MOREHEAD East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer wants Andrew Tomolonis to pitch to contact.
The sophomore heeded his coach’s instruction, and despite striking out just one batter on Sunday morning, he allowed just four Russell hits and relied on a solid defense behind him.
The Raiders used a big second inning to propel them to a 5-2 victory over the Red Devils in the 16th Region Tournament opener at Don Hardin Field in Morehead City Park.
“We’ve had really good practices the last couple of days,” Shearer said. “We had really good energy at 10 a.m. when we practiced yesterday. We’ve talked to Andrew about pitching to contact. He’s been elevating his pitch count lately. I thought he did what he needed to do today. Our defense backed him up.
“I thought for the most part that he stayed ahead (of hitters),” Shearer added. “When you stay ahead and work quick, you keep the defense on their toes.”
Russell coach Tim Rice believed the Red Devils’ offensive effort kept the pressure on, but they couldn’t find many open spots on the field for base hits.
“I thought we swung the bats well,” Rice said. “I thought we hit a lot of at-them balls. We didn’t strike out that many times. We were putting bats on balls. They made some plays. I will give them credit. (Nathan) Totten hit three scorchers to their second baseman and only one of them got through. The third baseman turns a big double play in the sixth. I felt we had a great approach against Tomolonis. He got the better end of the deal because we made some mistakes.”
East Carter (21-6) grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second inning with assistance from a pair of Russell errors and two wild pitches.
The Raiders just managed just one infield hit in the frame, but tallied four times. Austin Hutchinson hit a slow ground ball to the right side of the infield. JK McKnight covered first, but Hutchinson beat him to the bag.
Charlie Terry added a sacrifice fly to score Blake Hall from third.
East Carter also managed four hits. Ryland Fuller recorded a single to load the bases in the sixth stanza, which set the stage for an insurance run after another wild pitch.
“We talked about battling McKnight,” Shearer said. “You aren’t going to come out and get nine or 10 hits and seven, eight runs. If you can get three or four (on the board) and do some running on the bases, you have to take advantage of their mistakes. We did a good job of that. You have to credit that kid. McKnight is a good pitcher and a great competitor on the mound.”
Trent Tice plated the first run for Russell (17-13). The senior’s sacrifice fly sent Kyle Mokas home in the third. Tice added a double in the fifth and scored on Totten’s RBI single.
Rice knew the Red Devils would not quit fighting after the early setback.
“It’s just the way we are,” Rice said. “We’ve faced adversity all year. A couple of runs and one bad inning is not going to kill this team. They have fought all year long through injuries and even weird games. Nothing is going to shock these guys. They will come out and fight every day.”
McKnight also hit a double for the Red Devils.
Tomolonis went the distance to pick up the win for the Raiders. East Carter turned a double play to quell a Russell rally in the sixth.
Tomolonis retired the Red Devils in order in the seventh inning to close out the game.
RUSSELL 001 010 0 — 2 4 2
E. CARTER 040 001 X — 5 4 2
McKnight, Tice (7) and Brinkman, Whitt (2); A. Tomolonis and Terry. W—A. Tomolonis. L—McKnight. 2B—Tice (R), McKnight (R).