MOREHEAD Boyd County didn't have a baserunner through three innings on Monday night.
Even then, the Lions weren't just trying to get a lead on Raceland in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals.
And once they got one, nursing a two-run lead entering the bottom of the fifth frame, they weren't interested in simply playing tack-on.
"Really, honestly, we weren't playing for one run," Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. "We figured (Raceland) would probably be able to put three or four runs on the board, so we were trying to get to six or seven and be comfortable. And we'll take 10."
They got it.
The Lions hung an eight-spot in the bottom of the fifth to turn a precarious two-run edge into a 10-0 run-rule victory over the Rams on Monday night at Don Hardin Legion Field.
Boyd County (24-9) advanced to its first region tournament title game since 2014 on Tuesday night against host Rowan County, which edged East Carter, 5-4, earlier Monday.
The bottom of the fifth inning began with Jacob Vanover and Brogan Jones recording back-to-back singles. Courtesy runners Josh Kelley and Kaleb Kelley moved up on a double steal and Josh Kelley trotted home on a wild pitch to stake the Lions to a 3-0 lead.
That inning -- and the game with it -- ended some 32 minutes after it started when Michael Potter's bases-loaded infield single scored Josh Kelley once more.
The fateful frame included six hits, two walks, two hit batsmen and a pitching change. It resembled the anaconda-like pressure the Rams are renowned for applying to opponents -- which didn't make it any easier for Raceland coach Marty Mills to take.
"That's why you try to do it," he said. "But I thought our kids battled, just couldn't get out of that inning. (Boyd County) had a couple dinks and dunks, but they barrelled a couple balls and split the outfielders."
The Lions rolled back around to the top of the order after Kelley's wild-pitch run, and Brad Newsome greeted a Raceland reliever with a two-run triple that cleared the Rams right fielder.
Luke Preston followed with a two-run double to the right-field fence, Alex Martin yanked a single off the base of the fence in left to score a run, and Jason Ellis worked a bases-loaded walk to force in another.
That made it 9-0 and set the stage for Potter to end it early.
Boyd County continued to think big in the inning, Conley said -- not just in terms of getting a big lead, but trying to get the game over with, both to neutralize Raceland's dynamic offense and also to preserve as much pitching as possible for the Vikings.
"We get to about six (runs), and you start looking down in the order and seeing who's coming up to hit," Conley said, "and you start doing the math and trying to figure out how we can get to 10 and not go back out there. That was definitely part of it."
That thought would have seemed far-fetched not long before. The Rams (23-7) got at least one runner into scoring position in every inning after the first, putting pressure on Vanover on the mound early and often.
He rose to the challenge, producing a strikeout looking to strand the bases loaded in the second inning and finding another backwards K to leave two Raceland runners in scoring position in the third.
In the fourth, the Rams' Kadin Shore doubled with one out, but Vanover fanned the next two hitters to leave Shore there. And in the fifth, Raceland put two baserunners in motion with two outs, but Lions catcher Brogan Jones cut down the lead runner at third to end the inning.
By then, Boyd County led. Newsome started the fourth by chopping the ball off Raceland's third baseman's glove and motoring on to second base. The double was the Lions' first hit and first baserunner.
That was a pivot point in the game, Conley felt.
"Things just kinda worked from there," he said. "You feel pretty comfortable with our guys that next time through (the lineup)."
Preston drew an intentional walk and Gunnar Gerahart followed with a two-run double over a drawn-in Rams infield.
Newsome, Gerahart and Preston each drove in two runs. Newsome doubled and tripled.
Vanover finished with nine strikeouts and allowed three hits and two walks.
Connor Thacker went 2 for 3 for Raceland. Andrew Floyd took the tough-luck decision. After a perfect first three innings, he ran into trouble in the fifth. Floyd had five strikeouts and two walks.
"He threw really well," Mills said. "The first three innings, he was lights-out."
Concurred Conley: "Once we got through that first time in the order, I think we had a better idea of what we were doing. But the problem was, (Floyd) was so good that it took until the fourth inning to get through the order."
Raceland's reign as region champion concluded. Boyd County -- which played in its fifth consecutive region tournament semifinal and won it Monday for the first time during that stretch -- now has a crack at replacing the Rams in that role.
"We talked about, get us there and we'll see what happens," Conley said. "And we're here."
RACELAND 000 00 -- 0 3 0
BOYD CO. 000 28 -- 10 8 2
Floyd, Shore (5) and Lynd; Vanover and B. Jones. W -- Vanover. L -- Floyd. 2B -- Shore (R), Newsome (BC), Gerahart (BC), Preston (BC). 3B -- Newsome (BC).
