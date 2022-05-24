MOREHEAD The stage was never too big for Boyd County this season despite starting the year 0-3.
Tuesday night when Boyd County met Rowan County in the 16th Region Championship, the stage was just “Bigg” enough for the Lions. After falling in both meetings to Rowan County in the regular season, Boyd County won the biggest of the three to claim their first region championship since 2014 with a 2-0 win over the Vikings on Don Hardin Field.
Jake Biggs tossed a complete-game shutout while allowing only four hits and struck out eight to lead the Lions to the win.
“My main thing coming into the game was to stay calm,” Biggs said. “Big game and easy to get ramped up and lose your mind and lose control. I just tried to stay calm and trust my defense. I knew they were going to hit the ball, so I just trusted my defense and my coaches calling pitches and just threw it.”
Biggs also did it by flashing some leather. After surrendering a pair of one-out singles in the fifth inning, Biggs looked in at Vikings leadoff hitter Chase Alderman, who represented the go-ahead run at the plate.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Alderman squared up the ball that traveled back at Biggs on the mound. A hope and a prayer provided Biggs with a critical out.
“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t see it,” Biggs chuckled. “I threw my glove at the ball and it went in, luckily. That was the baseball gods right there. That was a big momentum-changer because they had two on and one of the best hitters up with a great hitter in Alderman. Luckily, it just went our way.”
Prior to Alderman settling in, Lions skipper Frank Conley made a mound visit that was short-lived after Biggs’s response to his coach.
“He’s like, ‘I want him,’” Conley said, recalling the conversation with Biggs. “Alderman hit the ball well, but it was just in the right spot and we will take that.”
Rowan County coach Scott Collins said that, had the play gone a different direction, the Vikings had a chance to seize control.
“There, I think we can get one (run) in, and who knows, maybe we (have runners at) second and third,” Collins said. “Ifs and buts. Biggs just made a heck of a play and you couldn’t ask for anything better than that.
“Give credit to Boyd County,” Collins continued. “We hit it at them. Chase hit the one there in the fifth inning and Biggs made one heck of a play. Good quality team and hat’s off to them.”
The Lions’ Jacob Vanover hit his first of two doubles with one out in the second and scored on a safety squeeze by Jason Ellis that trickled through the glove of Hayden Mains on the mound for a 1-0 lead.
The game remained 1-0 until the fifth, until Luke Preston reached on a one-out single, stole second and third and came home on a throwing error by the catcher.
“The second run felt pretty good,” Conley said. “Crazy things happen in baseball, so I wasn’t comfortable until we got that called strike three to end it. But once you get two runs with (Biggs), you feel pretty good. Rowan County is a good offensive team. Once we got Alderman out there in the fifth, you kind of felt better about things. (Biggs) is going to battle and give you everything he has. He’s done that for as long as he’s been a part of this program.”
Collins said the first run was crucial in the way his team had to approach the game.
“Any time you are in a championship game and you can get that first run pushed across, that kind of eases some nerves a little bit,” Collins said. “Obviously, we were fighting behind, behind, behind all night. We hit it, but it just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Biggs used a collection of fastballs and curveballs to keep the Vikings off balance, with 71 of his 93 pitches going for strikes.
“It keeps you guessing and keeps you off-balance a little bit,” Collins said. “Both pitches were working for him, and you couldn’t sit on one because he would throw the other one at you.”
Biggs said the off-speed pitches brought more life to his fastball.
“I could get them with the breaking ball and I had a change-up working tonight,” Biggs said. “It made my fastball look even harder. It’s not that it is hard, but when you get the off-speed going, it makes it look that way. It worked and kept them off-balance.”
Preston led the Lions with three hits, but his defense was on display in key moments late and Conley took notice of the outcomes.
“I’ve coached Luke at shortstop since he was in the eighth grade,” Conley said. “This year, he’s had some issues throwing the ball, but every time from eighth grade on, if you hit the ball to him, you are out. He’s getting back to that. He just plays with a lot of confidence.”
Mains worked five innings before handing the ball off to Colby Wilburn in the sixth. Mains allowed both runs—only one earned—while scattering seven hits and striking out five.
Since returning from the beach on spring break with a 5-7 mark, Boyd County has won 20 of its last 22 games while allowing only one run in the region tournament and four total runs thus far in the postseason.
Boyd County will meet the 12th Region champion on June 2 in Lexington.
BOYD CO. 010 010 0 — 2 9 1
ROWAN CO. 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Biggs and Jones; Mains and Wilburn (6) and Plank. W—Biggs. L—Mains. 2B—Vanover 2 (BC).