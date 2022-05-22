MOREHEAD Rowan County coach Scott Collins thought he should ask the question.
He already knew Chase Alderman’s answer.
The senior’s pitch count hovered around the century mark when he took the mound in the seventh inning, and he wanted to finish what he started.
Alderman gave up a leadoff walk, but the hurler sent down the next three in order and gloved a fly ball for the final out in a 3-2 victory over Ashland at Don Hardin Field.
“He went out before the last inning at 100 pitches,” Collins said. “I asked him, ‘Are you good?’ He said he definitely wanted the ball. With his senior leadership, I would not be able to get him off that mound. He went out and did his job and battled for the team.
“Ashland is a good ball club. They gave us everything we wanted. We knew that after we played three times this season. We did not take them lightly with (Ryan) Atkins on the mound.”
Alderman struck out 11 and the base on balls he issued Jack Heineman in the final frame was the only walk he allowed.
Atkins contributed to the pitcher’s duel on the Vikings’ home field. The senior has battled injuries this year and took that same fight to the Rowan County batters.
The Vikings entered the contest with a team batting average of .342, but managed six hits against the left-hander.
“Ryan Atkins is a bulldog,” Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon said. “Once he got healthy and got his legs under him, everything turned around. It showed. Even when he missed every now and then, he would keep finding ways to get outs. That’s who he is and what he means to this program.”
Collins knew, with the probable starting pitchers in the contest, runs would be hard to produce.
“I told them (on Saturday) that runs would be at a premium,” Collins said. “I figured (Atkins) would be going against us. It’s what we had to do. We had to manufacture runs. If not, then obviously, it’s a different outcome.”
Sophomore Hayden Mains scored all three runs for Rowan County (27-9). He crossed home plate in the first after an RBI single from Jacob Plank.
Caleb Cooper sent him home with a base hit in the third. Sawyer Edens followed with a big defensive play for the Tomcats to negate the damage. He snagged a line drive with the bases loaded and tagged the runner at third for the double play.
Mains opened the fifth frame with a swinging strikeout but made it to second base after a throwing error. He went to third on a groundout and collected the eventual winning run on a wild pitch.
“He’s done that for us all year long,” Collins said of Mains’s versatility, “with his bat, in the outfield and on the mound. Overall, from the guys standing on the bench to Chase pitching, it was a great team win.”
Ashland (11-19) scored a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Colin Howard. Neshawn Peppers and LaBryant Strader hit consecutive doubles to tie the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning.
“They should be very proud of their performance,” Runyon said. “All we ask is that they go and compete for seven innings and match them punch for punch. We absolutely did that. You just fall one run short on the scoreboard. Every team in this state will end with a loss except for one. I hated that today was ours, but I couldn’t be more proud of what these kids did today.”
Rowan County will meet East Carter in the first region semifinal today at 5:30.
ASHLAND 000 110 0 — 2 6 1
ROWAN CO. 101 010 X — 3 6 1
Atkins, Brown (6) and Marushi; Alderman and Plank. W—Alderman. L—Atkins. 2B—Peppers (A), Strader (A).