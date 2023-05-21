LICKING RIVER As he battled Ashland’s Layne Brammer in a pitcher’s duel, Colby Wilburn had to find out a way to help himself out.
The Rowan County junior belted a one-out double in the fourth inning and eventually come around to score the winning run in a 2-0 win over the Tomcats in the opening round of the 16th Region baseball tournament at Morgan County on Sunday.
Wilburn walked the first two batters he faced and threw 59 pitches in his first three innings of work. But the hurler pushed through the tense moments to only give up two hits and tossed just 15 pitches over the last two frames to guide the Vikings to the semifinals.
“Colby is going to compete,” Rowan County Scott Collins said. “He actually gets stronger as the game goes on. He was over 100 pitches by the end of the game. But in the end, you could tell that he had not lost anything. He did a heck of a job today.”
Wilburn’s counterpart on the mound was equally as stingy against base runners. He allowed just four hits and struck out eight to keep Rowan County at bay until the offense could ignite. It never came as Ashland recorded 13 fly-ball outs over the final five frames.
Brammer is Ashland’s only senior and showed his toughness in his final game with the Tomcats.
“Coming off a rough outing against Boyd County and want to take the ball again today,” Ashland coach Shane Marushi said,” and to give us every chance to win a game, that is a true competitor. We told him that we were proud of him. We just didn’t do enough offensively.”
Ashland has a bright future ahead. The positive showing against the Vikings can vanquish any thoughts of the district title game.
“We knew that the district championship was just a bad night all the way around,” Marushi said. “We know that we were better than that. We came in here expecting to win. Rowan County is a quality club but it wasn’t a moral victory type day. … We will take this and we will work hard during the summer and fall. We will be back.”
Wilburn made it to third base after his double in the fourth inning and stood 90 feet away from pay dirt when Hayden Mains slapped a single to left field that sent Wilburn home.
The Vikings still threatened in the frame at second and third, but Brammer fanned two straight batters to end the rally.
“He has been out,” Collins said, “but any time you can put a Hayden Mains on your team, you are pretty happy about it.”
The Tomcats threw five walks in the bottom of the sixth inning. One of the free passes came with the bases loaded and scored an insurance run for Rowan County (24-10).
Wilburn retired Ashland (16-21) in order to close out the game.
“We have been in this spot a few times,” Collins said. “Our past (region) experience helped out a little bit. We have a lot of guys who were in the championship game last year. When we get to the region tournament, we know what it’s about. But give credit to both pitchers today. They pitched one heck of a game.”
Rowan County will meet Raceland in Monday’s first semifinal.
ASHLAND 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
ROWAN CO. 000 101 X — 2 4 2
Brammer, Mays (7) and Marushi; Wilburn and Furnish. W—Wilburn. L—Brammer. 2B—Howard (A), Cooper (RC), Wilburn (RC).
Raceland 13 Morgan County 3Raceland wanted their first-round game of the 16th Region Tournament to be a hit.
The Rams recorded 14 of them in a five-run, mercy-rule victory over Morgan County on Sunday morning.
“It was an early-morning trip and they responded the way we thought they would,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said.
Connor Thacker pitched a complete game for Raceland to pick up the win on the mound. He struck out six and just gave up one earned run. He received plenty of run production from his teammates. Raceland scored in every inning, including a total of nine in the third and fourth frames.
“He did well,” Mills said of Thacker. “He pounded the zone early on. He came out and did what we expected. We played good defense and tried to score some runs for him.”
Mills has several arms at his disposal during the tournament. He said it’s all about matchups when deciding who his starter will be on any given day. He felt Thacker was well-suited to produce the effort he gave against the Cougars.
“It’s what they do against what you have,” Mills said. “It’s potluck sometimes. You can have all the analysis that you want, and sometimes it still doesn’t go your way. You try and plan. It worked out today.”
Raceland (23-9) dented the scoreboard first with two runs in the opening inning and added another in the second on a wild pitch to take an early 3-0 lead.
Morgan County (14-19) responded with an RBI double in the top of the third stanza from Cole Adams. The Rams had plenty of offense in their arsenal to add to the margin in the bottom of the inning.
Clay Coldiron and Eli Lynd opened the frame with doubles to plate a run. Brayden Webb added an RBI single and Jeremy Kerns supplied a two-run hit from the No. 9 hole.
“Raceland just hit the ball well,” Morgan County coach Shawn Conley said. “They are a well-coached team. They had some plays that our young guys were not ready for. We showed some inexperience. I am proud of our seniors. They stepped up.”
The Cougars answered right back with a pair of runs in the fourth. Morgan County also received production from the bottom of the order. Colten Conley and Connor Fleming each supplied run-producing singles.
Conley was proud of his team’s fight in their final game on the home field.
Mills felt just as inspired by the Rams’ ability to shrug off their opponent’s big innings and produce one of their own.
Raceland kept the pressure on with their stellar sticks in the fourth inning. Clay Coldiron scored four times and was 4 for 4 at the plate. He drove in a run in the fourth and crossed home plate on Parker Ison’s two-run double. A bases-loaded walk and an error helped score two more.
“They are started to figure out their zone,” Mills said. “They are hitting strikes and understanding what the pitch counts are. We are getting there. We are still a work in progress. We still aren’t 100% but now you just have to go.”
The Rams ended the game on a double steal. With runners on first and third in the fifth, the runner from first took off for second. Coldiron make a late dash to the dish and the umpire said he was safe on the close play at the plate.
Ison was 2 for 3 for Raceland. Parker Fannin and Lynd were each 2 for 4.
Dawson Hampton tallied a 2-for-3 day for the Cougars.
MORGAN CO. 001 20 — 3 5 2
RACELAND 214 51 — 13 14 3
O’Quinn, Trusty, Hampton and Legg; Thacker and Kerns. W—Thacker. L—O’Quinn. 2B—Adams (MC), Hampton (MC), Lynd (R), Ison (R), Coldiron (R), Shore (R).