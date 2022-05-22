MOREHEAD When Boyd County drew first blood Sunday afternoon against Elliott County in the opening round of the 16th Region Tournament, it was the start of the floodgates that burst open.
Boyd County plated four runs in the second and third innings and added five more in the fourth as the Lions from Cannonsburg cruised to a 13-1, five-inning win at Don Hardin Field.
"We just wanted to come out and take care of business," Boyd County coach Frank Conley said.
The game remained scoreless through the first and Elliott County threatened with a leadoff double by Kyler Fannin in the second. But Boyd County’s Cayden Butler tallied a pair of punchouts and induced an inning-ending groundout to third to keep the game scoreless. The home second, however, was not as friendly to Sandy Hook’s Lions.
Boyd County’s Alex Martin opened the second frame with a hit-by-pitch, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored as the Elliott County fielder failed to throw the ball back toward the infield.
An offensive eruption by Boyd County followed – sparked by Brogan Jones and Michael Potter in the bottom half of the lineup. Jones went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles and a walk and Potter was 3 for 3 while driving in three.
"We started off in the right direction and the second inning was just a snowball of errors and we just couldn't get anything happening," Elliott County coach Scott Buckner said. "Guys just kind of hung their heads a little bit and (Boyd County) was able to capitalize on that."
Conley credited the bottom part of Boyd County’s lineup for being the catalyst.
"If the bottom third of our order produces, we are a good team," Conley said. "Jones is just now getting back into the swing of things at the plate after an injury. Potter is starting to figure out what we need from him in that nine-spot in the order."
Gunnar Gerahart opened the four-run third inning with a double for the first of six consecutive hits by Boyd County in the stanza. Luke Preston added a pair of hits and drove in two in the win.
Butler worked three innings of one-hit baseball for the win and struck out six. Elliott County tallied only two hits, both going for doubles by Nathaniel Buckner and Fannin.
"Cayden was Cayden today," Conley said. "Came out and pumped strikes with multiple pitches and kept them in check until our offense got going. He's an eighth-grader but continues to show maturity on the mound. He has a chance to be a good one for us for a long time.”
Elliott County closes the season 13-20 after making its first region tournament appearance since 1989.
"It's huge getting here and its the most wins we've had since probably '89," Buckner said. "We are definitely going in the right direction. These five seniors I've got have really laid the groundwork and they started out as eighth-graders. It's just a monumental moment. We've always talked about making the tournament and we finally got there this year."
ELLIOTT CO. 000 10 — 1 2 5
BOYD CO. 044 5X — 13 11 0
Fannin and Buckner (3) and McDaniels; Butler, Hale (4) and Slater (5) and Jones. W—Butler. L—Fannin. 2B—Buckner (EC), Fannin (EC), Gerahart (B), Potter (B).