“I hate it for these seniors,” Logan said. “It had to be a good game for the fans to watch. Looking back, we sent Cade (Hunt) home (on one play) and we tried to steal and we got thrown out. If we had it over again, would I do the same thing? Absolutely. Credit to East Carter. They have a good ball club. They probably deserved to win this one tonight.”
“Both pitchers went toe-to-toe,” Shearer added. “They attacked the strike zone. They made big pitches and got big outs. It was a typical region tournament atmosphere. Both teams and both pitchers battled.”
East Carter will meet Raceland in tonight’s region championship and play for its first title since 2009. The Rams hope for their second region crown in the last three seasons.
GREENUP CO. 000 000 300 – 3 9 1
E. CARTER 000 011 101 – 4 7 2
Underwood, Gammon (8) and Adkins; Tomolonis, Skaggs (8) and Barker. W—Skaggs. L—Gammon. 2B—Roy (GC), Alexander (GC), Bowen (EC).
