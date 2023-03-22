OLIVE HILL Raceland has a special mix in its dugout.
Pitchers who rake.
Kadin Shore and Clay Coldiron combined to throw a two-hit shutout to lead Raceland to a 10-0, five-inning win over Fairview in the 16th Region All “A” championship game at West Carter.
Shore held the Eagles hitless through three inning and both were locked in at the plate for the Rams. Coldiron went 2 for 3 and drove in three behind a opposite-field triple in the fourth. Shore drove in two.
“You always want to try and get on top of the hitters, but it’s always nice when you get a little buffer there in the first inning so you can relax and just throw strikes,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said.
Jeremy Harper led off the contest with a four-pitch walk but Shore sat down his next nine batters in order, highlighted by six strikeouts before turning the ball over to Coldiron. The right-hander worked himself out of a jam in the fourth after giving up a one-out walk and a single to Cameron Harper by fanning the final two batters in the frame.
Coldiron added two more strikeouts in the final stanza as Fairview stranded a pair of runners in scoring position to end the game.
“Pitching and defense,” Mills said. “You want to get timely hitting, try to get people on and move them around. But it all starts with pitching and defense. That is what our focus is on, especially this early in the season.”
Raceland dented the scoreboard four times in the opening frame after Conner Hughes started the home half with a single and later scored on a balk. Parker Ison came around on Coldiron’s RBI single and a Parker Fannin double to the gap followed by a Shore single made it 4-0.
“It’s tough when you make a couple mistakes in the first inning and have to climb uphill,” Fairview coach Cody Sammons said. “It puts us in a bad spot, especially against a good team like Raceland. You never want to be behind and you want to try and jump on a team like that.”
Raceland added two more in the second after a walk and hit-by-pitch put two on with no outs. Raceland made it 7-0 after three on a safety squeeze by Shore to plate Fannin. Coldiron sparked a three-run fourth with a two-out RBI triple to right followed by Thacker’s bomb that one hopped to the fence in left.
“We struggled from the get-go and gave up four runs in the first inning,” Sammons said. “Just one of those things that the sun didn’t shine on our butt today.”
Raceland outscored its opponents, 55-3, over the three-game stretch for the Rams fifth consecutive All “A” title.
“We started hitting the ball pretty well Tuesday night, too,” Mills said. “Their approaches are getting better, so our barrels are getting better. That’s always good and what you want to see, especially this early in the year when you are trying to figure out some things.”
Mills explained the importance of winning the event after the program failed to secure the crown in nearly a decade.
“It’s always our first goal because it’s the first tournament of the season,” Mills said. “I always remind the kids; we went nine or 10 years without winning this thing. Nobody here was around for that. So, we make sure to remind the kids every year that it is the goal and it’s something that we want to perform well in.”
FAIRVIEW 000 00 — 0 2 4 RACELAND 421 3X — 10 7 0 T. Johnson and C. Harper; Shore, Coldiron (4) and Lynd. W—Shore. L—Johnson. 2B—Fannin (R), Thacker (R). 3B—Coldiron (R).