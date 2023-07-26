GRAYSON It was an opportunity for the best of the 16th Region to come together and play one last softball game before closing the book on the 2023 season.
“This has been going on for about eight years or so and it’s become more competitive every year,” Greenup County coach Mike Diller said. “I think these girls want to make sure they put on a good performance. And we had a good crowd tonight, it was a great night to play ball, and it was some great ball played."
And with the format mixing players from all the teams together, the contest ended up with some interesting, and unique matchups.
The most prominent matchup saw Greenup County teammates, and sisters, Kaylie and Skyler Lawrence opposing each other and marked recent graduate Kaylie’s final time playing with her fellow players in the 16th Region All-Star Game at the Grayson Sports Complex.
“I feel good,” Kaylie Lawrence said. “It’s the last time I’ll probably see all of these girls in one place like this, so it’s a good way to go out.”
The two teams were put together from a mix of players around the region that comprised The Daily Independent's All-Area team, with one team led by coaches from the 61st and 62nd Districts and the other by coaches from the 63rd and 64th Districts.
It was the 63/64 team that pulled out a narrow 6-5 victory in a scheduled nine-inning game on Tuesday night. Every player looked to cap off this past season in grand fashion.
The 61/62 team was coached by East Carter’s Derek Calhoun, Elliot County’s Jack McDaniel, Bath County’s Kenny Williams, and Rowan County’s Bailey Trent.
“They really came out and gave it their all,” Trent said of the 61/62 team. “Anytime you put girls together that aren’t necessarily used to playing together, it can be a challenge. But they were supportive of each other and came out ready to play the best game of softball they could.”
The 63/64 team was led by Diller, Lewis County’s Chad Case, Raceland’s Destiny Goins, and Ashland’s Scott Ingram.
When the dust settled, it was the Lawrence sisters who were named the Most Outstanding Player for their respective teams.
“We knew there’d be a lot of pressure on both of them,” Trent said of the sisters. “We knew they’d want to show the other one up. This is a memory they’ll never forget.”
It didn’t take long for the sisters to get things rolling in the game.
Both sisters scored in the first inning led by the 61/62 team in the top of the frame.
Skyler Lawrence drew first blood with an RBI single in the second at-bat to bring Rowan County’s Diamond Wills home.
A few at-bats later, Lawrence stole home to give her team the early 2-0 lead.
The 63/64 team answered with a run off the bat of Kaylie Lawrence.
East Carter’s Stephanie Tussey shut the 61/62 team’s offense down from the circle after that frame, turning them away in 1-2-3 innings in both the second and third frames.
The 63/64 team took a lead in the second inning with RBI singles from Rowan County’s Trinity Lambert and Boyd County’s Savanna Henderson.
Tussey led off the bottom of the third with a hit for the 63/64 team, but the next three at-bats couldn’t gain any ground, thanks in part to the pitching from Raceland’s Davanna Grubb.
The top of the fourth inning saw Kaylie Lawrence enter in relief of Tussey. This led to a matchup of the Lawrence sisters as Skyler Lawrence came up in the third-batter spot.
“I saw that in practice a few times,” Diller said with a laugh. “I kind of knew how things would work out, but I knew the other would come back and get hers too. That’s what I’ve seen all season from them.”
The elder Lawrence wasn’t going to take it easy with her pitches, but the younger Lawrence managed to connect with a bomb that came within inches of being out of the park.
“I knew it was going far,” Kaylie Lawrence said of her sister’s big hit. “I knew right away it was a good shot.”
“The only thing going through my mind was to swing as hard as I could," Skylar Lawrence said with a laugh. "I hit it as hard as I could so she could never live it down,”
Skyler Lawrence’s shot ended up being a triple, the first multi-base hit of the night, which drove in fellow Musketeer Maddy Steele to tie the game at 3-3.
Kaylie Lawrence helped get that run back in the bottom of the fourth. She reached on a single in the lead-off position, which led Raceland's Bryna Wellman, a courtesy runner, to come to the plate after a sacrifice bunt from Bath County’s Ashley Rogers.
The back-and-forth scoring continued to start the fifth inning as the 61/62 team got Kassi Perkins home after a sacrifice bunt from Boyd County’s Kylie Kouns and an RBI single from Grubb.
With the score again tied 4-4, the 61/62 team turned the 63/64 team away for their first hitless inning of the night.
The 61/62 team kept the momentum rolling into the top of the sixth inning.
“These girls did a great job adapting,” Trent said of the 61/62 team building that momentum. “They locked in and played the positions we needed them to play.”
Bath County’s Rae-Leigh Purvis drilled a ball into center field and hustled around the bases to turn it into a triple, sliding safely into the bag just ahead of the tag.
A ball off the bat of Greenup County’s Maddy Steele caused an error that sent Purvis home for a 5-4 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, the 63/64 team got a stand-up triple out of Rowan County’s Lauren Eastham with two outs on the board, but an error off the bat of Kaylie Lawrence sent Eastham home to knot things up once again, allowing this time at 5-5.
Kaylie Lawrence’s RBI was hit right to her sister at shortstop, a position Skylar Lawrence isn’t used to, before being mishandled into the outfield.
“Whenever I hit I was just thinking, ‘Please don’t catch it,’” Kaylie Lawrence said.
“A part of me knew she was going to hit it directly to me,” Skylar Lawrence said. “I thought I was ready for it, but obviously I wasn’t.”
After the top of the seventh inning yielded no score for the 61/62 team, the bottom of the frame saw Rowan County’s Kassi Perkins take the circle.
“It was a constant change (at pitcher), but they haven’t faced anybody since May,” Diller said of the rotation. “So it’s going to be new for them anyway, so the adjustment wasn’t bad. Both teams got up there and swung the bat. It was a great game.”
Her first batter was a fellow freshman pitcher at Rowan County, Trinity Lambert.
“Both of our pitchers did a great job tonight,” Trent said of both Perkins and Lambert. “We had a phenomenal season and I think the girls we had out here representing Rowan County did a great job.”
Perkins managed to secure a 1-2-3 inning to send the game into the eighth inning with the game still tied 5-5.
A triple to the wall by Tussey broke the tie in the 63/64 team’s favor.
The blast into right field brought Lewis County’s Summer Egbert home and proved to be the game-winner.
With Lambert still in the circle, the 61/62 team dug deep to get runners on second and third, but the 63/64 defense stood tall and turned 61/62 away without a run to seal the deal.
Lambert had a stellar night during her stint as pitcher. She got a pair of strikeouts during her three innings and didn’t give up an earned run to close the game out.
After the game, both the Lawrence sisters were presented with their individual honors.
“I’m just so proud of them, Diller said. “They performed all year long. They did their job all year long, and now they come out here in the middle of summer and do it again. They’re solid ball players, they always have been, and this is what I expected from them.”
“Both teams are filled with brilliant players,” Kaylie Lawrence said. “That’s why they’re here. To walk away with this honor, against all these other talented girls, it’s great.”
“It’s rewarding seeing all the hard work pay off,” Skylar Lawrence added. “And I think it’s cool that both Kaylie and I got them since this is our last time ever playing together. It’s great we both get to walk away with one.”
TEAM 61/62 200 111 000 — 5 7 3
TEAM 63/64 120 101 01X — 6 10 2
Grubb, Bays (4), Rice (5), Perkins (7) and Kouns, Steele (2), Kouns (3), S. Lawrence (4), Lucas (5), Wills (7); Tussey, K. Lawrence (4), Lambert (7) and Porter, Eastham (4). W - Lambert. L - Perkins. 3B - S. Lawrence (61/62), Purvis (61/62), Eastham (63/64).
