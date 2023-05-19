MOREHEAD With all the district title games settled and all eyes and hearts set on a trip to Lexington, it’s time once again to crown a 16th Region baseball champion.
This year’s field features an array of talented clubs, with notable talent from the mound, at the plate, and everywhere in between across the eight teams vying for the sole berth in this year’s state tournament.
This year’s tournament will span three consecutive days at Morgan County High School.
The semifinals will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the championship game slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Here is a full rundown of the tournament’s first round with the top-seeded team in each matchup listed first.
Raceland (22-9) vs. Morgan County (14-18), 10 a.m.
Sunday will start with the 63rd District champion Rams taking on the 62nd District runner-up Cougars.
“It’s the early game, so you never know what you’re going to get with the early game,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “Morgan is vastly improved and they’ve got a good group of young kids that they’re counting on for later on. and they’ve got some good older kids. Their program is heading in the right direction, so at 10 in the morning, who knows what you’re going to get.”
These two teams met earlier this month, with Raceland picking up the 12-2 win in five innings on May 6.
Morgan County will be looking for its first win against the Rams in over 10 years. The last victory came on April 27, 2013.
This will be the first time the two teams have met in the 16th Region Tournament since 2002.
“They’re a good team,” Morgan County coach Shawn Conley said. “Good pitching, a lot more experience than us, but you have to draw somebody and anyone we drew was going to be a challenge. We just need to have good pitching and be more aggressive at the plate.”
Rowan County (23-10) vs. Ashland (16-20), 1 p.m.
The Vikings, who defeated Fleming County 9-0 Wednesday to take the 61st District crown, will face the 64th District runner-ups in the next matchup.
“This time of year everybody is 0-0,”Rowan County coach Scott Collins said. “it’s win or go home from this point on. We knew whoever we drew would be a tough competitor. We’ve played Ashland twice this year so we know what each other has. We’ve had some injury issues, but we’ll have to figure it out and go get a win.”
This will be the third matchup this season between the clubs. Rowan County got the win in both previous matchups with a 10-0 victory in five innings on March 16, and a narrow 4-3 win on March 29.
The Vikings have won the last four meetings against Ashland.
This is a rematch of the 2019 region championship game, which was the last time the two teams met in the postseason, with Rowan County coming out on top 12-2 in that matchup.
“Rowan County is a quality club,” Ashland coach Shane Marushi said. “When you get to this time of year you expect to play quality teams. We’re going into it full force and we need to play a great baseball game. They are very formidable and a team that can make a run at it, but I think we can too. We have to come out, play, and execute.”
East Carter (26-5) vs. Fleming County (12-20), 4 p.m.
In the third slot on Sunday, the Raiders enter as 62nd District champs to take on the Panthers, the 61st District runners-up.
These two teams were scheduled to meet earlier this season, but the game was canceled due to weather, making this the only first-time meeting in the opening round of the tournament.
“There’s the element of us not knowing them and what they really have this year,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said of the matchup. “We’ve watched them a few times though and I know they’ll be a solid club. They had a great win there against Bath County in the district. We just have to have the right mindset and take it one game at a time.”
East Carter has won the last three meetings between the teams. Fleming County’s last victory over the Raiders coming on May 11, 2019.
This is the second time the two teams have met in the 16th Region Tournament. The two teams faced off in the 2015 bracket and East Carter came out on top, 8-4.
“They’re stacked,” Fleming County coach Zach McRoberts said of the Raiders. “It’s going to be a tough matchup but we’re going to come out and get our best pitchers lined up. We’ll have our best out there, so hopefully we’ll get it done.”
Boyd County (22-7) vs. Greenup County (18-19), 7 p.m.
In the prime time spot on Sunday night, Boyd County, who captured the 64th District winners take on the Musketeers, the 63rd District runner-up.
“We’re kind of like Barney Fife,” Greenup Coach Steve Logan said. “We have that one bullet and that’s who’s going to be throwing it Sunday at 7 o’clock. No doubt this will be a challenge. Coach Conley does a great job and it’s a tall task, but we look forward to the opportunity with Carson [Wireman] and what he brings to us. As long as the bus doesn’t run out of gas, we’ll make it there, roll them out, and play.”
These two teams had a close encounter earlier in the season. Boyd County edged out a 6-5 win on March 21.
Over the past five seasons (sans 2020), Greenup County slightly leads the series against the Lions 4-3.
This will be the 10th time since 1998 (when KHSAA’s stats begin online) that the two clubs have squared off in the region tournament. Boyd County won the first four meetings (1999-2001 and 2005) while the Musketeers won the last five encounters (2007, 2008, 2010, 2016, and 2018).
“Greenup is probably a team you want to avoid, but it is what it is,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. “You don’t want to back into anything, so if you win this game, get to the next one, and are fortunate enough to go all the way through it, you know you’ve earned it.”