ASHLAND Raceland's volleyball team beat Rose Hill Christian in the third match of the 2021 season, then turned around and lost to the Royals two days later in their first match of the 16th Region All "A" Classic.
The Rams were intent on not repeating the same scenario Saturday in the 2022 small-school region tournament at Charles Stewart Gymnasium.
After dropping its first set on Saturday, Raceland won each of the next six to polish off Fairview, West Carter and host Rose Hill in rapid succession for the All "A" region title.
"The way that the bracket worked out, to get to the championship, you've got to do some extraordinary things," Rams coach Bill Farley said.
The Rams ended an eight-match losing streak to the defending All "A" region champion Eagles. The last four of those had been 3-0 sweeps, and it was more of the same Saturday in the first set, claimed by Fairview, 25-18.
At that point, Raceland put into practice the result of a philosophical change on Farley's part. He's become more intentional about making sure the Rams' best players are on the floor, regardless of grade or age — "maybe I've been too soft" before, as he put it — and has with the help of assistant Totianna Large assembled three rotations to try to keep as many players involved as possible while also ensuring the right Rams are on the floor in big moments.
That came in handy when the Rams needed to adjust after Set 1 against the Eagles.
"We let (Fairview's Kiera) Loving dig us in a hole, and we were down 10 or 12 points, and we had to make some changes," Farley said. "At the time, emotions start running high and everything, but we did not waver from what we were trying to do, and I told our girls, we need to leave no doubt in anybody's mind who we are."
Raceland rallied to take the next two sets to top Fairview, 2-1 (18-25, 25-20, 25-13) and was off and running.
The Rams beat the Comets in the semifinals, 2-0 (25-10, 25-16) and knocked off the Royals, 2-0 (25-14, 25-9) in the championship match.
Rose Hill finishes as the small-school runner-up for the second consecutive season. The Royals came back from a sizeable early deficit against Menifee County in the semifinals to top the Wildcats and advance to the final.
"I am very proud of the effort that our players gave. There is no quit in these girls," first-year Rose Hill coach Heather Hensley said. "They keep improving with every scrimmage and every game. I am excited to see how they progress throughout the season."
Farley praised the Rams' teamwork and acceptance of a pair of sophomores who moved in from out of state — Kody Haddix, from Michigan, and Savannah Zewald, a Texas product. Farley said they've made an "immediate impact." Sierra Zewald, an eighth-grader, also plays on the freshman team.
That's indicative of the family concept Farley has worked to instill since the second day of team camp at the University of Cincinnati, he said.
"In doing that, our girls that had been here have embraced them," Farley said.
Raceland claimed its seventh All "A" region championship, the most in the 16th Region. The Rams advance to the small-school state tournament beginning Sept. 16 in Richmond.
Raceland is 6-0 and off to its best start since the 2013 club won its first 12 matches.
"Our girls trusted their sisters to do what was needed to be done, to back each other up," Farley said, "and when we made mistakes, they picked each other up, and we came out of there champs."