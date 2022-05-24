MOREHEAD Rowan County had a bad taste in its mouth from the previous two meetings with East Carter when the Vikings and Raiders squared off in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals on Monday night.
Last year in the opening round of the region, East Carter sent perennial contender Rowan County packing, 11-10. And the Raiders rode a one-hit shutout for an 8-0 win over the Vikings on March 23, but a gesture made by East Carter pitcher Harley Bowen left a memory the Vikings did not forget.
“When we lost (to East Carter) in the regular season and their pitcher bowed on us,” Rowan County center fielder Hayden Mains said, referring to the matchup in March. “That kind of lit a fire under us. We remembered that.”
While there were no bows in the contest Monday night, there could have been a curtain call after Chase Alderman launched a moon shot over the fence in deep left center field for a 5-4 Vikings lead in the seventh that proved to hold up to send Rowan County back to the title game for the first time since winning it in 2019.
“That’s a senior making a play,” Vikings skipper Scott Collins said of Alderman. “Everybody knows what kind of player he is. You just expect things like that out of him because the moment is never too big. He got to the plate and sat on the (pitch) and it went.”
Alderman had reached and scored in each of his previous three at-bats. They set him up to deliver the biggest swing of the season.
“I knew going in it was a tie ball game and I was just trying to get on base,” Alderman said. “The first pitch was a curveball, outside and low. It was a good pitch and (Bowen) hit his spot. Next pitch was the curveball and I just put a pretty good swing on it.
“First pitch of the game, he threw me a fastball and I hit it down the line in left,” Alderman added. “Every other at-bat, he started me off with off,speed. I just knew it was coming.”
If depositing a ball onto the Little League field that sits about 350 feet from home plate on Don Hardin Field falls into the category of "good," then Alderman was right on the mark as everyone in the complex knew the outcome of the swing before the EKU signee had left the batter’s box.
“It felt good since they eliminated us last year,” Alderman said of the winning hit. “It felt good just to get some revenge on them.”
Rowan County wasted little time denting the scoreboard as it plated a run in the first and added two more in the third behind a Mains double for a 3-0 lead. East Carter took advantage of three Rowan County errors in the home half of the third to plate Tate Scott, who reached on a one-out error that trimmed the deficit to 3-1.
But neither pitcher allowed their opposition to gain much momentum as Bowen allowed eight hits over his seven innings of work while striking out five. Vikings starter Wyatt Welte wiggled out of a jam in the sixth after giving up a pair of two-out walks that led to a three-run sixth, capped off by a two-RBI single by Raiders catcher Charlie Terry.
Terry tallied two of the Raiders' five hits as Welte kept the Raiders offensive attack at bay much of the night.
“He’s done that all year,” Collins said of Welte. “He’s come out and faced tough competition and he just goes out there and does his job. We got a little anxious there when he walked those two in the sixth and they were able to tie it up. That’s not like him, but give him all the credit in the world. He did everything we needed him to do to help us win this ball game."
Welte took a no-decision while fanning seven over six innings.
Collins turned to Mains in relief for the seventh after the Vikings took the one-run lead and the Raiders’ top of the order was to make its fourth trip through, only to see the Raiders put the potential winning run on after a pair of Mains walks.
“I didn’t get to throw a bullpen, so those first couple of batters, I was a little shaky,” Mains said. “After that, it was just boom, boom, boom. I don’t really remember much of the inning. I just let the adrenaline take over.”
His final two batters resulted in a check-swing pop-out in front of the mound and a three-pitch strikeout looking to end the contest that kept Collins from having to wrestle with a tough coaching decision.
With Mains flirting with 25 pitches in the inning, Collins may have had to decide whether to lift the reliever in hopes of holding on for the win that would also allow Mains to return for the title game without any required days’ rest.
One pitch past that mark, and Mains’ time on the mound for the tournament would have been completed.
“If you don’t win this one, you don’t get to play in the championship,” Collins said. “If we’d had to keep him out there, we would’ve, and then we would’ve thrown out what we had. You just have to do your job to win a championship.”
East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said he liked the fight his team gave in the sixth, but the Raiders were slow getting out of the gate.
“I thought Rowan came out with good energy and we had trouble matching that early,” Shearer said.
East Carter closes its season at 21-7 while going 5-5 over its final 10 games.
“I hate it for my seniors, but they left the program better than they found it,” Shearer said.
ROWAN CO.1020101— 5 83
E. CARTER0010030— 4 51
Welte and Mains (7) and Plank; Bowen and Terry. W—Mains. L—Bowen. 2B—Mains (R), Terry (EC). HR—Alderman (R).